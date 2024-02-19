Restaurant info

In 1946, Mr & Mrs Carl & Greta Anderson, both of Swedish descent, opened Anderson’s Frozen Custard on White Plains Blvd, Bronx, NY. Homesick for their families in Buffalo, they returned to open their 2nd custard stand on Kenmore Avenue in 1947. Hard work & quality soon earned them a great reputation and allowed them to replace the small stand with a larger one on Sheridan Drive in 1953. This drive-in style store still operates today. Years later, the tradition was passed on to the next generation of Anderson’s who have since opened several restaurants and a food truck all in WNY. Currently, Holly Anderson, (daughter of Carl & Greta) operates the 6 WNY locations with her son Torsten who is part of the Executive Leadership team. Holly upholds the same values and dedication to quality & friendly service as her parents. The Anderson’s Family along with the entire Management and Team invite you to stop by and... Taste the Tradition!