Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anthony's HomePort Olympia

review star

No reviews yet

704 Columbia Street Northwest

Olympia, WA 98501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Starters

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$19.00

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, & Artichoke Dip

$21.00

Northwest Manila Clams

$19.00

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Bowl

$14.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Cup

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp

$11.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Entrees

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

$42.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet

$49.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet & Garlic Prawns

$62.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with roasted garlic prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$29.00

Four pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Fresh Ahi

$47.00

Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Mahi Mahi with Macadamia

$34.00

Planked Silver Salmon with Red Pepper Beurre Blanc

$31.00

Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin

$36.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin & Scampi Prawns

$49.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Steelhead Chargrilled

$32.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with cranberry-lime relish. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetable

Wild Alaska King Salmon

$46.00

Premium frozen king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Desserts

Bailey's Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Burnt Cream

$9.00

Cheesecake with Strawberry Rhubarb

$12.00

Hazelnut Truffles

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh northwest seafood on the eastern shores of Lake Washington with stunning views of Hunts Point, Sand Point, and the Seattle skyline.

Location

704 Columbia Street Northwest, Olympia, WA 98501

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dancing Goats® - Olympia Farmers Market
orange star4.3 • 291
111 Market St NE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats Coffee Tasting Room - 200 Market St NE
orange star4.7 • 83
200 Market St NE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Inaka Ramen - 120 5th Ave SW
orange starNo Reviews
120 5th Ave SW Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Well 80 Brewhouse
orange starNo Reviews
514 4th Ave E Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats® - Downtown Olympia
orange starNo Reviews
550 Capitol Way Southeast Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Charlie's on 4th
orange star3.5 • 7
620 4th Ave Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Olympia

Fish Tale Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 2,301
515 Jefferson St SE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Lacey
orange star4.7 • 2,212
1360 Galaxy Dr. NE Lacey, WA 98516
View restaurantnext
Meconi's Subs - Hawks Prairie
orange star4.6 • 2,089
2527 Marvin Rd NE Lacey, WA 98516
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000913 - Lacey Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 1,069
1350 Marving Rd NE Lacey, WA 98516
View restaurantnext
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
orange star4.1 • 923
8825 Tallon Ln NE Lacey, WA 98506
View restaurantnext
Brewery City Pizza - Tumwater
orange star4.1 • 633
5150 Capitol Blvd SE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Olympia
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston