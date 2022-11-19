A&W South Ave - Mall of America
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
376 South Ave, Bloomington, MN 55425
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America - Mall of America
No Reviews
2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509 Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurant
WhirlyBall Twin Cities - Bloomington
4.7 • 298
2405 E Old Shakopee Rd Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurant
Bussin Birria Tacos - 60 E Broadway Suite C332
No Reviews
60 E Broadway Suite C332 Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurant
DeLeo Bros. Pizza - 123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
No Reviews
123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant