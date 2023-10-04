Appetizer

Beef Samosa

$1.99

Punjabi Aaloo Samosa

$1.99

BBQ

Beef Bihari Boti

$12.99

Beef Seikh Kabab (2pc)

$12.99Out of stock

Charsi Tikka Leg

$9.99

Chicken Bihari Boti

$11.99

Chicken Boti

$11.99

Chicken Malai Boti

$11.99

Chicken Seikh Kabab (2pc)

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Tandoori (5pc)

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Breast (1)

$8.99

chicken tikka leg(1)

$7.99

Cocktail Kabab

$12.99

Dhaga Fry

$11.99

Dhaga Kabab Beef

$12.99

Dhaga Kabab Chicken

$11.99

Kata Kat

$15.99

Lahori Charga Breast

$10.99

Lahori Charga Leg

$9.99

Lahori Chargah Full

$25.99

Mix Grill Platers

$24.99

Seekh Kabab (Beef) (8)

$12.99

Seekh Kabab (Chicken) (8)

$11.99

Tawa Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Bread

Butter Naan

$1.99

Kulcha Naan

$2.75

Naan

$1.75

Puri Paratha

$4.99

Tawa Paratha

$4.50

Puri

$1.50

Garlic Naan

$2.75

Breakfast

Cholay

$5.99

Egg

$7.99

Halwa Puri Combo W Dhaga

$8.99

Omlet

$7.99

Puri

$1.50

Aloo Tarkari

$5.99

Daal

Daal

$10.99

Drinks

Botteled Water

$1.25

Chai

$2.49

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Kashmiri chai

$3.99

Pakola

$2.49

Canada Dry Ginger

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Kashmiri Chai (Dine In)

$3.99

Kashmiri Chai (To Go)

$4.99

Entrée

Goat Paya

$17.99

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Tawa Keema

$12.99

Kunna Gosht

$16.99

Beef Pasanda

$12.99

Aaloo Kheemah

$8.99

Mutton Kunna

$16.99

Daal Gosht

$12.99

Chicken Kaleji

$11.99

Mutton Qorma

$19.99

Chicken Qorma

$13.99

Palak Gosht

$13.99

Shami Kabab

$9.99

3 Pcs

Mix vegetable

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$14.99

Curry Pakora

$10.99

Anda Cholay Special

$9.99

Qeema Karahi

$13.99

Murgh Choolay

$14.99

Haleem

Haleem (Beef)

$11.99

Haleem {Chicken)

$10.99

Haleem {Goat}

$10.99

Karahi

Full Chicken Karahi

$19.99

Full Goat Karahi

$49.99

Half Chicken Karahi (Single Serving)

$15.99

Half Goat Karahi (Single)

$24.99

Kaleji Karahi

$16.99

Kids

Fries

$5.99

Ck Nuggets

$5.99

Ck Nuggets W/fries

$8.99

Ck Tender

$6.99

Ck Tender W/fries

$10.99

Lassi

Lassi {sweet}

$4.99

Lassi ( Salt)

$4.99

Plain Lassi No Sugar No Salt

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Nihari

# Beef Nihari

$14.99

# Beef Paya Nihari

$19.99

# Chicken Nihari

$12.99

# Lamb Shank Nali Nihari

$23.99

# Lamb Shank Nihari

$20.99

# Maghaz Nihari

$18.99

# Mix Nihari

$19.99

# Nali Nihari

$18.99

# Paya Nali Nihari

$21.99

* AK SPECIAL Maghaz Nalli Nihari

$24.99

* AK SPECIAL Nalli Niahri

$22.99

* AK SPECIAL NIHARI

$19.99

* Extra Meat

$3.99

* Extra Nali

$3.99

* Nihari Sauce

$7.99

Patties

Beef Patties

$3.00

Chicken Patties

$3.00

Other

Advance Deposits

$100.00

Advance Deposit

$500.00

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Degi Mutton Biryani

$24.99

Plain Rice

$4.99

Beef Pulao

$14.99

Beef Biryani

$16.99

Beef Nalli Biryani Single

$21.99

Chicken Pulao

$11.99

Beef Nalli Biryani Double

$34.99

Lunch Special Biryani

$8.99

Goat Yakhni Pulao

$17.99

Lunch special Biryani - 2 box

$14.99

Chicken Tikka Biryani - Breast

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Biryani - Leg

$12.99

Rolls

Reg Silver Spoon Kabab Roll (Beef)

$6.49

Reg Silver Spoon Kabab Roll (chicken)

$6.49

Reg Chicken Garlic Mayo Roll

$6.49

Beef Silver Spoon roll - 2

$11.99

Chicken Silver Spoon Roll - 2

$11.99

Chicken Garlic Mayo Roll - 2

$11.99

Seafood

Seafood Kat A Kat

$14.99

Tawa Fish Full

$39.99

Tawa Fish Half

$29.99

Fish Charga

$12.99

Lahori Fish

$15.99

Shrimp Biryani

$15.99

Fish Karahi

$14.99

shrimp masala

$12.99

Fish & Rice

$12.99

Plain Rice w Fish

Fry Pamphlet

$19.99

Fish Finger - 3 Pieces

$9.99

Soup

Chicken Corn Soup

$4.99

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.99

Sweets

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Sheer Khorma

$6.99

flan

$5.99

Mango Delight

$4.99

Shahi Tukra 2 Pcs

$6.99

Halwa

$4.99

AK Special Halwa Single

$6.99

Rabri kheer

$6.99

Gajar Ka Halwa

$6.99

Rabri

$6.99

Akh'rot ka Halwa

$6.99

Custard Delight

$6.99

Vegetables

aalo methi

$6.99

Palak Paneer

$10.99