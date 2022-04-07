Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

review star

No reviews yet

31 Redstone Road

Manchester, CT 06042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Philly Cheese Grinder
Penne Alla Vodka

Family Style Meals - Sun-Thurs Only

Family Style Meals Sun-Thurs Only

Select family menu from the drop down above. Appears Sun-Thurs only.

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.49

Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! buffalo, garlic parm, sweet asian or honey mustard bbq.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$11.99

A vegetarian delight! Feel like buffalo wings? Try these ... served with celery sticks and creamy gorgonazola dressing.

Crispy Onion Strings

Crispy Onion Strings

$8.49

Thin slices of sweet onion, soaked in milk and tossed in seasoned flour, flash fried until tender.

Eggplant Fries

Eggplant Fries

$10.99+

Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.99

Golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.99+

Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.

House Made Meatballs

House Made Meatballs

$8.99

Three house made meatballs topped with a dollop of ricotta and served with toasted Italian bread.

Joey's Calamari

Joey's Calamari

$12.99

Fresh calamari, fried to light perfection and served with fried hot peppers and lemon wedges.

Joey's Chicken Wings

Joey's Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$12.99

House made meatballs with peppers, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce.

Sweet Pot Wedges

Sweet Pot Wedges

$7.99

Thick‎ planks of sweet potatoes fried to perfection.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.49+

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, red onion, tomato, carrots, bacon and creamy gorgonzola topped with crunchy chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.49

A classic American salad. Romaine, and crunchy croutons, topped with grated cheese.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$13.99

Balls of fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and basil over mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and drizzled in balsamic reduction.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado, served with your choice of dressing.

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes and peppers tossed in raspberry walnut vinaigrette and topped with warm goat cheese, a drizzle of honey and pistachios.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99+

A mix of field greens, romaine and iceberg lettuce, purple onions, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes and peppers.

Meatball Salad

Meatball Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers with balsamic vinegar dressing. Topped with meatballs and Romano.

Sicilian Orange Salad

Sicilian Orange Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, orange slices, black olives, red peppers, onions and gorgonzola with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served on flatbread.

Wedge Salad with Bacon

Wedge Salad with Bacon

$11.99

Crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, and crispy bacon topped with creamy gorgonzola dressing.

Burgers, Grinders, & Wraps

Burger with Fries

Burger with Fries

$13.49

Incredibly juicy half pound burgers. Choose from a ton of free toppings.

Chicken Caprese Wrap

Chicken Caprese Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.

***NEW*** BLT Wrap

***NEW*** BLT Wrap

$13.99

A classic with bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli and sliced avocado. Served with house made chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Breaded chicken cutlets tossed in house made buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion, and creamy gorgonzola dressing. Served with house made chips.

***NEW*** Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

***NEW*** Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon. lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served with house made chips.

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or blackened chicken tossed with romaine lettuce and red onion in Caesar dressing. Served with house made chips.

Chicken Caprese Grinder

Chicken Caprese Grinder

$9.99+

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.

Chicken Parm Grinder

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.99+

Fresh breaded chicken, sauce and provolone cheese

Chicken Pesto Grinder

Chicken Pesto Grinder

$9.99+

Grilled chicken breast topped with pesto, roasted peppers and cheese.

Eggplant Parm Grinder

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$9.99+

Breaded eggplant, peppers, sauce and Provolone.

Italian Meatball Grinder

Italian Meatball Grinder

$9.99+

Meatballs, sauce, peppers and Provolone.

Philly Cheese Grinder

Philly Cheese Grinder

$9.99+

Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.

Sausage Grinder

Sausage Grinder

$9.99+

Sausage, sauce, peppers and Provolone.

Pasta & Classic Entrees

Baked Manicotti

Baked Manicotti

$14.99

Pasta tubes filled with ricotta, imported romano, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses topped with our house made marinara and baked to perfection.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$20.99

Ziti, Bolognese meat sauce, ricotta and Mozzarella.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$19.99

Sauce with beef, pork, garlic, onions, red wine, crushed tomato, cream and basil.

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$19.99

Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes.

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Chicken breast, sweet red peppers, crimini mushrooms, garlic, basil, white wine and tomato all served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Chicken Marsala Thin cutlets sauteed with shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine, butter and parsley.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$19.99

Breaded chicken, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella.

Chicken Pesto Penne

Chicken Pesto Penne

$19.99

Penne with chicken and roasted peppers tossed in our house made pesto sauce.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Perfectly browned chicken breast, in a sauce of lemon. white wine vinegar, garlic, artichokes, capers and butter, topped with fresh herbs and served over your choice of pasta.

Crazy Alfredo

Crazy Alfredo

$21.99

Our house made recipe. Creamy alfredo sauce with chicken, sausage, pepperoni, cayenne, roasted pepper, ricotta and romano cheese.

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$18.99

Breaded eggplant, sauce and Mozzarella.

Fettuccini Ala Carbonara

Fettuccini Ala Carbonara

$21.99

Bacon, sausage, grated cheese, and egg all go into our version of this timeless classic. We make it the traditional way, without a cream sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.49

Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.99

Noodles, creamy ricotta, house made meat sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh herbs. Baked until savory.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.99

House made and loaded with cheddar and American Cheese topped with fresh parmesan.

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$14.99

Marinara, garlic, basil, and Romano.

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.49

Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.

Salmon

Salmon

$21.99

Salmon in a lemon butter sauce served with creamy risotto and sauteed broccoli. Have it grilled or blackened.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.

Tortellini Romano

Tortellini Romano

$19.99

Cheese tortellini tossed in Romano cream sauce with tomato and roasted peppers.

Pizzas & Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$13.99

Stuffed with ricotta, Mozzarella and your choice of fillings.

Sm Cheese

Sm Cheese

$11.99

Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.

Lg Cheese

Lg Cheese

$19.99

Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.

Sm Gluten Friendly

Sm Gluten Friendly

$15.99

Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano. **Gluten Allergy Notice - We work with wheat flour on all other pizzas. Therefore, we cannot guarantee a transfer of gluten will not occur.

***NEW*** Buffalo Chicken Calzone

***NEW*** Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Roasted chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and roasted red peppers.

***NEW*** Meat Craver Calzone

***NEW*** Meat Craver Calzone

$16.99

Pepperoni, meatball, sausage and shredded mozzarella.

Specialty Pizzas

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.

Sm Bianca

Sm Bianca

$12.99

White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.

Sm Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

Sm Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

$14.99

White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, hot cherry peppers and EVOO.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.

Sm Carbonara

Sm Carbonara

$15.99

White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.

***NEW*** Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

***NEW*** Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbled bacon, & ranch dressing.

Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza

Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.

***NEW*** Sm Double Pep

***NEW*** Sm Double Pep

$15.99

For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.

Sm Fresh Mozz

Sm Fresh Mozz

$13.99

Fresh‎ Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.

Sm Gary & Mary's Garden

Sm Gary & Mary's Garden

$14.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.

Sm Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

Sm Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

$13.99

Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.

Sm Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

Sm Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

$15.99

Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.

Sm Kitchen Sink

Sm Kitchen Sink

$15.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.

Sm Marc’s Masterpiece

Sm Marc’s Masterpiece

$14.99

White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.

***NEW*** Sm Mashed Potato Pie

***NEW*** Sm Mashed Potato Pie

$15.99

White pie with mozz cheese, bacon. cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.

Sm Margherita

Sm Margherita

$13.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.

Sm Meat Pie

Sm Meat Pie

$15.99

Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.

Sm Sausage & Pepper Bronx

Sm Sausage & Pepper Bronx

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.

Sm Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

Sm Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

$8.99

Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano

Sm Veggie Bronx

Sm Veggie Bronx

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella , ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.

Sm Vodka Pie

Sm Vodka Pie

$13.99

Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.

Lg Bianca

Lg Bianca

$20.99

White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.

Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$24.99

White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes and EVOO.

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken. Served with a side of Blue cheese dressing.

Lg Carbonara

Lg Carbonara

$26.99

White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.

***NEW*** Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

***NEW*** Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.99

White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbled bacon, & ranch dressing.

Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza

Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza

$23.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.

***NEW*** Lg Double Pep

***NEW*** Lg Double Pep

$25.99

For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.

Lg Fresh Mozz

Lg Fresh Mozz

$19.99

Fresh‎ Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.

Lg Gary & Mary's Garden

Lg Gary & Mary's Garden

$24.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.

Lg Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

Lg Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

$23.99

Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.

Lg Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

Lg Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

$25.99

Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.

Lg Kitchen Sink

Lg Kitchen Sink

$25.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.

***NEW*** Lg Mashed Potato Pie

***NEW*** Lg Mashed Potato Pie

$25.99

White pie with mozz cheese, bacon. cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.

Lg Marc’s Masterpiece

Lg Marc’s Masterpiece

$24.99

White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.

Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$22.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.

Lg Meat Pie

Lg Meat Pie

$25.99

Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.

Lg Sausage & Pepper Bronx

Lg Sausage & Pepper Bronx

$24.99

Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.

Lg Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

Lg Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

$14.99

Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano.

Lg Veggie Bronx

Lg Veggie Bronx

$23.99

Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.

Lg Vodka

Lg Vodka

$23.99

Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

Detroit Pizza

Detroit BBQ Chicken

Detroit BBQ Chicken

$20.99

BBQ‎ sauce, chicken, caramelized onions and diced tomatoes topped with mozz and cheddar.

Detroit Buffalo Chicken

Detroit Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Spicy buffalo sauce, chopped tomatoes, roasted peppers, mozz and cheddar, and chunks of chicken.

Detroit Hot Honey

Detroit Hot Honey

$20.99

Fresh tomato sauce, pepperoni, diced hot cherry peppers, fresh mozzarella, topped with Mike's Hot Honey.

Detroit Motor City

Detroit Motor City

$22.99

Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano cheese, fresh New Haven sausage, Peppadew peppers and pepperoni.

Detroit Red Top

Detroit Red Top

$16.99

Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano and Joey's special blend of cheeses. Add up to 3 toppings.

Detroit Vodka Pie

Detroit Vodka Pie

$20.99

House‎ made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

Detroit White Pie

Detroit White Pie

$17.99

White pie topped with mozz, romano, garlic, EVOO topped with fresh, hand dipped creamy ricotta and fresh basil. Add up to 3 toppings.

Kid’s Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Kids Pasta With Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Chicken Parm

$7.99

Beverages

2 Liter

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31 Redstone Road, Manchester, CT 06042

Directions

Gallery
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT image
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT image

