Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Armando's Restaurant + Bar 2223 Business Circle

20 Reviews

$$

2223 Business Circle

San Jose, CA 95128

Order Again

Popular Items

Mini Tostada Trio
Tostada La Chicoteada

Lunch

Enchiladas

$16.00

w/ Rice & Beans

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

Boss Burrito

$16.00

Asada, Shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and cheese

Chile relleno

$16.00

w/ Rice & Beans

(3) Tacos

$15.00

Choice of: Skirt steak, Baja Style Shrimp, or Fish

(3) Veggie Tacos

$15.00

(3) Tacos Locos

$16.00

(3) Quesabirria w/ Consome

$16.00

(3) Tacos Gobernador

$16.99

Fish & Chips w/ Coleslaw

Camarones a la diabla

$20.00

w/ Rice & Beans. Very Spicy

Pulpo a la diabla

$23.00

w/ Rice & Beans. Very Spicy.

3/4 pound cheeseburger

$17.00

w/ Fries

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Cabbage, Rice, Bell peppers,Onions and Cheese

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$16.00

Garlic-butter shrimp

Fried shrimp

$18.00

w/ rice & fresh garden salad

Camarones momia

$20.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp w/cheese

Burrito

$12.00

Tilapia Frita

$18.00

Pork Chile Verde

$15.99

Chicken Breast A la Crema

$18.99

Appetizers

Guacamole

$10.00

Nachos

$13.00

Jalapeno, Sour cream, Pico de gallo, beans, cheese, guacamole

Ceviche De Camaron (Small Serving)

$10.00

Shrimp, tomato, cucumber, onion

Aguachile (Small Serving)

$12.00

Shrimp, cucumber, onion

Ceviche De Pescado Nayarita (Small Serving)

$10.00

Pizzadilla

$20.00

A 12 inch round quesadilla with your choice of meat & garnished with Cilantro, Onion, Sourcream and our homemade salsas.

Buffalo Chicken Wings (10)

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.99

Half Order of Oysters (6)

$16.00

Half Order of Oysters Preparados (6)

$25.00

Oysters (12)

$25.00

Oysters Preparados (12)

$35.00

Camarones Zarandeados

$18.00

Fresh Fruit w/ Tajin & Lime

$12.00

Mini Tostada Trio

$13.99

Botana De Camarón Con Fruta Fresca

$16.99

Mariscada Fria

$69.99

Camarones Maniacos

$25.00

Langostinos Kora

$25.00

Salads

Mexican Fiesta Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Cilantro, Black beans, Corn, Parmesan cheese, tortilla chips & a homemade mexican caesar dressing

Fresh Garden Salad

$10.00

Seafood

Torre De Mariscos

$26.00

Crab, Scallops, Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, & Avocado

Pulpo zarandeado

$32.00

w/ Rice & Garden Salad. Grilled octopus w/ nayarita seasonings.

Caldo 7 mares

$20.00

Shrimp, Octopus, Crab, Fish, Clams, Mussels, & Scallops

Aguachile Kora

$19.00

Shrimp, Onion, Cucumbe

Ceviche De Camaron

$17.00

Shrimp, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato

Ceviche de pescado Nayarita

$15.00

Fish, Carrots, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno

Aguachile mixto

$20.00

Shrimp, octopus, onion, cucumber

Botana de Callo de acha

$40.00

Sea scallops, onion, cucumber

Campechana

$17.00

Octopus, shrimp, oyster

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$16.00

Tomato, onion, cucumber, avocado

Coctel de Camaron

$15.00

Tomato, onion, cucumber, avocado

Tilapia Frita

$18.00

Camarones a la diabla

$20.00

w/ Rice & Beans. Very Spicy

(3) Tacos

$15.00

Pulpo a la diabla

$23.00

w/ Rice & Beans. Very Spicy.

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Cabbage, Rice, Bell peppers,Onions and Cheese

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$16.00

Garlic-butter shrimp

Fried shrimp

$18.00

w/ rice & fresh garden salad

(3) Tacos Gobernador

$16.99

Fish & Chips w/ Coleslaw

Camarones momia

$20.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp w/cheese

Camarones Al Ajillo

$17.99

Camarones Al Tequila

$17.99

Camarones A la Crema

$17.99

Camarones Zarandeados W/ Rice & Beans

$22.00

Tostada de ceviche de pescado Nayarita

$6.00

Tostada de ceviche de Camaron

$7.00

Tostada De AguaChile

$7.00

Tostada De Pulpo

$10.00

Tostada Mixta

$10.00

Tostada La Chicoteada

$12.00

Filete de Pescado w/ Rice & Beans

$16.00

Doris Coconut Shrimp

$22.00

Sushi

California Roll

$9.99

Guamuchilito Roll

$13.95

Grenudo Roll

$13.95

Tuna Roll

$14.95

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

Oruga Roll

$14.95

Kanikama Hot Roll

$14.95

Juli Roll

$16.00

Armando's Roll

$15.50

Mar Y Tierra Roll

$14.99

3 Quesos Roll

$15.99

Norteno Roll

$16.50

El Incomible Roll

$16.50

Cordon Bleu Roll

$16.50

Nuvo Roll

$17.50

El Volcan

$17.50

El Licenciado Roll

$20.99

Camacho Roll

$21.99

Salmoncitohot Roll

$21.99

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Tortillas (4)

$3.00

Single Chile Relleno

$7.00

Fries

$3.50

Single Taco (High End)

$6.00

Single Quesabirria

$6.50

Street Tacos

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$5.00

4 Tostadas

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.00

Consome

$3.50

Single Nopal

$2.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Of Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Assorted Jaritos

$3.95

Agua de Horchata

$4.00

Agua de Jamaica

$4.00

Bottled Coke

$4.99

Squirt

$4.99

Sangria

$3.95

Sangria Preparada

$7.00

Squirt Preparada

$7.00

Agua Mineral Preparada

$7.00

Sidral

$3.95

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.99

Dinner

Dungeness Crab Enchiladas

$30.00

w/ Rice & Corn. Served in Armando's homemade creamy sauce.

Linguine in a Chipotle Cream Sauce

$20.00

in a chipotle cream sauce

Linguine Sayulita

$25.00

Mussels, Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops

Chicken breast in a chipotle cream sauce

$20.00

in a chipotle cream sauce

Fajitas

$20.00

w/ rice & beans

Fajitas Cielo, Mar, Y Tierra

$25.00

w/ rice & beans. Chicken, Shrimp, and Beef fajitas

12 oz Angus Ribeye Steak

$32.00

w/ Roasted potatoes & Corn

Aguachile Ribeye

$32.00

Molcajete mixto

$38.00

Grilled Chicken, Asada, Shrimp, Chorizo, Cheese, Nopal, Onion

Salmon w/ Rice Pilaf & Veggies

$20.00

La Tepiqueña

$22.00

Carne Asada Plate

$22.00

WELL LIQUOR

Vodka

$7.00

Tequila

$7.00

Gin

$7.00

Rum

$7.00

Whiskey

$7.00

Scotch

$7.00

Brandy

$7.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Raspberry Margarita

$12.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$12.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Rumchata

$13.00

La Patrona

$14.00

La Diva

$14.00Out of stock

La Korita

$14.00Out of stock

La Fresa

$14.00

Mangonada

$14.00

La Chupitos

$15.00

Alma's Paloma

$16.00

Margarita Flights

$30.00

La Chingadera

$15.00

La Coqueta

$14.00

COCKTAILS

Margarita

$4.00

Paloma

$5.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Well Margarita

$10.00

Well Paloma

$12.00

Michelada

$9.00

Shrimp Michelada

$14.00

La Perrona Michelada

$18.00

Chavela

$8.00

Shrimp Chavela

$14.00

Super Chavela

$18.00

AMF

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Michelada Sin Alcohol

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

BOTTLED BEERS

Budlight

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Pacifico Suave

$8.00

Pacifico Light

$8.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Familiar

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Caguama

$25.00

Dos Exis Amber

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Non Alcoholic beer

$5.00

Barrilito

$8.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

805

$6.00

DRAFT BEERS

Pacifico Draft

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$6.00

Modelo Negra Draft

$6.00

Corona Extra Draft

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$8.00

Beer Pitcher

$32.00

CANNED BEERS

Modelo

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

TEQUILA

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$7.00

7 Leguas

$13.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Classe Azul

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Centenario Reposado

$13.00

Centenario Plata

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

Maestro Dobel

$15.00

San Matias Cristalino

$16.00

San Matias Gran Reserva

$15.00

Centenario Azul

$13.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda

$36.00

MEZCAL

Union Mezcal

$10.00

Tesoro Perdido

$10.00

Montelobos

$10.00

El Silencio

$10.00

VODKA

Tito's

$10.00

Kettle

$10.00

Absolut

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tahoe Blue

$6.00

GIN

Tanqueray

$10.00

Sapphire

$10.00

Bombay Dry

$8.00

RUM

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

SCOTCH

Buchanan's 12

$12.00

Buchanan's 18

$16.00

Buchanan's Red Seal

$32.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

WHISKEY

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Makers

$10.00

Bullet

Knob Creek

COGNAC

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

WINES

Chandon Spritz

$10.00

Double Black (Cabernet)

$7.50

Martin Ranch

$10.00

Cass

$10.00

WoodBridge Glass ( Red Cabernet)

$8.00

Chandon Brut (Champagne)

$10.00

Chandon Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Wine Cooler

$6.00

BUCKETS/PITCHERS

Bud light Bucket

$28.00

Coors light Bucket

$28.00

Ultra Bucket

$28.00

Modelo Bucket

$34.00

Pacifico Bucket

$34.00

Corona Bucket

$34.00

Stella Bucket

$34.00

Pacifico Light Bucket

$42.00

Blue Moon Bucket

$34.00

Victoria Bucket

$34.00

Dos Equis Amber Bucket

$34.00

Mixed Bucket

$34.00

BOTTLES

Patron Silver

$180.00

Don Julio Blanco

$180.00

Buchanan's 12

$180.00

Don Julio Reposado

$250.00

Don Julio 70

$300.00

Buchanan's 18

$280.00

Buchanan's Red Seal

$500.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$500.00

Don Julio 1942

$500.00

JUICE

Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Weekly Specials

Friday Beer Bucket

$30.00

Bucket Special

$25.00

Happy Hour Beer

$4.00

Happy Hour Margarita

$6.99
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2223 Business Circle, San Jose, CA 95128

