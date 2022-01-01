- Home
Rock N Rav
No reviews yet
105 East Main Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
Rock 'N Ravioli
Rock 'N Start
- My Mom's Chicken Soup$10.00
Fresh Vegetables and chunks o' chicken
- Tortellini IN Brodo$9.00
Pasta ringlets stuffed with ricotta cheese in vegetable broth,old-Italy style with bits of carrot,onion and celery
- Oven -Roasted Tomato Bruschetta$8.00
Crusty crostini bread toasted and toppped with oven-roasted heirloom tomatoes,fresh garlic,extra virgin olive oil,shaved parmesan and fresh basil.
- Giuliana's Caprese cocktail$9.00
fresh mozzarella,grape tomatoes,fresh basil,evoo,secret italian seasonings drizzled with a balsamic reduction
- Toasted Ravioli Dippers$14.00
lightly breaded and seasoned cheese,meat or spinach and artichokeravioli.With a chunky marinara
- Rock'N Roll Meatballs$10.00
Just like Mamma's,served sunday red gravy and certified fabulous!
- Sawsage 'N Peppuz$12.00
Fresh Italian fennel & garlic sausage,onions,roasted sweet peppers and parsley,sauteed in garlic,white wine and apple cider.
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Sweet jumbo east coast shrimp. Served with homemade horseradish ketchup.
- Jalapeno Stuffed Gnocchi$10.00
Crispy pillows of pasta with cheese and a hint of fresh jalapeno.
- Bolognese Fries$12.00
Sidewinder potato fries topped with an italian red meat sauce and melted mozzarella.
Rock 'N Greens
- Popeye's Spinach Salad Reg$12.00
fresh baby spinach with grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, fresh sliced green apple and maple-glazed bacon in a honey apple champagne vinaigrette dressing.
- Supertramp Caesar Salad Reg$14.00
Hearts of romaine lettuce with chopped tomato, black olives, sliced hard boiled egg, garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy garlic parmesan dressing.
- Chopped Sunday Salad Reg$15.00
Chopped iceberg lettuce with cannellini, marinated red pepper, red onion, marinated artichokes, carrots, black olives, grape tomatoes, cucumber, ditalini pasta in Ron's Sunday red wine vinegar and oil.
- Cucumber,Tomato & Red Onion Salad Reg$12.00
Fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, cannellini beans and Ron's sunday red wine vinegar and oil.
Rock 'N Sides
Rock 'N Sands
Rock 'N Ravs
- Chicken Vesuvio$26.00
Ron's favorite! Fresh smoked white meat chickenravioli served in an olive oil,fresh garlic,white wine and rosemary sauce topped with cubes of vesuvio potatoes,fresh peas and a touch of lemon
- Asparagus$18.00
roasted pieces of asparagus and ricotta cheese .Served with a lightly creamy lemon zest sauce.Topped with asparagus,marinated artichokes and fresh parsley.
- Meat$22.00
Traditional beef ravioli in a red wine reduction meat bolognese sauce.-Just like Nonna's
- Four Cheese$16.00
Filled with ricotta,parmesan,mozzarella,romano cheese topped with a chunky marinara sauce and fresh ricotta cheese.
- Butternut Squash$18.00
Frangelico liquer,butter,sage and nutmeg cream sauce topped with roasted sweet potato
- Mshroom and Truffle$22.00
Sauteed wild mushrooms,truffle and ricotta cheese raviolimushroom cream sauce topped with mushrooms and peas in a fresh
- Braised Beef Short Rib$26.00
Chunks of slow-roasted beef ravioli in a carrot,celery and onion mirepoix and demi-glaze sauce-Like my Mom's beef stew!
- Caribbean Shrimp$26.00
Large bites of sweet ,all-natural shrimp with fresh mango in a light,toasted coconut-pineapple,Malibu rum cream sauce.
- Maine Lobster$36.00
Large succulent chunks of sweet lobster wrapped in fresh pasta served in an oven roasted tomato and fresh garlic sauce with a touch of cream and hint of habanero spce.
- Roasted Vegetable$18.00
Roasted mixed vegetables with potato flakes served with a fresh garlic,basil and olive oil sauce topped with an oven roasted vegetables and tomatoes.
- Peas and Prosciutto$18.00
Rings of pasta filled with ricotta cheese,peas and prosciutto topped with a pesto basil cream sauce,fresh peas and prosciutto.
Rock 'N Pasta
Chef's Specials
Pizza
- Fleetwood Mac Anna$19.00
Cheddar, Greuyer, mozzarella, provolone, maple-glazed thick bacon, ditalini pasta. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
- SGT. Pepper$18.00
Sauteed spinach,roasted red peppers,fresh garlic and marinated artichokes
- Ol'Blue Eyes "new Yawk"$18.00
- Heart$18.00
- Bret Michaels$19.00
- Big Al's$19.00
- Ted Nugent$19.00
- Sophia Loren Hot Italian$19.00
- The Freebird$19.00
- Cheap Trick$19.00
- Van Morrison$20.00
- Buddy Guy BBQ$19.00
- Juke Box Gyro$20.00
- Sweetza$19.00
- Create Your Own
Desserts
Rock 'N Za
Rock 'N Za Beverages
Rock 'N Za Food
- Bavarian pretzel$7.00
- chili$5.00
- Chips$3.50
- Chubby Checker Chicken Tenders
- grilled chicken ceaser salad$8.00
- Italian sub$7.50
- Jumbo grilled Chicago hot dog$5.00
- Pizza$8.00
- Popcorn LG$8.00
- Popcorn sm$6.00
- Rocotta Cheese and Jalapeno filled fried Gnocchi$8.00
- Ron's Famous Meatball Sub$10.00
- soup$5.00
- Toasted ravioli$8.00
- Turkey sub$7.50
Rock 'N Za Sweets
Pizza
- Big Al's$19.00
- Bret Michaels$19.00
- Buddy Guy BBQ$19.00
- Cheap Trick$19.00
- Fleetwood Mac Anna$19.00
Aged cheddar,parmesan,mozzarella,swiss,provolone,pepper jack cheese,maple-glazed thick bacon,ditalini pasta.Topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
- Heart$18.00
- Juke Box Gyro$20.00
- Ol'Blue Eyes "new Yawk"$18.00
- SGT. Pepper$18.00
Sauteed spinach,roasted red peppers,fresh garlic and marinated artichokes
- Sophia Loren Hot Italian$19.00
- Sweetza$19.00
- Ted Nugent$19.00
- The Freebird$19.00
- Van Morrison$20.00
Rentals
Private Event Rental Gratuity
Bar Menu*
Vodka
Gin
- Bluecoat$10.00
- Bombay Sapphire$15.00
- Dry Town$10.00
- Greenhook$12.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Plymouth$10.00
- SipSmith Dry$10.00
- St. George Dry Rye$12.00
- St. George Terroir$12.00
- Bluecoat DBL$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire DBL$19.00
- Dry Town DBL$14.00
- Greenhook DBL$16.00
- Hendricks DBL$18.00
- Tanqueray DBL$16.00
- Plymouth DBL$14.00
- SipSmith Dry DBL$14.00
- St. George Dry Rye DBL$16.00
- St. George Terroir DBL$16.00
- FEW Barrel Gin$11.00
Rum
- Bacardi 8$12.00
- Bacardi Anejo 4$12.00
- Bacardi$12.00
- Bacardi Banana$12.00
- Bacardi Limon$12.00
- Bacardi Black$12.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$12.00
- Cruzan Aged$9.00
- Flor De Cana$10.00
- Malibu Coconut$12.00
- Myers's Jamaican Rum$12.00
- Oak Heart$13.00
- Ron Zacapa$12.00
- Bacardi 8 DBL$16.00
- Bacardi Anejo 4 DBL$16.00
- Bacardi DBL$16.00
- Bacardi Banana DBL$16.00
- Bacardi Limon DBL$16.00
- Bacardi Black DBL$16.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum DBL$16.00
- Cruzan Aged DBL$13.00
- Flor De Cana DBL$16.00
- Malibu Coconut DBL$16.00
- Myers's Jamaican Rum DBL$16.00
- Oak Heart DBL$17.00
- Ron Zacapa DBL$16.00
- Flora deac Dark$11.00
Tequila
- Casamigos Mezcal$14.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- El Jimador Reposado$12.00
- Los Vecinos$12.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Mezcal DBL$18.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado DBL$17.00
- El Jimador Reposado DBL$16.00
- Los Vecinos DBL$16.00
- Patron Silver DBL$16.00
- Patron Reposado DBL$18.00
- Centario Anejo$14.00
- Siete Miesterios Nezcal$12.00
- Tequila CODIGO$14.00
- Avion Reposdo$13.00
Whiskey
- Barbecue Whiskey$14.00
- Black Bush$14.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Canadian Club$10.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Crown Black$12.00
- Crown Apple$12.00
- Crown Vanilla$12.00
- Fireball$15.00
- Gentleman Jack$15.00
- Glendalough 7Year$12.00
- Glendalough DBL Barrel$14.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jack Daniels Apple$12.00
- Jack Daniels Bonded$13.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$16.00
- Jack Daniels Triple Mash$14.00
- Jack Honey$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$13.00
- Jameson Caskmates IPA$13.00
- Jameson Caskmates Stout$13.00
- Jameson Orange$13.00
- Jim Beam$12.00
- Jim Beam Black$13.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon Cream$12.00
- Jim Beam Double Oak$14.00
- Journeyman Buggy Whip$15.00
- Peanut Butter Whiskey$11.00
- Seagram 7$11.00
- Seagram VO$12.00
- Sexton$12.00
- Skrewball Whiskey$12.00
- Southern Comfort$11.00
- Suntory Toki$11.00
- Teeling Whiskey$12.00
- Tullamore Dew$12.00
- Whiskey Smith Blood Orange$11.00
- Barbecue Whiskey DBL$18.00
- Black Bush DBL$18.00
- Bushmills DBL$16.00
- Canadian Club DBL$14.00
- Crown Royal DBL$16.00
- Crown Black DBL$16.00
- Crown Apple DBL$16.00
- Crown Vanilla DBL$16.00
- Fireball DBL$13.00
- Gentleman Jack DBL$19.00
- Glendalough 7Year DBL$16.00
- Glendalough DBL Barrel DBL$18.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$16.00
- Jack Daniels Apple DBL$16.00
- Jack Daniels Bonded DBL$17.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel DBL$20.00
- Jack Daniels Triple Mash DBL$18.00
- Jack Honey DBL$16.00
- Jameson DBL$16.00
- Jameson Black Barrel DBL$17.00
- Jameson Caskmates IPA DBL$17.00
- Jameson Caskmates Stout DBL$17.00
- Jameson Orange DBL$17.00
- Jim Beam DBL$16.00
- Jim Beam Black DBL$17.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon Cream DBL$16.00
- Jim Beam Double Oak DBL$18.00
- Journeyman Buggy Whip DBL$19.00
- Peanut Butter Whiskey DBL$15.00
- Seagram 7 DBL$15.00
- Seagram VO DBL$16.00
- Sexton DBL$16.00
- Skrewball Whiskey DBL$16.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$15.00
- Suntory Toki DBL$15.00
- Teeling Whiskey DBL$16.00
- Tullamore Dew DBL$16.00
- Whiskey Smith Blood Orange DBL$15.00
- Journey Silver cross$13.00
Scotch
- Auchentoshan 12 Yr$12.00
- Auchentoshan 3 Wood$10.00
- Balvenie 16$26.00
- Balvenie DBL Wood$18.00
- Chivas Regal Extra$10.00
- Dalmore$15.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Dewars 12$13.00
- Dewars 15$15.00
- Glendronach 12 Yr$16.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Glenlivet 14$13.00
- Glenlivet 15$14.00
- Glenlivet Reserve$16.00
- Glenmorangie$16.00
- J and B$12.00
- Johnnie Black$15.00
- Johnnie Red$15.00
- Johnnie Green$18.00
- Johnnie Walker High Rye$15.00
- Laphroaig$16.00
- Laphroaig Select$18.00
- Macallen 12 Yr$18.00
- Macallen 15 Yr$22.00
- Monkey Shoulder$12.00
- Oban$18.00
- Tomatin$16.00
- PYRAT XO Reserve$13.00
- Ron Zacapa$12.00
Bourbon
- 1792 Bourbon$12.00
- Amador Dbl Barrel$15.00
- Angels Envy Port Cask$12.00
- Ballotin Caramel$12.00
- Blade and Bow$13.00
- Blantons$22.00
- Brown Sugar Bourbon$10.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Eagle Rare 10 Yr$16.00
- Elijah Craig 12 Yr$14.00
- Evan Williams$17.00
- FEW Bourbon$14.00
- George Dickel$11.00
- High West Bourbon$14.00
- Horse Soldiers$14.00
- IW Harper$10.00
- Jeffersons Reserve$14.00
- Journeyman Kissing Cousin$14.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Legent$10.00
- Makers 46$13.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Michters Small Batch$14.00
- Old Forester 100$14.00
- Old Forester 1870$20.00
- Old Forester 1897$16.00
- Old Forester 1910$22.00
- Old Forester 1920$18.00
- Old Forester 86