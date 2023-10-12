Popular Items

CHICKEN WINGS & FRIES (8 PC)

$11.00

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00

**BYO TACO (1)**

$4.00


Entrees

**SALAD BOWL**

$10.00
** RICE BOWL**

$10.00
**TACO SHELL SALAD**

$11.00

Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.

BUILD YOUR OWN SOUP

$6.00

Choice of meat with broth, rice, vegetables, and cilantro and chips on the side.

**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**

$15.00

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00
**WET BURRITO**

$11.00

Flour Tortilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa. Served with a side of lettuce and pico.

**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**

$11.00

Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.

**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito w/ Salsa)**

$12.00

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**

$11.00

Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

$10.00

Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.

**BYO NACHOS**

$10.00
**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (Comes w/ Tortillas)**

$13.00
**ENCHILADA**

$12.00

Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.

**BYO NACHOS FRIES**

$11.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**

$10.00

Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO TACO (1)**

$4.00

Appetizers

**FRENCH FRIES**

$6.00
**CHEESE FRIES**

$7.00

**SWEET POTATO FRIES**

$7.00

CAJUN FRIES

$7.00

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

BUFFALO FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)

$11.00
JALAPENO POPPERS (6 PC)

$8.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)

$8.00

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)

$11.00

CHICKEN WINGS & FRIES (8 PC)

$11.00
CHICKEN WINGS (20 PC)

$20.00
CHICKEN WINGS (30 PC)

$28.00
CHICKEN WINGS (40 PC)

$35.00
CHICKEN WINGS (50 PC)

$45.00

Subs & Wraps

**CHEESE STEAK**

$10.00

Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!

**GRILLED CHICKEN STIR-FRY**

$10.00

**BOMBO STIR-FRY STEAK & CHICKEN**

$11.00
**CRISPY CHICKEN**

$10.00

Choice of Cheese and toppings.

**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**

$10.00

Sides

**SOUR CREAM**

$1.00
**SALSA**

$0.75

Nacho Cheese SM

$2.00

Nacho Cheese LG

$5.00
**QUESO Blanco SM**

$3.00
Queso Blanco LG

$6.00

**SM. GUACAMOLE**

$2.00

**LG. GUACAMOLE**

$6.00
Fresh Avocado slices

$5.00

**RICE & BEANS**

$5.00
**GRILLED VEGGIES**

$5.00

**SHRIMP**

$7.00

**PORK / GROUND BEEF / CHICKEN**

$6.00

Steak

$8.00
**CHIPS (only chips)***

$3.00

**CHIPS & SALSA**

$4.00

**CHIPS & Nacho queso**

$5.00

**CHIPS & GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC**

$6.00

**CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO**

$5.50

**LOADED CHIPS**

$8.00
Plantains

$6.00

Beverages

**WATER**

$2.50
**FOUNTAIN SODA**

$3.00
**JARRITOS**

$3.00
**HORCHATA**

$3.50
**TAMARINDO**

$3.50
**PASSION FRUIT**

$3.50

Treats

**6 PC CHURROS W/ ICE CREAM**

$6.00
Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00
Tiramisu

$6.00

**Tres Leche**

$6.00