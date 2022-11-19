A&W imageView gallery

A&W South Ave - Mall of America

review star

No reviews yet

376 South Ave

Bloomington, MN 55425

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Combos

#1 Papa Burger Combo

#1 Papa Burger Combo

$11.29
#2 Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo

#2 Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo

$12.89
#3 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

#3 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.59
#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.59
#4 Coney Cheese Dog Combo

#4 Coney Cheese Dog Combo

$10.89
#5 Original Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

#5 Original Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$11.89
#6 Cheeseburger Combo

#6 Cheeseburger Combo

$9.89
#7 3 pc. Chicken Strips Combo

#7 3 pc. Chicken Strips Combo

$11.17
#8 Double Cheeseburger Combo

#8 Double Cheeseburger Combo

$10.79
Spicy Papa Burger Combo

Spicy Papa Burger Combo

$11.49

Chipotle Chicken Combo

$11.59

Chipotle Single Combo

$10.59

Chipotle Double Combo

$11.59
5 Strip Combo

5 Strip Combo

$14.19

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.36

Original Cheeseburger

$4.59
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.39
Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.79

Original Hamburger

$3.89
Papa single

Papa single

$4.59

Single Chipotle Crunch Burger

$5.09
Papa Burger

Papa Burger

$5.79
BBQ Crunch Burger

BBQ Crunch Burger

$5.09
Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$7.39
Double BBQ Crunch Burger

Double BBQ Crunch Burger

$6.09
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$5.29

Double Hamburger

$5.09
Spicy Papa Burger

Spicy Papa Burger

$6.09

Double Chipotle Crunch Burger

$6.09

Chicken Chipotle Crunch

$6.09
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.09
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.09

Fish Sandwich

$5.39

Veggie Burger

$6.89

Hot Dogs

Coney Cheese Dog

Coney Cheese Dog

$5.19
Regular Hot Dog

Regular Hot Dog

$4.19

Cheese Dog

$4.59
Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$4.59

Chicken Wings 5pcs

$4.99

Chicken Wings 10pcs

$9.99

Chicken Wings 15pcs

$14.99

Baskets

3pc. Chicken Strips and Fries

3pc. Chicken Strips and Fries

$10.17
5pc. Chicken Strips and Fries

5pc. Chicken Strips and Fries

$11.99
2pc. Fish Basket

2pc. Fish Basket

$8.89
3pc. Fish Basket

3pc. Fish Basket

$9.89
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$9.89

Kinder Bueno

$1.68

Oreo Mini

$1.89

Sides

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$3.09
Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.59

Reg Cheese Fries

$4.89

Lrg Cheese Fries

$4.89
Reg Chili Cheese Fries

Reg Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99
Lg Chilli Cheese Fries

Lg Chilli Cheese Fries

$5.49

Tator Tots

$3.59

Large Tator Tots

$4.89
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$5.29
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.89
Large Onion Ring

Large Onion Ring

$4.89
Loaded Onion Ring

Loaded Onion Ring

$6.18
Regular Cheese Curds

Regular Cheese Curds

$5.59

Large Cheese Curds

$8.89
Poutine

Poutine

$8.49
8 Corn Dog Nuggets

8 Corn Dog Nuggets

$4.29
11 Corn Dog Nuggets

11 Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.19
18 Corn Dog Nuggets

18 Corn Dog Nuggets

$7.29

8 Chicken Nuggets

$4.39

11 Chicken Nuggets

$5.39

18 Chicken Nuggets

$7.39
1 Single Chicken Tender

1 Single Chicken Tender

$2.19

Side of Shrimp

$6.59
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Rg.Sriracha Curds

$5.59

Cheese Sauce

$0.65

Lg.Sriracha Curds

$8.89

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders 2 pc.

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Corn Dog Nuggets 5 pc.

$7.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets 5 pc.

$7.99

Retail

Bear

$19.99

Mug 3oz

$3.99
Mug 20oz

Mug 20oz

$5.99

Drinks

Reg Soda

Reg Soda

$2.79
Lrg Soda

Lrg Soda

$3.09

Bottle Of Water

$2.79

Milk

$2.59

Monster

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.19

Power Ade

$3.19

Bottle Of Water

$2.79

Jarritos/Coke

$3.29

Refill

$0.89

Sundaes

Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$2.79
Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.09

Chocolate Sundae

$4.09

Hot Caramel Sundae

$4.09
Strawberry Sundae

Strawberry Sundae

$4.09
Rasberry Sundae

Rasberry Sundae

$4.09

Swirls

Oreo Polar Swirl

Oreo Polar Swirl

$5.09
M&M Polar Swirl

M&M Polar Swirl

$5.09
Reese's Polar Swirl

Reese's Polar Swirl

$5.09
Cookie Dough Polar Swirl

Cookie Dough Polar Swirl

$5.09

Reg Floats & Freezes & Shakes

Reg Float

Reg Float

$4.69
Reg Freeze

Reg Freeze

$5.99
Reg Vanilla Shake

Reg Vanilla Shake

$5.99
Reg Chocolate Shake

Reg Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Reg Oreo Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Real Fruit Shake

Strawberry Real Fruit Shake

$5.99
Raspberry Real Fruit Shake

Raspberry Real Fruit Shake

$5.99

Lrg Floats & Freezes & Shakes

Lrg Float

Lrg Float

$5.19
Lrg Freeze

Lrg Freeze

$7.19
Lrg Vanilla Shake

Lrg Vanilla Shake

$7.19
Lrg Chocolate Shake

Lrg Chocolate Shake

$7.19

Lrg Oreo Shake

$7.19
Lrg Strawberry Shake

Lrg Strawberry Shake

$7.19
Lrg Rasberry Shake

Lrg Rasberry Shake

$7.19
Ice Cream Cone

Ice Cream Cone

$2.69
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

376 South Ave, Bloomington, MN 55425

Directions

Gallery
A&W image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America - Mall of America
orange starNo Reviews
2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509 Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurantnext
WhirlyBall Twin Cities - Bloomington
orange star4.7 • 298
2405 E Old Shakopee Rd Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurantnext
Local Roots
orange star4.6 • 960
2001 Killebrew Dr Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurantnext
Bussin Birria Tacos - 60 E Broadway Suite C332
orange starNo Reviews
60 E Broadway Suite C332 Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurantnext
DeLeo Bros. Pizza - 123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
orange starNo Reviews
123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurantnext
Soul Bowl Richfield
orange starNo Reviews
7122 Chicago Ave Richfield, MN 55423
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston