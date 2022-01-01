Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent

2,761 Reviews

$$

330 W 21st St

Norfolk, VA 23517

Order Again

Breakfast Classics

Avocado Toast

$12.00

toasted multigrain bread, hummus, olive oil, avocado, sunny-side up egg, za'atar.

BC Biscuit

$13.00

house-made buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, maple bacon, american cheese, egg-over-easy.

Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt

$12.00

vanilla greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, harvest granola & honey oats

Baker's Breakfast

$12.00

wo eggs, any style, with your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

three eggs scrambled, house-made fennel sausage, american cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, hot sauce, wheat tortilla, served with hashbrowns.

Ham Scrambler

$14.00

three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese, your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.

Shakshouka

$13.00

two poached eggs, feta cheese, sliced avocado, spiced tomato sauce with garlic, cumin, and paprika, grilled rustic sourdough bread for dipping.

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Egg(s)

$2.00+

Side Flapjack

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Hash browns

$3.00

Side of French Toast

$5.75

Side Protein

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Waffle

$7.00

Side Yogurt

$6.00

Egg Benedicts

Baltimore Benedict

$17.00

lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns.

Classic Benedict

$13.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an english muffin, served with hashbrowns.

Swanky Benedict

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, arugula and lemon oil on a house-made buttermilk biscuit topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika, served with hashbrowns.

Flapjacks & French Toast

BB Lmn Flapjacks

$13.00

three jumbo flapjacks with fresh blueberries topped with a light lemon curd, powdered sugar, and served with warm maple syrup.

Buttermilk Flapjacks

$10.00

three jumbo flapjacks served with powdered sugar and warm maple syrup.

Jamaican Toast

$13.00

thick slices of our cinnamon bread topped with flambéed bananas in spiced rum, brown sugar and toasted coconut, served with warm maple syrup.

Riviera Toast

$11.00

made with thick slices of our cinnamon bread, topped with powdered sugar, served with warm maple syrup.

GF - Breakfast

GF- Baltimore Benedict

$19.00

lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns- served on GF English Muffin

GF- Classic Benedict

$14.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an GF english muffin, served with hashbrowns.

Kids Breakfast

Kids Flapjack

$4.00

Kids Fruit

$4.00

Kids One Egg

$2.00

Kids Two Eggs

$3.50

Kids Waffle

$7.00

Omelettes

CYO Omelette

$12.00

Maryland

$20.00

omelette with lump crab meat, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, topped with hollandaise and dusted with old bay seasoning, served with toast and hashbrowns.

Mediterranean

$14.00

omelette with goat cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach and basil, served with toast and hashbrowns.

Mid Atlantic

$12.00

omelette with baked ham, bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, served with toast and hashbrowns.

West Coast

$12.00

omelette with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo, and served with toast and hashbrowns

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

traditional belgian waffle topped with buttermilk fried chicken tenders and honey buerre blanc, served with warm maple syrup.

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

traditional waffle topped with whipped cream and strawberries, served with warm maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.

N/A Beverages

Water

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.25

SweetTea

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.50

Blood OJ

$3.50

Blood Orange Mocktail

$5.50

Blueberry Honey Mocktail

$6.50

ChaiTea

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr.Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Peach Mocktail

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lavender Lemonade Mocktail

$5.50

Milk

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.25

OJ

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.25

Perrier

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

V8

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Juice (Apple)

$3.00

Kids Juice (Cranberry)

$3.00

Kids Juice (Grapefruit)

$3.00

Kids Juice (Orange)

$3.00

Kids Juice (Pineapple)

$3.00

Kids Milk (2%)

$2.50

Kids Milk (Chocolate)

$2.50

Kids Milk (Non Dairy)

$2.50

Kids Milk (Skim)

$2.50

Kids Soda

Kids Tea

Kids Water

Starters

1/2 Tavern Chips

$5.00

house-made parmesan chips, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon

Arancini

$14.00

mozzarella filled risotto croquettes, pomodoro sauce, aged parmesan, micro basil.

Bacon Mac N' Cheese

$11.00

Calamari

$16.00

served with a sweet chili sauce

French Onion

$10.00

French Onion soup with gruyere cheese and seasoned croutons.

Fresh Cut Fries

$9.00

choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli, sriracha aioli, smokey aioli

Hummus

$9.00

house-made hummus and wood-fired pita bread. 9 (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)

Tuna Avocado Poke

$19.00

farro, seaweed salad, tuna, mango, avocado, rainbow microgreens, sriracha mayo. 17 (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)

Tomato Mozzarella Appetizer

$12.00

Tavern Chips

$10.00

house-made parmesan chips, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon

Tavern Fries

$10.00

Soups

Corn & Crab Soup

$8.00

Mushroom & Brie Soup

$7.25

Soup of the Day

$7.25

Tomato & Cheese Soup

$6.75

Salads

Our unique, yet simple, vinaigrettes are made with specialty oils and vinegars. We use estate grove olives organically grown along the Mediterranean for our Extra Virgin Olive Oils. The Balsamic Vinegars, from Modena, Italy, are made over an open wood fire and aged in seasoned wood casks. Combining these oils and vinegars with select greens from our farm creates our unforgettable salads. We’ve partnered with The Neighborhood Harvest to bring you freshly grown and harvested salad greens!

1/2 Avo Mozz Tomato

$8.00

avocado, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.

1/2 Wine Country

$8.50

grapes, strawberries, candied pecans, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

Avocado, Tomato & Mozzarella

$16.00

avocado, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$12.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing.

Cobb

$16.00

Entree Garden Salad

$12.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.00

grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, crispy carrots, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette. 19 (not available for b|c combo)

Med Salad

$15.00

arugula, mixed greens, almonds, grapes, parmesan, cucumbers, pickled red onions, spiced chickpeas, maple tahini vinaigrette, served on wood-fired pita bread brushed with olive oil and za’atar​​​​​​. 14.5 (not available for b|c combo) (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)

Roasted Beet

$16.00

Shanghai

$19.00

sesame crusted ahi tuna, arugula, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onions, oranges, micro greens, shanghai vinaigrette. 18 (not available for combo) (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)

Shrimp & Grilled Avo

$20.00

grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette, crispy carrots​​​​​. 18.5 (not available for b|c combo)

Wine Country

$16.00

grapes, strawberries, candied pecans, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

Combos

Combine two items from our Farm To Plate Salads, Soups or Artisan Sandwiches sections.

Baker's Crust Combo

$15.00

Combine two items from our Farm To Plate Salads, Soups or Artisan Sandwiches sections

Sandwiches

The heart of Baker’s Crust has always been our Artisan Sandwiches. Our hearth baked European style breads are crafted from scratch daily using unbleached, unbromated flour. We create our artisan sandwiches by combining the highest quality ingredients, our signature breads and LOVE. All Sandwiches served with house-made parmesan chips. Ask your server about our half sandwich options.

Charleston

$15.00

Chicken & Cheddar

$13.00

sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, house-made sourdough bread.

CYO Sandwich

$13.00

Jalapeno & Cheddar Club

$13.00

sliced roasted turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted jalapeño & cheddar bread

Malibu

$13.50

sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, herb mayo, cucumber, arugula, tomato, multigrain bread.

Proscuitto Caprese

$14.00

sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze, artisan baguette.

Shawarma

$14.00

Triple Cheese

$10.50

cheddar, mozzarella, goat cheese, multigrain bread.

Burgers

At Baker’s Crust, a burger isn’t just another burger. Baker’s Crust burgers are ground in-house and hand-crafted with 100% grass-fed New Zealand Black Angus Beef. We chose Silver Fern Farms for our burgers because of their dedication to providing the highest quality beef using natural,free-range farming. The result is a full-flavor, finely textured product that is naturally lean and nutritious. All beef burgers are char-grilled and served on a brioche roll with fresh cut fries. Substitute a turkey burger patty or a portabella mushroom cap on any of our burgers, for a healthier or vegetarian option, at no extra charge!

Baker's Burger

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce.

Smash Burger

$16.00

two 100% grass-fed black angus beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, red onion, shredded lettuce, side of Boars Head dill kosher pickle chips

Smokey Burger

$17.00

two beef patties, maple cayenne bacon, fried onion rings, smoky aioli, american cheese, dill kosher pickle chips.

Tuna Burger

$20.00

sashimi tuna, poke sauce, avocado, pickled onions, sesame aioli, sriracha mayo. (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)

CYO Burger

$16.00

BEC Burger

$18.00

Gotta Have It Burger

$17.00

Tacos

Served with two tacos and a side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema (contains pork).

Buttermilk Chicken Tacos

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, citrus slaw, corn tortilla.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, pickled red onions, corn tortilla

Thai Chili Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

fried thai chili shrimp, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, corn tortilla

Pizzas

Our pizzas are brought to life in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven. Following traditional Neapolitan Pizza making techniques, we only use hand stretched dough made from 00 flour, fresh, house-made mozzarella cheese & Italian tomatoes. Our Neapolitan pizzas stay true to that of the traditional Neapolitan pizza, originating in Naples, Italy.

Classic Cheese Pizza

$8.00

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella.

Chicken Spinach Pizza

$8.00

Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion Pizza

$17.00

house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions.

Margherita Pizza

$8.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Pepperoni Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

crushed tomato sauce, pecorino romano, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage, mushrooms

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$17.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino romano, arugula, aged parmesan, prosciutto

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Bianca

$15.00

Entrees

Asiago Chicken

$20.00

grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, asparagus, asiago cream sauce, orzo pasta.

Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

grilled atlantic salmon, vegetable risotto, butternut squash, wild mushrooms, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy carrots.

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

traditional belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, honey beurre blanc, warm maple syrup.

Eggplant Lasagna

$18.50

tender pasta, pomodoro sauce, fresh eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta, vegetarian.

Fish N' Chips

$19.00

beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, cuitrus slaw, fresh cut fries, tartar sauce

Prosciutto Rosa Pasta

$19.00

Shrimp & Crab Pasta

$25.00

shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, applewood smoked bacon, white wine, garlic, cream, parmesan, tagliatelle pasta.

Wood-fired Bolognese

$17.00

rigatoni pasta, bolognese sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, micro basil, home-made grilled rustic sourdough bread

Kids

Kids Caesar Salad

$5.50

Caesar romaine, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a Fresh Fruit Cup for $1 add'l.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a Fresh Fruit Cup for $1 additional.

Kids Grilled Salmon

$11.00

Kids House Salad

$5.50

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons and house vinaigrette.

Kids Lil' Baker's Burger

$9.00

Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a Fresh Fruit Cup for $1 add'l.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pleasin' Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tomato & Cheese Soup

$4.50

KD - Adult Mac & Chz

$16.00

KD - Adult Chix Fingers

$16.00

Kids Flapjack

$4.00

Kids Fruit

$4.00

Kids One Egg

$2.00

Kids Two Eggs

$3.50

Kids Waffle

$7.00

Sides

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side SS Fries

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Protein

Desserts

A la mode

$3.00

Ala Carte Dessert Toppings

Apple Pie

$10.00

Baker's Brownie Sundae

$10.00

warm chocolate fudge brownie served with Edy’s vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Brioche Praline Bread Pudding

$10.00

drizzled with crème anglaise and caramel sauce.

Brownie

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$11.00

five delicious layers with pineapple, carrots, pecans and cinnamon surrounded by cream cheese icing and walnuts

Chocolate Charlotte Cake

$10.00

chocolate sponge cake, chocolate mousse and a layer of milk chocolate shavings surrounded by lady fingers.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

$11.00

choice of chocolate chip cookie or double chocolate chip cookie, served with a scoop of edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.

Diablotin Crepe

$9.00

chocolate mousse, fresh seasonal berries, chocolate and vanilla sauce.

Double Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

Double Chocolate Skillet

$11.00

Jamaican Crepe

$9.00

rum and brown sugar flambéed bananas, edy’s vanilla bean ice cream, toasted coconut, chocolate sauce

Lemon Bar

$3.75

Noisette Crepe

$9.00

hazelnut chocolate, toasted coconut and almonds, chocolate sauce, edy’s vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream

NY Cheesecake

$11.00

smooth and creamy new york style cheesecake in a graham cracker crust.

Oatmeal Rasin Cookie

$2.50

Raspberry Almond Bar

$3.00

Salted Caramel Plant Based Cake

$8.00

Ultimate Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

warm chocolate cake filled with melted chocolate ganache and served with edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.

Whole Apple Pie

$120.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$120.00

Whole Cheesecake

$120.00

Whole Chocolate Charlotte Cake

$100.00

Wimbledon

$9.00

GF Starters

GF- Bacon Mac

$12.00

fusilli pasta, applewood smoked bacon, blend of cheddar, swiss, and gorgonzola cheeses.

GF- Tomato & Mozzarella

$12.00

GF Combos

GF - Combo

$15.50

Combine two items from our Farm To Plate Salads, Soups or Artisan Sandwiches sections

GF Sandwiches

GF- Chicken & Cheddar

$15.00

sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo. All sandwiches served on gluten-free bread with gluten-free chips.

GF- Malibu

$15.00

thin sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, cucumbers, arugula, tomato, herb mayo. All sandwiches served on gluten-free bread with gluten-free chips.

GF- Prosciutto Caprese

$15.00

sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze.All sandwiches served on gluten-free bread with gluten-free chips.

GF Salads

We’ve partnered with The Neighborhood Harvest to bring you freshly grown and harvested salad greens!

GF- Avo Mozz Tomato

$16.00

avocado, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.

GF- Grilled Salmon Salad

$21.00

grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette.

GF- Shrimp & Grilled Avocado

$20.00

grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette (not available for combo). 18.5 (not available for b|c combo)

GF- Wine Country

$16.00

grapes, strawberries, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

GF Pizzas

The pizza selections offered are provided on a gluten-free crust and cooked on a separate pizza pan within our 900 degree stone deck Neapolitan pizza oven.

GF- Classic Cheese Pizza

$15.00

GF- Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion

$18.00

house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions. The pizza selections offered are provided on a gluten-free crust and cooked on a separate pizza pan within our 900 degree stone deck Neapolitan pizza oven.

GF- Margherita Pizza

$16.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

GF- Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

GF Burgers

Baker’s Crust burgers are ground in-house and hand-crafted with 100% grass-fed New Zealand Black Angus Beef. We chose Silver Fern Farms for our burgers because of their dedication to providing the highest quality beef using natural, free-range farming. The result is a full-flavor, finely textured product that is naturally lean and nutritious. Complimentary patty substitutions: turkey burger or portabella mushroom cap. Served on a gluten-free hamburger roll with a side of gluten-free chips.

GF- Baker's Burger

$18.00

mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, lettuce.

GF- Smash Burger

$17.00

two 100% grass-fed black angus beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, red onion, shredded lettuce, side of dill kosher pickle chips.

GF- Entrees

GF- Salmon Entree

$22.00

grilled atlantic salmon, vegetable risotto, butternut squash, mushrooms, oven-roasted tomatoes.

GF- Shrimp & Crab Pasta

$28.00

shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, applewood smoked bacon, white wine, garlic, cream, parmesan, fusilli pasta.

GF - Prosciutto Rosa Pasta

$24.00

GF - Breakfast

GF- Baltimore Benedict

$19.00

lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns- served on GF English Muffin

GF- Classic Benedict

$14.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an GF english muffin, served with hashbrowns.

GF - Desserts

GF- Chocolate Torte

$9.00

GF- Lava Cake

$11.00

warm chocolate cake filled with melted chocolate ganache, served with edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

330 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

