Anthony's HomePort Olympia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh northwest seafood on the eastern shores of Lake Washington with stunning views of Hunts Point, Sand Point, and the Seattle skyline.
Location
704 Columbia Street Northwest, Olympia, WA 98501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dancing Goats Coffee Tasting Room - 200 Market St NE
4.7 • 83
200 Market St NE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurant
Dancing Goats® - Downtown Olympia
No Reviews
550 Capitol Way Southeast Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Olympia
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
4.1 • 923
8825 Tallon Ln NE Lacey, WA 98506
View restaurant