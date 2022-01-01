Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent

Burgers

At Baker’s Crust, a burger isn’t just another burger. Baker’s Crust burgers are ground in-house and hand-crafted with 100% grass-fed New Zealand Black Angus Beef. We chose Silver Fern Farms for our burgers because of their dedication to providing the highest quality beef using natural,free-range farming. The result is a full-flavor, finely textured product that is naturally lean and nutritious. All beef burgers are char-grilled and served on a brioche roll with fresh cut fries. Substitute a turkey burger patty or a portabella mushroom cap on any of our burgers, for a healthier or vegetarian option, at no extra charge!