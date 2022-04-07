- Home
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road
Manchester, CT 06042
Popular Items
Family Style Meals - Sun-Thurs Only
Starters
Boneless Wings
Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! buffalo, garlic parm, sweet asian or honey mustard bbq.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
A vegetarian delight! Feel like buffalo wings? Try these ... served with celery sticks and creamy gorgonazola dressing.
Crispy Onion Strings
Thin slices of sweet onion, soaked in milk and tossed in seasoned flour, flash fried until tender.
Eggplant Fries
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread
Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.
House Made Meatballs
Three house made meatballs topped with a dollop of ricotta and served with toasted Italian bread.
Joey's Calamari
Fresh calamari, fried to light perfection and served with fried hot peppers and lemon wedges.
Joey's Chicken Wings
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Meatball Sliders
House made meatballs with peppers, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce.
Sweet Pot Wedges
Thick planks of sweet potatoes fried to perfection.
Soup of the Day
Greens
Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, carrots, bacon and creamy gorgonzola topped with crunchy chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce.
Caesar Salad
A classic American salad. Romaine, and crunchy croutons, topped with grated cheese.
Avocado Salad
Balls of fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and basil over mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and drizzled in balsamic reduction.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado, served with your choice of dressing.
Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes and peppers tossed in raspberry walnut vinaigrette and topped with warm goat cheese, a drizzle of honey and pistachios.
House Salad
A mix of field greens, romaine and iceberg lettuce, purple onions, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes and peppers.
Meatball Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers with balsamic vinegar dressing. Topped with meatballs and Romano.
Sicilian Orange Salad
Mixed greens, orange slices, black olives, red peppers, onions and gorgonzola with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served on flatbread.
Wedge Salad with Bacon
Crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, and crispy bacon topped with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
Burgers, Grinders, & Wraps
Burger with Fries
Incredibly juicy half pound burgers. Choose from a ton of free toppings.
Chicken Caprese Wrap
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.
***NEW*** BLT Wrap
A classic with bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli and sliced avocado. Served with house made chips.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken cutlets tossed in house made buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion, and creamy gorgonzola dressing. Served with house made chips.
***NEW*** Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon. lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served with house made chips.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled or blackened chicken tossed with romaine lettuce and red onion in Caesar dressing. Served with house made chips.
Chicken Caprese Grinder
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.
Chicken Parm Grinder
Fresh breaded chicken, sauce and provolone cheese
Chicken Pesto Grinder
Grilled chicken breast topped with pesto, roasted peppers and cheese.
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Breaded eggplant, peppers, sauce and Provolone.
Italian Meatball Grinder
Meatballs, sauce, peppers and Provolone.
Philly Cheese Grinder
Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.
Sausage Grinder
Sausage, sauce, peppers and Provolone.
Pasta & Classic Entrees
Baked Manicotti
Pasta tubes filled with ricotta, imported romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses topped with our house made marinara and baked to perfection.
Baked Ziti
Ziti, Bolognese meat sauce, ricotta and Mozzarella.
Bolognese
Sauce with beef, pork, garlic, onions, red wine, crushed tomato, cream and basil.
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes.
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken breast, sweet red peppers, crimini mushrooms, garlic, basil, white wine and tomato all served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Marsala Thin cutlets sauteed with shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine, butter and parsley.
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella.
Chicken Pesto Penne
Penne with chicken and roasted peppers tossed in our house made pesto sauce.
Chicken Piccata
Perfectly browned chicken breast, in a sauce of lemon. white wine vinegar, garlic, artichokes, capers and butter, topped with fresh herbs and served over your choice of pasta.
Crazy Alfredo
Our house made recipe. Creamy alfredo sauce with chicken, sausage, pepperoni, cayenne, roasted pepper, ricotta and romano cheese.
Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant, sauce and Mozzarella.
Fettuccini Ala Carbonara
Bacon, sausage, grated cheese, and egg all go into our version of this timeless classic. We make it the traditional way, without a cream sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano
Lasagna
Noodles, creamy ricotta, house made meat sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh herbs. Baked until savory.
Mac & Cheese
House made and loaded with cheddar and American Cheese topped with fresh parmesan.
Pasta Marinara
Marinara, garlic, basil, and Romano.
Penne Alla Vodka
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.
Salmon
Salmon in a lemon butter sauce served with creamy risotto and sauteed broccoli. Have it grilled or blackened.
Shrimp Scampi
Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.
Tortellini Romano
Cheese tortellini tossed in Romano cream sauce with tomato and roasted peppers.
Pizzas & Calzones
Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, Mozzarella and your choice of fillings.
Sm Cheese
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Lg Cheese
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Sm Gluten Friendly
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano. **Gluten Allergy Notice - We work with wheat flour on all other pizzas. Therefore, we cannot guarantee a transfer of gluten will not occur.
***NEW*** Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Roasted chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and roasted red peppers.
***NEW*** Meat Craver Calzone
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage and shredded mozzarella.
Specialty Pizzas
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
Sm Bianca
White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.
Sm Broccoli Rabe And Sausage
White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, hot cherry peppers and EVOO.
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.
Sm Carbonara
White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.
***NEW*** Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch
White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbled bacon, & ranch dressing.
Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
***NEW*** Sm Double Pep
For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.
Sm Fresh Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.
Sm Gary & Mary's Garden
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.
Sm Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza
Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.
Sm Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx
Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.
Sm Kitchen Sink
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.
Sm Marc’s Masterpiece
White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.
***NEW*** Sm Mashed Potato Pie
White pie with mozz cheese, bacon. cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.
Sm Margherita
Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.
Sm Meat Pie
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
Sm Sausage & Pepper Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.
Sm Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz
Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano
Sm Veggie Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella , ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.
Sm Vodka Pie
Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
Lg Bianca
White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.
Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes and EVOO.
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken. Served with a side of Blue cheese dressing.
Lg Carbonara
White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.
***NEW*** Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbled bacon, & ranch dressing.
Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
***NEW*** Lg Double Pep
For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.
Lg Fresh Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.
Lg Gary & Mary's Garden
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.
Lg Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza
Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.
Lg Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx
Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.
Lg Kitchen Sink
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.
***NEW*** Lg Mashed Potato Pie
White pie with mozz cheese, bacon. cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.
Lg Marc’s Masterpiece
White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.
Lg Margherita
Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.
Lg Meat Pie
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
Lg Sausage & Pepper Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.
Lg Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz
Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano.
Lg Veggie Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.
Lg Vodka
Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
Detroit Pizza
Detroit BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, caramelized onions and diced tomatoes topped with mozz and cheddar.
Detroit Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo sauce, chopped tomatoes, roasted peppers, mozz and cheddar, and chunks of chicken.
Detroit Hot Honey
Fresh tomato sauce, pepperoni, diced hot cherry peppers, fresh mozzarella, topped with Mike's Hot Honey.
Detroit Motor City
Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano cheese, fresh New Haven sausage, Peppadew peppers and pepperoni.
Detroit Red Top
Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano and Joey's special blend of cheeses. Add up to 3 toppings.
Detroit Vodka Pie
House made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
Detroit White Pie
White pie topped with mozz, romano, garlic, EVOO topped with fresh, hand dipped creamy ricotta and fresh basil. Add up to 3 toppings.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
31 Redstone Road, Manchester, CT 06042