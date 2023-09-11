Starters

Appetizers

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$11.95

Served steamed or pan-fried with Aling’s dipping sauce. Not halal

Chicken Lollipops

Chicken Lollipops

$13.95

Succulent slow fried marinated drumettes served with in-house tangy, sweet and spicy sauce

Chili Chicken App

Chili Chicken App

$12.50

Our signature dish sautéed with fresh cilantro, chillies and onions

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$10.95

Golden brown fries tossed with onions and chilies in our signature sauce

A- Chili Pepper Shrimp

A- Chili Pepper Shrimp

$12.95

Lightly battered shrimp tossed in spicy seasoning with onions, green and red bell peppers

Crispy Wings

Crispy Wings

$12.95

Pre-marinated mildly spicy wings served with our in-house dipping sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.25

Crispy rolls stuffed with veggies served with Aling’s dipping sauce

Szechwan Fries

Szechwan Fries

$10.95

Golden brown fries tossed with our in-house tangy, sweet and spicy sauce

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$10.95

Served steamed or pan-fried with Aling’s dipping sauce

Vegetable Tikkis

Vegetable Tikkis

$10.95

Savory and mildly spiced vegetarian fritters served with Aling’s dipping sauce

SL Wings

SL Wings

$12.95
Chilli Wings

Chilli Wings

$12.95
A- SL Shrimps

A- SL Shrimps

$12.95

Soups

Sweet Corn Soup

$5.50

Velvety broth prepared with your choice of chicken or vegetables

Hot and Sour Soup

$5.50

Tangy and spicy broth with your choice of diced mushrooms, chicken, or vegetables

Man Chow Soup

$5.50

Spicy broth sautéed garlic, chilies, diced mushrooms, with choice of chicken or vegetables. Garnished with crispy noodles

Main Courses

Chicken

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$17.95

Our most popular dish sautéed with fresh cilantro, chillies and onions

Manchurian Chicken

Manchurian Chicken

$17.95

Pre-marinated chicken cubes cooked in a robust in-house Manchurian sauce topped with scallions and cilantro

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$17.95

Prepared on a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chilli garlic sauce with onions, celery, carrots and water chestnuts

Szechwan Chicken

Szechwan Chicken

$17.95

Sautéed with mixed vegetables in our spicy Szechwan sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$17.95

Lightly battered chicken tossed with onions, pineapples, green and red bell peppers in our own sweet and sour sauce

Honey Chili Chicken

Honey Chili Chicken

$17.95

Lightly battered chicken stir-fried in our unique blend of sweet and spicy sauce

Chicken Delight

Chicken Delight

$17.95

Sliced chicken sautéed with an assortment of fresh vegetables and garlic

General Tso Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$17.95

Lightly battered chicken glazed with the general’s favorite sweet sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$17.95

Diced chicken breast stir-fried with assorted vegetables in our very own sweet and spicy sauce

Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$17.95

Lightly battered chicken in a sweet and tangy sauce tossed with pineapple

Chicken 88

Chicken 88

$17.95

Tossed with our in-house marinade with onions, green and red bell peppers. Add a zest with fresh lime or lemon juice

Hakka Pepper Chicken

Hakka Pepper Chicken

$17.95

Sautéed with chopped onions, serrano chilies, green and red bell peppers in our signature brown sauce

Sizzling Chicken

Sizzling Chicken

$17.95

Pre-marinated sliced chicken served with onions, red and green bell peppers on a sizzling platter

BBC Bombay Basil Chicken

BBC Bombay Basil Chicken

$17.95

Lightly battered diced chicken sautéed with fresh basil, garlic and onions, in a sweet chilli sauce

Beef

Beef with Broccoli

Beef with Broccoli

$20.95

Simple, wholesome dish of beef, broccoli and carrots

Sizzling Beef Platter

Sizzling Beef Platter

$20.95

Pre-marinated succulent slices of beef served with onions, red and green peppers on a sizzling platter

Szechwan Beef

$20.95

Sliced beef tossed with in house Szechwan sauce, celery, bell peppers, onions and carrots

Beef in Black Bean

Beef in Black Bean

$20.95

Stir fried beef with vegetables prepared in a mildly spiced garlic black bean sauce

Crispy Beef

Crispy Beef

$20.95

Sliced beef tossed in BBQ sauce sauteed with garlic and ginger

Manchurian Beef

Manchurian Beef

$20.95

Pre–marinated beef cooked to perfection with our in-house Manchurian sauce topped with scallions and cilantro

Hakka Pepper Steak

Hakka Pepper Steak

$20.95

Sautéed with chopped onions, red and green bell peppers in our signature brown sauce

Vegetarian

Sautéed Garden Fresh Green Beans

Sautéed Garden Fresh Green Beans

$16.95

Stir-fried in a mildly spiced flavored sauce with fresh onions, garlic and ginger root

Vegetarian Manchurian

Vegetarian Manchurian

$16.95

Vegetable fritters tossed in a robust-spicy in-house sauce with scallions and cilantro

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$16.95

Crispy cauliflower florets tossed with our in-house spicy sauce with scallions and cilantro

Buddha's Delight

Buddha's Delight

$16.95

A nutritious combination of fresh vegetables, tofu and baby corn tossed in garlic to delight the Buddha for his blessings

Szechwan Vegetables

Szechwan Vegetables

$16.95

Medley of garden fresh vegetables stir-fried with garlic and a hint of ginger root in our famed Szechwan sauce

Sweet and Sour Vegetables

Sweet and Sour Vegetables

$16.95

Sautéed assortment of fresh vegetables and pineapples in our own special sweet and sour sauce

Chili Paneer

Chili Paneer

$16.95

Batons of Indian cottage cheese, fresh onions, chillies and bell peppers stir-fried in a soy-based sauce

Tofu Garlic Sauce

Tofu Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Tossed in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chilli garlic sauce with fresh vegetables

Chili Tofu

Chili Tofu

$16.95

Sautéed with fresh chilies, onions, scallions and bell peppers

Chili Baby Corn

Chili Baby Corn

$16.95

Stir-fried with hot green chilies, onions, bell peppers and scallions in a soy-based sauce

Eggplant Manchurian

Eggplant Manchurian

$16.95

Crispy eggplant cooked to perfection in our distinctive sauce topped with scallion and cilantro

Eggplant Hot Garlic

Eggplant Hot Garlic

$16.95

Rispy eggplant tossed in a fiery tangy and mildly garlic sauce

Stir-fried Bok Choy

Stir-fried Bok Choy

$16.95

Fresh bok choy stir-fried with garlic

Paneer 88

Paneer 88

$16.95

Tossed with onions, bell peppers, garlic & cilantro with our in-house marinade. Garnished with fresh lime and lemon wedges

Tofu 88

Tofu 88

$16.95

Sauteed with our in-house marinade with onions, bell peppers, garlic, and cilantro. Garnished with lime and lemon wedges

Chili Gobi

Chili Gobi

$16.95

Crispy cauliflower stir-fried with fresh hot green chilies, onions and garlic in soy sauce

Bombay Basil Eggplant

Bombay Basil Eggplant

$16.95

Crispy eggplant sauteed with fresh basil, garlic and onions in a sweet chili sauce

Chili Pepper Paneer

Chili Pepper Paneer

$16.95

Fried paneer tossed with onions, bell peppers, garlic, and green chilies in a spicy seasoning

Chili Pepper Tofu

Chili Pepper Tofu

$16.95

Crispy tofu wok tossed with chopped onion, green chilies, garlic and bell peppers in our own spicy seasoning

Chili Pepper Baby Corn

$16.95

Crispy baby corn wok tossed with chopped onion, green chilies, garlic and bell peppers in our own spicy seasoning

Garlic Vegetables

Garlic Vegetables

$16.95

New. Medley of vegetables tossed in our signature garlic sauce

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Manchurian Sauce Bowl

$6.99

Seafood

Chili Shrimp

Chili Shrimp

$20.95

Stir-fried with fresh hot green chillies, garlic and onions in a soy based sauce. Garnished with chopped cilantro

Shrimp Manchurian

Shrimp Manchurian

$20.95

Cooked to perfection with our in-house Manchurian sauce topped with scallions and cilantro

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$20.95

Prepared in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chilli garlic sauce with onions, celery, carrots and water chestnuts

Szechwan Shrimp

Szechwan Shrimp

$20.95

Lightly battered shrimps tossed in spicy seasoning with fresh green chilies, onions and bell peppers

Chili Pepper Shrimp

Chili Pepper Shrimp

$20.95

Stir-fried with vegetables in a mildly spiced garlic black bean sauce

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$20.95

Tossed with onions, pineapples, bell peppers in our own sweet and sour sauce

Shrimp 88

Shrimp 88

$20.95

Sautéed with onion, bell peppers and our in-house marinade. Add a zest with fresh lime or lemon juice

Kung Pao Shrimp

Kung Pao Shrimp

$20.95

Stir-fried with vegetables in our very own sweet and spicy sauce

Honey Chili Shrimp

Honey Chili Shrimp

$20.95

Lightly battered shrimps tossed in our unique blend of sweet and spicy sauce

Sizzling Shrimp

Sizzling Shrimp

$20.95

Pre-marinated shrimps served with onions, red and green bell peppers on a sizzling platter

Chilli Fish

Chilli Fish

$20.95

New. Stir-fried with fresh garlic, green chilies and onions in a soy-based sauce, garnished with chopped cilantro

Chili Pepper Fish

Chili Pepper Fish

$20.95

Pre-marinated lightly battered fish tossed with fresh onions, bell peppers and green chillies in a spicy seasoning

Manchurian Fish

Manchurian Fish

$20.95

Fish fillet cooked in a robust ginger, garlic, chili, and coriander sauce

Fish Hot Garlic

Fish Hot Garlic

$20.95

Prepared in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chili garlic sauce with onions, celery, carrots, and water chestnuts

Szechwan Fish

Szechwan Fish

$20.95

Lightly battered fish fillet stir-fried with garlic, hint of ginger root and vegetables in a spicy Szechwan sauce

Sizzling Fish Platter

Sizzling Fish Platter

$20.95

Pre marinated fish fillet served with vegetables, garlic and ginger with a hint of black bean sauce served on a hot sizzling platter

Honey Chili Fish

Honey Chili Fish

$20.95

Tossed in our unique blend of sweet and spicy sauce

Pepper Scallion Fish

Pepper Scallion Fish

$20.95

Lightly battered fish tenders sautéed with sliced ginger, onions, and scallions

Chili Pepper Scallops

$20.95

Lightly battered scallops sautéed in a spicy seasoning with fresh onions, bell peppers, and green chilies

Scallop Hot Garlic

Scallop Hot Garlic

$20.95

Sautéed in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chili garlic sauce with onions, celery, carrots, and water chestnuts

Lobster Manchurian

Lobster Manchurian

$34.95

Succulent lobster tail meat cooked to perfect with our in-house manchurian sauce topped with cilantro and scallions

Garlic Lobster

Garlic Lobster

$34.95

Prepared in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chili garlic sauce

Chili Lobster

Chili Lobster

$34.95

A unique blend of fresh green chilies, onions, and garlic cooked in a soy based sauce garnished with broccoli and cilantro

Triple Delight

Triple Delight

$23.95

Killer combination of chicken, beef, shrimp, and fresh vegetables. Aling's style

Blazing Sizzler

Meeri Meeri Sizzler

$22.95+

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Sweet Lava Bite

$7.95

Sweet Lava Bite (BIRTHDAY)

Rice, Noodles, and Kids Menu

Rice Dishes

Aling's Fried Rice

Aling's Fried Rice

$15.50

Fluffy and flavorful basmati rice. Ideal accompaniment with any entrées

Szechwan Fried Rice

Szechwan Fried Rice

$15.50

Fragrant basmati rice cooked in our on spicy Szechwan sauce

Manchurian Fried Rice

Manchurian Fried Rice

$15.50

Fresh ginger, garlic, onion, and cilantro tossed to perfection Manchurian style

Steamed Rice

$2.95
Alings Egg Fried Rice

Alings Egg Fried Rice

$15.50
Szechwan Egg Fried Rice

Szechwan Egg Fried Rice

$15.50

Noodles

Hakka Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$15.50

Traditional Hakka style stir-fried wheat noodles with a choice of meat or vegetables

Szechwan Noodles

Szechwan Noodles

$15.50

Stir-fried wheat noodles tossed in our own spicy Szechwan Sauce

American Chicken Chop Suey

American Chicken Chop Suey

$22.95

One of Aling’s most popular strips of chicken and a blend of fresh vegetables tossed in a tomato-based gravy served on a bed of crispy noodles topped with a fried egg

Vegetable American Chop Suey

Vegetable American Chop Suey

$21.95

A blend of fresh vegetables tossed in a tomato-based gravy served on a bed of crispy noodles

Traditional Chinese Chicken Chop Suey

Traditional Chinese Chicken Chop Suey

$22.95

Strips of chicken and a blend of fresh vegetables tossed in a soy-base gravy served on a bed of crispy noodles

Traditional Chinese Vegetable Chop Suey

Traditional Chinese Vegetable Chop Suey

$21.95

A blend of fresh vegetables tossed in a soy-based gravy served on a bed of crispy noodles

Kids Menu

Kids Menu #1 Teriyaki

$7.95

Served with fried rice or noodles and a spring roll. Choice of paneer, tofu, or chicken tossed in our own special sauce

Kids Menu #2 Sweet & Sour

$7.95

Served with fried rice or noodles and a spring roll. Choice of paneer, tofu, or chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$7.95

Includes 4 chicken nuggets and fries

French Fries

$3.95

Kids Soda

$1.95

8 oz

N/A Beverages

Virgin Drinks

Exotic Passion

Exotic Passion

$8.75

Creamy medley of exotic tropical fruit juices blended with ice shavings

Mango Burst

Mango Burst

$8.75

A creamy blend of mango puree with floating pearls bursting with flavor

Fresh Lime Soda

Fresh Lime Soda

$4.95

A refreshing blend of sparkling water with sweetened fresh lime juice

Pina Colada

$8.75

3 2 Mango

$8.75

Lava Flow

$8.75
Sunset Passion

Sunset Passion

$8.75
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.75
Mangonada

Mangonada

$8.75
Frooty Dragon

Frooty Dragon

$8.75

Virgin Mojito

$9.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sweetened Ice Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Apple Juice (Kid)

$3.95

Apple Juice (LRG)

$4.95

OJ (Kid)

$3.95

OJ (LRG)

$4.95

Jasmine Tea

$1.95

Topo Chico

$2.95

Water (Ice)

Water (No Ice)

Bottled Water

$2.95