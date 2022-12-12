Atria imageView gallery

Atria Cinco Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

24001 Cinco Village Center Blvd

Katy, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Chef's Specials

Parmesan Tilapia

Reuben Sandwich

Chicken Pot Pie

Beef Stew

Starters

Atria House Salad

Shrimp Cocktail

Chopped Salad

Soup of the Day

Southwest Eggrolls

Carrot Raisin Salad

Fruit (Mixed)

Caesar Salad

Grill

Classic Cheeseburger

Rotisserie Chicken

All Beef Hot Dog

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Fried Egg BLT

Deli

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

Chicken Salad Nude

Tuna Salad Nude

Steak & Blue Cheese Salad

Entrees

Steak Frites

Baked Salmon

Vegetable Gnocchi

Chicken Picatta

Chef Choice

Beef Tenderloin

Fried Catfish

Chicken Tenders

Baked Chicken

Vegetarian Plate

Sides

No Sides

Cycle Menu Side

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Onion Rings

Fried Okra

Baked Potato

Mashed Potato

Rice

Orzo

Chips

Vegetable of the Day

Mixed Vegetables

Green Beans

Spinach

Sliced Tomatoes

Sliced Avocado

Coleslaw

Side Salad (Tossed)

Fruit (Mixed)

Corn

Broccoli Slaw

Cauliflower

Broccoli

Scalloped Potatoes

Cucumber Salad

Dessert

Ice Cream

Cookies

Pudding

Pie

Cake

Cobbler

Today's Dessert

Bread

White

Wheat

Rye

Gluten Free

Raisin

Breakfast

Eggs

Bacon

Sausage Patty

Sausage Links

Atria Omelet

Garden Omelet

Western Omelet

Cheese Omelet

Plain Omelet

Egg White Omelet

Breakfast Potatoes

Biscuits & Gravy

French Toast

Pancakes

Waffles

Oatmeal

Grits

Assorted Breads

Danish

Assorted Cold Cereals

Fresh Fruit

Cottage Cheese

Yogurt

Cheese Quiche

Eggs Benedict

Juice

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

Cranberry Juice

Prune Juice

V8 Juice

Soda

Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Dr. Pepper

Sprite

Lemonade

Coffee / Tea / Milk

Regular Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Hot Tea

Iced Tea

Whole Milk

2% Milk

Water

Arnold Palmer

Alcohol

Chardonnay

Red Blend

White Zinfandel

Cabernet

Beer

Starters

Chopped Salad

Soup of the day

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad

Meatball Sub

Turkey Burger

Capresse Sandwich

Beef Nachos

Fried Chicken Sandwich

No Sides

Cycle Menu Side

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Onion Rings

Fried Okra

Baked Potato

Mashed Potato

Rice

Orzo

Chips

Vegetable of the Day

Mixed Vegetables

Green Beans

Spinach

Sliced Tomatoes

Sliced Avocado

Coleslaw

Side Salad (Tossed)

Fruit (Mixed)

Corn

Desserts

Ice Cream

Cookies

Pudding

Pie

Cake

Cobbler

Marketing

Breakfast (Copy)

$8.00

Lunch (Copy)

$11.00

Dinner (Copy)

$17.00

Kid's Meal (Copy)

$7.00

Holiday Meals

Apple Walnut Salad

BBQ Brisket & Sausage

BBQ Chicken

Egg Salad Croissant

Egg Salad Nude

Creole Catfish

Apple Cobbler

Schnitzel

Bratwurst

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24001 Cinco Village Center Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery
Atria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - La Centerra Katy, TX
orange starNo Reviews
23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120 KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Postino - Cinco Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
PUCCI Café
orange starNo Reviews
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard Suite N200 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
The Rouxpour - Katy | La Centerra
orange starNo Reviews
2643 Commercial Center Blvd Suite A300 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
The Rouxpour
orange starNo Reviews
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300 KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston