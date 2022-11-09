Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bussin Birria Tacos 60 E Broadway Suite C332

60 E Broadway Suite C332

Bloomington, MN 55425

Three QuesoBirria Tacos

Beef Birria Tacos

Beef Birria Tacos

$16.25

Richly seasoned braised beef and fried gooey cheese in a griddled corn tortilla. Served with consommé (dipping broth), two limes, diced red onions, cilantro, and one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Chicken Birria Tacos

Chicken Birria Tacos

$16.25

Richly seasoned braised chicken and fried gooey cheese in a griddled corn tortilla. Served with consommé (dipping broth), two limes, diced red onions, cilantro, and one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Single QuesoBirria Taco

Beef Birria Taco

Beef Birria Taco

$6.00

Richly seasoned braised beef and fried gooey cheese in a griddled corn tortilla. Served with consommé (dipping broth), two limes, diced red onions, cilantro, and one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Chicken Birria Taco

Chicken Birria Taco

$6.00

Richly seasoned braised chicken and fried gooey cheese in a griddled corn tortilla. Served with consommé (dipping broth), two limes, diced red onions, cilantro, and one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Three Street Tacos

Beef Street Tacos

Beef Street Tacos

$15.25

Richly seasoned braised beef in double soft-shelled corn tortillas. Served with two limes, diced red onions, cilantro, and one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Chicken Street Tacos

Chicken Street Tacos

$15.25

Richly seasoned braised chicken in double soft-shelled corn tortillas. Served with two limes, diced red onions, cilantro, and one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Vegan Beef Street Tacos

Vegan Beef Street Tacos

$15.25

Herbivorous Butcher vegan jackfruit beef in double soft-shelled corn tortillas. Served with two limes, diced red onions, cilantro, and one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Vegan Chicken Street Tacos

Vegan Chicken Street Tacos

$15.25

Herbivorous Butcher vegan jackfruit chicken in double soft-shelled corn tortillas. Served with two limes, diced red onions, cilantro, and one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Single Street Taco

Beef Street Taco

Beef Street Taco

$5.25

Richly seasoned braised beef in double soft-shelled corn tortillas. Served with diced red onion and cilantro.

Chicken Street Taco

Chicken Street Taco

$5.25

Richly seasoned braised chicken in double soft-shelled corn tortillas. Served with diced red onion and cilantro.

Vegan Beef Street Taco

Vegan Beef Street Taco

$5.25

Herbivorous Butcher vegan jackfruit beef in double soft-shelled corn tortillas. Served with diced red onion and cilantro.

Vegan Chicken Street Taco

Vegan Chicken Street Taco

$5.25

Herbivorous Butcher vegan jackfruit chicken in double soft-shelled corn tortillas. Served with diced red onion and cilantro.

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.75

Griddled flour tortillas stuffed with gooey cheese. Served with one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Beef Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$15.25

Griddled flour tortillas stuffed with richly seasoned braised beef and gooey cheese. Served with one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.25

Griddled flour tortillas stuffed with richly seasoned braised chicken and gooey cheese. Served with one salsa. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Nachos

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$16.00

Built on top of a griddled flour tortilla, crunchy house-made tortilla chips, shredded beef, queso, bussin' sauce, scallion crema, pickled pepper relish, cilantro. Served with two salsas. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Built on top of a griddled flour tortilla, crunchy house-made tortilla chips, shredded chicken, queso, bussin' sauce, scallion crema, pickled pepper relish, cilantro. Served with two salsas. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Vegan Beef Nachos

Vegan Beef Nachos

$16.00

Built on top of a griddled flour tortilla, crunchy house-made tortilla chips, shredded Herbivorous Butcher "beef", vegan queso, pickled pepper relish, cilantro. Served with two salsas. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Vegan Chicken Nachos

Vegan Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Built on top of a griddled flour tortilla, crunchy house-made tortilla chips, shredded Herbivorous Butcher jackfruit "chicken", vegan queso, pickled pepper relish, cilantro. Served with two salsas. Extra salsas are an additional charge.

Snacks

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$8.00

House-made fried tortilla chips. Served with a salsa or dip.

Extra Dips

Queso Fundido, 5oz

Queso Fundido, 5oz

$3.00

El Burrito Mercado's creamy cheese and chili dip. Level 1 spice.

Vegan Queso, 5oz

Vegan Queso, 5oz

$3.00

Herbivorous Butcher's creamy vegan cheese dip. Level 1 spice. Allergen: Soy

Street Corn Dip, 5oz

Street Corn Dip, 5oz

$3.00

Creamy sweet corn dip with mayo, chili, lime and cojita cheese topped with cilantro. Level 1 spice.

Mark-a-molé, 5oz

Mark-a-molé, 5oz

$3.00

House-made creamy guacamolé that will make its mark on you. Inspired by our friend Mark, he's a good guy. Level 1 spice.

Extra Salsas

Salsa Verde, 2oz (Mild)

Salsa Verde, 2oz (Mild)

$0.80

Mild tomatillo and green chile sauce.

Salsa Lisa, 2oz (Mild)

Salsa Lisa, 2oz (Mild)

$0.80

Mild tomato and jalapeno sauce.

Salsa Nortena, 2oz (Spicy)

Salsa Nortena, 2oz (Spicy)

$0.80

El Burrito Mercado's spicy salsa made with fried chili arbol, tomato, onion and garlic.

Salsa Habanero, 2oz (Very Spicy)

Salsa Habanero, 2oz (Very Spicy)

$0.80

El Burrito Mercado's spiciest salsa made with chili habanero, jalapeno tomato and garlic.

Extra Consommé (Dipping Broth)

Beef Consommé

Beef Consommé

$2.00
Chicken Consommé

Chicken Consommé

$2.00

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.25
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.25
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

16.9oz bottle

Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.25

16.9oz bottle

Jarritos Mango

Jarritos Mango

$3.25
Jarritos Strawberry

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.25
Jarritos Guava

Jarritos Guava

$3.25

Other Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Tropicana Lemonade

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50
Mist Twist

Mist Twist

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

16.9oz bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local, minority owned and run taco stand specializing in birria style eats!

Location

60 E Broadway Suite C332, Bloomington, MN 55425

Directions

