Food

Slices

The Classic Cheese Slice

The Classic Cheese Slice

$4.99

Our classic cheese slice served with garlic butter crust on a 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$5.50

Can never go wrong with this classic pepperoni slice served on top of our freshly made sauce and 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

Dill Pickle Ranch Slice

Dill Pickle Ranch Slice

$5.99

Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!

Buffalo Chicken Slice

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.99
Meats Slice

Meats Slice

$5.99

Our classic meats slice with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce.

Pepperoni & Sausage

$5.99
Pineapple Chicken Slice

Pineapple Chicken Slice

$5.99

Our original slice of Pineapple chicken with sweet pineapple and savory sliced chicken.

Sausage Slice

Sausage Slice

$5.99
Supreme Slice

Supreme Slice

$5.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes

Veggie Slice

Veggie Slice

$5.99

Our Veggie Lover's slice with fresh sliced mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes served on top of our 5 cheese mozzarella cheese and our original sauce.

Classic Pizzas

Small 10" BYO Cheese

Small 10" BYO Cheese

$12.99

Our 10 inch inch build your own pizza. Have it your way!

XL 16" BYO Cheese

XL 16" BYO Cheese

$19.99

Our classic cheese pizza on our 5 blend mozzarella cheese on top of our original sauce on our 16 inch dough

XL 16" Pepperoni Pizza

XL 16" Pepperoni Pizza

$24.99

Classic Pepperoni Pizza on 16 inch dough!

Specialty Pizzas

XL 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

XL 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$29.99

XL 16'' Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.99
XL 16" Dill Pickle Ranch

XL 16" Dill Pickle Ranch

$29.99

Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!

XL 16" Meats

XL 16" Meats

$29.99

Our meats pizza with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce

XL 16" Pineapple Chicken

XL 16" Pineapple Chicken

$29.99

Our version of a pineapple pizza with pineapple, sliced chicken, and green peppers

XL 16" Supreme

XL 16" Supreme

$29.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes

XL 16" “Vegetarian” Veggie

XL 16" “Vegetarian” Veggie

$29.99

Our meatless pizza with Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sliced Mushrooms and Green Peppers, served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce

Extras & Sides

Ranch Sauce Cup

Ranch Sauce Cup

$0.25

side of ranch sauce

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$1.99

garlic breadsticks

Drinks

12oz Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99

12oz Coca-Cola Can

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Cherry Pepsi

$1.99Out of stock
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.99

12oz Mountain Dew Can

Dr Pepper

$1.99Out of stock

Strawberry Crush

$1.99Out of stock
Starry

Starry

$1.99

12oz Sprite Can

Water

Water

$1.99

2 Liter Drinks

2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.49

2L Coca-Cola

2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.49

2L Sprite

Sides

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Catering

Paper Plates

$5.00

Napkins

$5.00