Sides

Hummus

$4.95

Baba Ghanouj

$4.95

Grape Leaves

$3.95

Tabouli Salad

$4.95

Fattoush Salad

$4.95

Kibbi

$1.95

½ Doz Falafel

$4.95

Sambousa

$1.50

Spinach Pies

$1.50

Lentil Soup

$3.95Out of stock

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$4.25Out of stock

Rice

$2.95

Extra Pita

$0.75

Sauce

$1.50

Extra Topping

$0.75

Desserts

Baklava

$3.95

Rice Pudding

$2.95

Protein

Chicken Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$1.00

Lamb Kabob

$2.00

Chicken Kabob

Kefta

Falafel

Toppings

Pickled Cucumber

Pickled Turnips

Pickled Cauliflower

Sumac & Onion Mix

Diced Tomato

Diced Cucumber

Traditional Hummus

Baba Ghanouj

Fried Cauliflower

Roasted Corn

Crumbled Feta

Red Cabbage

Pitted Olives

Diced Radish

Spicy Hummus

Tabouli Salad

Grilled Onions

Romaine Lettuce

Sauce

Tahini Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

Garlic Sauce

Harissa Sauce (spicy)

S’hug Sauce (hot)

Pita

Pita

$7.50

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$8.95

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$8.50

Drinks

Vimto Drink

$2.00

Yogurt Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Berry Powerade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
