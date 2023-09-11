Restaurant info

In the 1900s a large poulation of Chinese people immigrated to India and integrated their cooking techniques with Indian ingredients. Alings encapsulates this cultural blend using Indian ingredients which are sauteed in a wok in our very own in-house crafted sauces. Our aromatic and savory cuisine is prepared with fresh cilantro, ginger, garlic, onions and chilies creating an intense flavor which we hope you enjoy as much as we do.