Alings Chinese Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
In the 1900s a large poulation of Chinese people immigrated to India and integrated their cooking techniques with Indian ingredients. Alings encapsulates this cultural blend using Indian ingredients which are sauteed in a wok in our very own in-house crafted sauces. Our aromatic and savory cuisine is prepared with fresh cilantro, ginger, garlic, onions and chilies creating an intense flavor which we hope you enjoy as much as we do.
Location
6542 US-90 Alt, Sugar Land, TX 77498
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
No Reviews
403 Texas Highway 6 Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurant
King's BBQ Sugar Land - 9920 US-90 alt STE D-120
No Reviews
9920 US-90 alt STE D-120 sugar land, TX 77478
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sugar Land
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
4.6 • 602
15911 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurant