  • Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food - 8918 carlton hills blvd
A map showing the location of Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food 8918 carlton hills blvd

Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food 8918 carlton hills blvd

review star

No reviews yet

8918 carlton hills blvd

Santee, CA 92071

phone icon

clock icon

waypoint sign icon

gift icon

Order Again

Popular Items

California Burrito
Red Taco
Bean & Cheese Burrito

Burritos

Bad Hombres Burrito

$11.10

Surf & Turf Burrito

$11.10

California Burrito

$10.80

Surfing California

$12.25

Super Cali

$12.25

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.80

Pollo Asado Burrito

$10.00

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

Adobada Burrito

$10.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.25

Fish Burrito

$10.00

Shrimp Burrito

$11.10

Crispy Tacos

5 Rolled Tacos

$8.95

3 Rolled Tacos

$5.70

Shredded Beef Taco

$4.95

5 Potato Tacos

$8.15

3 Potato Tacos

$5.13

Tacos

Red Taco

$4.70

Carne Asada Taco

$4.25

Pollo Asado Taco

$4.25

Carnitas Taco

$4.25

Adobada Taco

$4.25

Fish Taco

$3.95

Shrimp Taco

$5.15

Surf & Turf Taco

$5.35

Bad Hombres Taco

$5.35

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.80

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$9.88

Adobada Quesadilla

$9.88

Red Quesadilla

$11.32

Fries & Nachos

Carne Asada Fries

$12.26

Campechana Fries

$12.26

Surf & Turf Fries

$13.35

Carne Asada Nachos

$12.26

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Rice

$2.95

Beans

$2.95

Frijoles de la Olla

$3.50

Chips

$3.25

Guacamole

$3.00

Cheesy Rice

$3.50

Side of Sour Cream

$2.25

Side of Chipotle Cream

$2.25

Side of House Salsa (4oz)

$2.25

Side of Hot Sauce (8oz)

$2.75

Side of Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Side or Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Side of Carne Asada

$5.75

Side of Pollo

$5.50

Birria Broth

$2.00

Deserts

Chocalate Chip Cookie

$2.45

Drinks

Aguas Frescas Lg.

$3.72

Aguas Frescas Reg.

$3.18

Bottle Water

$1.75

Coffee

$2.97

Cold Brew Horchata

$4.80

Cold Brew Stock

$4.48

Cold Brew Sweetie

$4.80

Fountain Drink Lg.

$3.18

Fountain Drink Reg.

$2.64

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$4.05

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.13

Premium Iced Tea Lg.

$4.48

Premium Iced Tea Reg.

$3.40

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$11.05

Corn on the Cobb

Corn on the Cobb

$4.85

Make It A Combo

Make it a Combo

$4.85

Bad Ninos Menu

I Don't Want That (Taco)

$6.75

I'm Not Hungry (Burrito)

$6.75

I Don't Care (Quesadilla)

$6.75

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$7.55

Ham & Egg Burrito

$7.55

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$7.55

Steak & Egg Burrito

$8.10

Chorizo Burrito

$7.55

Machaca Burrito

$8.10

Big Breakfast Burrito

$8.37

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.37

Breakfast Tacos

2 Bacon & Egg Tacos

$7.55

2 Ham & Egg Tacos

$7.55

2 Sausage & Egg Tacos

$7.55

2 Steak & Egg Tacos

$8.10

2 Chorizo Tacos

$7.55

2 Machaca Tacos

$8.10

2 Big Breakfast Tacos

$8.37

1 Breakfast Taco

$4.25

Desserts

Chocalate Chip Cookie

$2.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8918 carlton hills blvd, Santee, CA 92071

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

