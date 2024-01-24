China One Chinese Restaurant
Transit Rd
Depew, NY 14043
Family Style (Trays)
Chef's Special
- CS 1 Happy Family$14.75
Scallops, jumbo shrimp, crab meat, chicken, beef, and roast pork with Chinese vegetables
- CS 2 General Tso's Chicken$13.50
Crispy chunks chicken and steamed broccoli with hot pepper sauce
- CS 3 Seven Star Around The Moon$15.25
Shrimp, chicken, beef, roast pork, and seven scallops with mixed vegetables
- CS 4 Hunan Chicken & Shrimp$13.75
Shrimp, chicken, broccoli, red pepper, mushroom , baby corn, water chestnut, and snow peas
- CS 5 Dragon & Phoenix$15.25
Spicy stir-fried jumbo shrimp and General Tso's chicken
- CS 6 Beef & Scallop with Garlic Sauce$14.25
With white rice
- CS 7 Seafood Combination$15.95
Lobster, jumbo shrimp, sea scallop, and crab meat with mixed vegs
- CS 8 Kung Po Platter$13.95
Chunks of chicken, baby shrimp, and scallops sauteed in spicy brown sauce mix vegetables
- CS 9 Subgum Wonton$13.95
Jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken and roast pork Chinese vegetable, and fried wontons
- CS 10 Orange Flavor Chicken$13.50
Chicken lightly breaded and deep-fried sauteed over high flavor enhanced by special flavor orange sauce. With white rice
- CS 11 Triple Delight$13.75
Jumbo shrimp, chicken, beef, and broccoli with brown sauce
- CS 12 Sesame Chicken$13.50
- CS 13 Sautéed Two Delicacies$13.25
Shrimp and chicken with cabbage, red pepper, green pepper, mushroom and snow pea sautéed in chefs special sauce
- CS 14 Hot & Spicy Shrimp$14.25
With white rice
- CS 15 Four Seasons$14.25
Shrimp, chicken, beef, and pork sautéed with mixed vegetables in brown sauce
- CS 16 Sesame Shrimp$14.25
With white rice
- CS 17 General Tso's Shrimp$14.25
With white rice
Appetizers
- 1-Roast Pork Egg Roll$1.90
- 1a-Shrimp Egg Roll$2.00
- Vegetable Spring Roll$2.05
- Sm Bar-B-Q Spare Ribs$7.85
- Lg BBQ spare Ribs$13.00
- 5-Fried Wonton(10)$6.00
- 6-Fried or Boiled Dumplings(8)$7.25
- 7- Szechuan Wonton(10)$6.00
- 8-Chicken Teriyaki(4)$6.75
- 9-Fried Shrimp(15)$7.50
- 10-Fried Scallops(10)$5.50
- 11-Boneless Spare Ribs$9.00
- 12-Crab Rangoon(6)$6.00
- 12a-Crab Rangoon With Sweet Sour Sauce (6)$6.50
Soup
- 13-Small Wonton Soup$3.50
With crispy noodles
- 13-Large Wonton Soup$6.15
With crispy noodles
- 14-Small Egg Drop Soup$3.35
With crispy noodles
- 14-Large Egg Drop Soup$5.90
With crispy noodles
- 15-Small Chicken Noodle Soup$3.50
With crispy noodles
- 15-Large Chicken Noodle Soup$6.15
With crispy noodles
- 16-Small Chicken Rice Soup$3.50
With crispy noodles
- 16-Large Chicken Rice Soup$6.15
With crispy noodles
- 17--Small Wonton Egg Drop Soup$3.70
With crispy noodles
- 17-Large Wonton Egg Drop Soup$6.65
With crispy noodles
- 18-Small Hot & Sour Soup$3.80
Spicy
- 18-Large Hot & Sour Soup$6.90
Spicy
- 19-Vegetable with Bean Curd Soup$7.15
With crispy noodles
- 19a-House Special Soup$8.40
With crispy noodles
- 19b-Seafood Soup$8.60
With crispy noodles
Fried Rice
- Pint Plain Fried Rice$4.50
- Quart Plain Fried Rice$8.50
- 20-Pint Vegetable Fried Rice$5.65
- 20-Quart Vegetable Fried Rice$10.50
- 21-Pint Roast Pork Fried Rice$6.15
- 21-Quart Roast Pork Fried Rice$11.25
- 22-Pint Chicken Fried Rice$6.15
- 22-Quart Chicken Fried Rice$11.25
- 23-Pint Shrimp Fried Rice$6.40
- 23-Quart Shrimp Fried Rice$11.75
- 24-Pint Crab Meat Fried Rice$6.40
- 24-Quart Crab Meat Fried Rice$11.75
- 25-Pint Beef Fried Rice$6.40
- 25-Quart Beef Fried Rice$11.75
- 26-Pint Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice$6.40
- 26-Quart Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice$11.75
- 27-Pint Young Chow Fried Rice$6.40
- 27-Quart Young Chow Fried Rice$11.75
Vegetable
Lo Mein
- Pint Plain Lo Mein$5.00
- Quart Plain Lo Mein$9.50
- 41-Pint Vegetable Lo Mein$6.15
Soft noodles
- 41-Quart Vegetable Lo Mein$12.15
Soft noodles
- 42-Pint Roast Pork Lo Mein$6.40
Soft noodles
- 42-Quart Roast Pork Lo Mein$12.25
Soft noodles
- 43-Pint Chicken Lo Mein$6.40
Soft noodles
- 43-Quart Chicken Lo Mein$12.25
Soft noodles
- 44-Pint Shrimp Lo Mein$7.05
Soft noodles
- 44-Quart Shrimp Lo Mein$12.90
Soft noodles
- 45-Pint Beef Lo Mein$7.05
Soft noodles
- 45-Quart Beef Lo Mein$12.90
Soft noodles
- 46-Pint Chicken & Shrimp Lo Mein$7.05
Soft noodles
- 46-Quart Chicken & Shrimp Lo Mein$12.90
Soft noodles
- 47-Pint House Special Lo Mein$7.05
Soft noodles
- 47-Quart House Special Lo Mein$12.90
Soft noodles
Egg Foo Young
- 48-Vegetable Egg Foo Young$10.75
With white rice
- 49-Roast Pork Egg Foo Young$10.95
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- 50-Chicken Egg Foo Young$10.95
With white rice
- 51-Shrimp Egg Foo Young$11.25
With white rice
- 52-Beef Egg Foo Young$11.25
With white rice
- 53-Mushroom Egg Foo Young$10.45
With white rice
Mei Fun
Sweet & Sour
Pork
- 64-Small Roast Pork with Broccoli$6.90
With white rice
- 64-Large Roast Pork with Broccoli$12.25
With white rice
- 65-Small Roast Pork with Snow Peas$6.90
With white rice
- 65-Large Roast Pork with Snow Peas$12.25
With white rice
- 66-Small Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetable$6.90
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- 66-Large Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetable$12.25
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- 67- Small Roast Pork with Fresh Mushrooms$6.90
With white rice
- 67-Large Roast Pork with Fresh Mushrooms$12.25
With white rice
- 69-Shredded Pork with Cabbage$12.25
- 70-Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce$12.25
- 71-Moo Shu Pork (no rice )$12.25
Chicken
- 72-Small Moo Goo Gai Pan$7.00
With white rice
- 72-Large Moo Goo Gai Pan$12.50
With white rice
- 73-Small Chicken with Broccoli$7.00
With white rice
- 73-Large Chicken with Broccoli$12.50
With white rice
- 74- Chicken with Mixed Veg$12.50
With white rice
- 75-Small Chicken with Fresh Mushroom$7.00
With white rice
- 75-Large Chicken with Fresh Mushroom$12.50
With white rice
- 77-Small Curry Chicken with Onion$7.00
- 77-Large Curry Chicken with Onion$12.50
- 81-Chicken with Garlic Sauce$12.50
- 78-Small Chicken with Snow Peas$7.00
With white rice
- 78-Large Chicken with Snow Peas$12.50
With white rice
- 79-Chicken with Cashew Nuts$12.50
- 80- Kung Po Chicken$12.50
- 82-Hunan Chicken$12.50
- 83-Szechuan Chicken$12.50
- 84 Moo Shu Chicken (no rice )$12.50
Beef
- 85-Small Pepper Steak with Onion$7.15
- 85-Large Pepper Steak with Onion$12.75
- 86-Hot & Spicy Beef$12.75
- 87-Small Beef with Broccoli$7.15
With white rice
- 87-Large Beef with Broccoli$12.75
With white rice
- 88-Small Beef with Chinese Vegetable$7.15
With white rice
- 88-Large Beef with Chinese Vegetable$12.75
With white rice
- 89-Small Beef with Fresh Mushroom$7.15
With white rice
- 89-Large Beef with Fresh Mushroom$12.75
With white rice
- 90-Small Beef with Snow Peas$7.15
With white rice
- 90-Large Beef with Snow Peas$12.75
With white rice
- 91-Small Curry Beef with Onion$7.15
- 91-Large Curry Beef with Onion$12.75
- 92-Beef with Garlic Sauce$12.75
- 93-Beef with Mixed Vegetables$12.75
- 94-Large Hunan Beef$12.75
Seafood
- 99-Pint Shrimp with Broccoli$7.55
With white rice
- 99-Quart Shrimp with Broccoli$13.65
With white rice
- 98-Pint Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables$7.55
With white rice
- 98-Quart Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables$13.65
With white rice
- 105-Sautéed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables$13.65
With white rice
- 104-Quart Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$13.65
- 100-Pint Shrimp with Fresh Mushroom$7.55
With white rice
- 100-Quart Shrimp with Fresh Mushroom$13.65
With white rice
- 97-Pint Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$7.55
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- 97-Quart Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$13.65
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- 107-Kung Po Shrimp$13.65
- 101-Pint Shrimp with Snow Peas$7.55
With white rice
- 101-Quart Shrimp with Snow Peas$13.65
With white rice
- 102-Pint Curry Shrimp with Onion$7.55
- 102-Quart Curry Shrimp with Onion$13.65
- 96-Pint Shrimp with Bean Curd$7.55
With white rice
- 96-Quart Shrimp with Bean Curd$13.65
With white rice
- 106-Shrimp with Cashew Nuts$13.65
With white rice
- 108-Hunan Shrimp$13.65
- 109-Szechuan Shrimp$13.65
- 110-Scallop with Garlic Sauce$13.65
- 111-Sautéed Scallop with Mixed Vegetable$13.65
Diet Menu
- D2-Steamed Broccoli$11.00
With white rice and served steamed
- D5-Steamed Shrimp with Vegetables$13.65
With white rice and served steamed
- D1-Steamed Mixed Vegetables$11.00
With white rice and served steamed
- D3-Steamed Chicken with Vegetables$12.50
With white rice and served steamed
- D4-Steamed Chicken with Broccoli$12.50
With white rice and served steamed
- D6-Steamed Shrimp with Broccoli$13.65
With white rice and served steamed
Combination Platters
- C1 Chicken Chow Mein$10.50
- C2 Shrimp Chow Mein$10.50
- C3 Roast Pork Egg Foo Young$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C4 Pepper Steak with Onion$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C5 Chicken with Broccoli$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C5 Beef with Broccoli$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C5 Shrimp with Broccoli$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C6 Triple Delight$10.50
Jumbo shrimp chicken beef and broccoli with brown sauce. With white rice
- C7 Moo Goo Gai Pan$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C8 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$10.50
- C8 Chicken with Garlic Sauce$10.50
- C9 Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C10 Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetable$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C11 Sweet & Sour Chicken$10.50
- C11 Sweet & Sour Pork$10.50
- C12 Hot & Spicy Beef$10.50
- C12 Hot & Spicy Chicken$10.50
- C13 Chicken Lo Mein$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C13 Roast Pork Lo Mein$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C14 Beef with Mushroom$10.50
- C14 Chicken with Mushroom$10.50
- C15 General Tso's Chicken$10.50
Spicy
- C16 Sesame Chicken$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C17 Chicken Cashew Nuts$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C18 Mixed Vegetables with Beef$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C18 Mixed Vegetables with Chicken$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C19 Hunan Beef$10.50
- C19 Hunan Chicken$10.50
- C20 General Tso's Shrimp$10.50
- C20 Sesame Shrimp$10.50
- C21 Spicy Stir Fried Jumbo Shrimp$10.50
- C22 Szechuan Chicken$10.50
- C22 Szechuan Shrimp$10.50
- C23 Boneless Spare Ribs$10.50
Served with egg roll and vegetable fried rice
- C24 Orange Flavor Chicken$10.50
Spicy
- C25 Curry Chicken$10.50
- C26 Kung Pao Chicken$10.50
side order
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043