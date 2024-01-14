"BIG SHOT" Burger Challenge

$42.00

Want to become a “BIG SHOT”? Take down this monster and a side of fries in less than 30 minutes and its absolutely FREE... Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Sticks, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressed Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Rings and Mayo on a 12 inch Toasted Italian Hoagie. **** Take Out NOT Eligible to Win