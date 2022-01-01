Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
2,761 Reviews
$$
330 W 21st St
Norfolk, VA 23517
Breakfast Classics
Avocado Toast
toasted multigrain bread, hummus, olive oil, avocado, sunny-side up egg, za'atar.
BC Biscuit
house-made buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, maple bacon, american cheese, egg-over-easy.
Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt
vanilla greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, harvest granola & honey oats
Baker's Breakfast
wo eggs, any style, with your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast
Breakfast Burrito
three eggs scrambled, house-made fennel sausage, american cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, hot sauce, wheat tortilla, served with hashbrowns.
Ham Scrambler
three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese, your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.
Shakshouka
two poached eggs, feta cheese, sliced avocado, spiced tomato sauce with garlic, cumin, and paprika, grilled rustic sourdough bread for dipping.
Breakfast Sides
Egg Benedicts
Baltimore Benedict
lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns.
Classic Benedict
canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an english muffin, served with hashbrowns.
Swanky Benedict
buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, arugula and lemon oil on a house-made buttermilk biscuit topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika, served with hashbrowns.
Flapjacks & French Toast
BB Lmn Flapjacks
three jumbo flapjacks with fresh blueberries topped with a light lemon curd, powdered sugar, and served with warm maple syrup.
Buttermilk Flapjacks
three jumbo flapjacks served with powdered sugar and warm maple syrup.
Jamaican Toast
thick slices of our cinnamon bread topped with flambéed bananas in spiced rum, brown sugar and toasted coconut, served with warm maple syrup.
Riviera Toast
made with thick slices of our cinnamon bread, topped with powdered sugar, served with warm maple syrup.
GF - Breakfast
GF- Baltimore Benedict
lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns- served on GF English Muffin
GF- Classic Benedict
canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an GF english muffin, served with hashbrowns.
Omelettes
CYO Omelette
Maryland
omelette with lump crab meat, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, topped with hollandaise and dusted with old bay seasoning, served with toast and hashbrowns.
Mediterranean
omelette with goat cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach and basil, served with toast and hashbrowns.
Mid Atlantic
omelette with baked ham, bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, served with toast and hashbrowns.
West Coast
omelette with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo, and served with toast and hashbrowns
Waffles
N/A Beverages
Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
SweetTea
Apple Juice
Blood OJ
Blood Orange Mocktail
Blueberry Honey Mocktail
ChaiTea
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
Diet Dr.Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr.Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Ginger Peach Mocktail
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Lavender Lemonade Mocktail
Milk
Mountain Dew
OJ
Pepsi
Perrier
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Sierra Mist
V8
Kids Drinks
Starters
1/2 Tavern Chips
house-made parmesan chips, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon
Arancini
mozzarella filled risotto croquettes, pomodoro sauce, aged parmesan, micro basil.
Bacon Mac N' Cheese
Calamari
served with a sweet chili sauce
French Onion
French Onion soup with gruyere cheese and seasoned croutons.
Fresh Cut Fries
choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli, sriracha aioli, smokey aioli
Hummus
house-made hummus and wood-fired pita bread. 9 (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)
Tuna Avocado Poke
farro, seaweed salad, tuna, mango, avocado, rainbow microgreens, sriracha mayo. 17 (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)
Tomato Mozzarella Appetizer
Tavern Chips
house-made parmesan chips, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon
Tavern Fries
Salads
1/2 Avo Mozz Tomato
avocado, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.
1/2 Wine Country
grapes, strawberries, candied pecans, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
Avocado, Tomato & Mozzarella
avocado, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar
romaine, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing.
Cobb
Entree Garden Salad
Grilled Salmon Salad
grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, crispy carrots, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette. 19 (not available for b|c combo)
Med Salad
arugula, mixed greens, almonds, grapes, parmesan, cucumbers, pickled red onions, spiced chickpeas, maple tahini vinaigrette, served on wood-fired pita bread brushed with olive oil and za’atar. 14.5 (not available for b|c combo) (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)
Roasted Beet
Shanghai
sesame crusted ahi tuna, arugula, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onions, oranges, micro greens, shanghai vinaigrette. 18 (not available for combo) (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)
Shrimp & Grilled Avo
grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette, crispy carrots. 18.5 (not available for b|c combo)
Wine Country
grapes, strawberries, candied pecans, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
Combos
Sandwiches
Charleston
Chicken & Cheddar
sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, house-made sourdough bread.
CYO Sandwich
Jalapeno & Cheddar Club
sliced roasted turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted jalapeño & cheddar bread
Malibu
sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, herb mayo, cucumber, arugula, tomato, multigrain bread.
Proscuitto Caprese
sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze, artisan baguette.
Shawarma
Triple Cheese
cheddar, mozzarella, goat cheese, multigrain bread.
Burgers
Baker's Burger
mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce.
Smash Burger
two 100% grass-fed black angus beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, red onion, shredded lettuce, side of Boars Head dill kosher pickle chips
Smokey Burger
two beef patties, maple cayenne bacon, fried onion rings, smoky aioli, american cheese, dill kosher pickle chips.
Tuna Burger
sashimi tuna, poke sauce, avocado, pickled onions, sesame aioli, sriracha mayo. (Not available at Carytown or Williamsburg locations)
CYO Burger
BEC Burger
Gotta Have It Burger
Tacos
Buttermilk Chicken Tacos
buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, citrus slaw, corn tortilla.
Fish Tacos
beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, pickled red onions, corn tortilla
Thai Chili Shrimp Tacos
fried thai chili shrimp, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, corn tortilla
Pizzas
Classic Cheese Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella.
Chicken Spinach Pizza
Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion Pizza
house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions.
Margherita Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Pepperoni Sausage & Mushroom Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, pecorino romano, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage, mushrooms
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino romano, arugula, aged parmesan, prosciutto
BBQ Chicken
Bianca
Entrees
Asiago Chicken
grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, asparagus, asiago cream sauce, orzo pasta.
Atlantic Salmon
grilled atlantic salmon, vegetable risotto, butternut squash, wild mushrooms, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy carrots.
Chicken & Waffle
traditional belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, honey beurre blanc, warm maple syrup.
Eggplant Lasagna
tender pasta, pomodoro sauce, fresh eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta, vegetarian.
Fish N' Chips
beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, cuitrus slaw, fresh cut fries, tartar sauce
Prosciutto Rosa Pasta
Shrimp & Crab Pasta
shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, applewood smoked bacon, white wine, garlic, cream, parmesan, tagliatelle pasta.
Wood-fired Bolognese
rigatoni pasta, bolognese sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, micro basil, home-made grilled rustic sourdough bread
Kids
Kids Caesar Salad
Caesar romaine, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing.
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a Fresh Fruit Cup for $1 add'l.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Chicken
Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a Fresh Fruit Cup for $1 additional.
Kids Grilled Salmon
Kids House Salad
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons and house vinaigrette.
Kids Lil' Baker's Burger
Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a Fresh Fruit Cup for $1 add'l.
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Pleasin' Mac N' Cheese
Kids Tomato & Cheese Soup
KD - Adult Mac & Chz
KD - Adult Chix Fingers
Kids Juice (Apple)
Kids Juice (Cranberry)
Kids Juice (Grapefruit)
Kids Juice (Orange)
Kids Juice (Pineapple)
Kids Milk (2%)
Kids Milk (Chocolate)
Kids Milk (Non Dairy)
Kids Milk (Skim)
Kids Soda
Kids Tea
Kids Water
Kids Flapjack
Kids Fruit
Kids One Egg
Kids Two Eggs
Kids Waffle
Sides
Desserts
A la mode
Ala Carte Dessert Toppings
Apple Pie
Baker's Brownie Sundae
warm chocolate fudge brownie served with Edy’s vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Brioche Praline Bread Pudding
drizzled with crème anglaise and caramel sauce.
Brownie
Carrot Cake
five delicious layers with pineapple, carrots, pecans and cinnamon surrounded by cream cheese icing and walnuts
Chocolate Charlotte Cake
chocolate sponge cake, chocolate mousse and a layer of milk chocolate shavings surrounded by lady fingers.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
choice of chocolate chip cookie or double chocolate chip cookie, served with a scoop of edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.
Diablotin Crepe
chocolate mousse, fresh seasonal berries, chocolate and vanilla sauce.
Double Chocolate Cookie
Double Chocolate Skillet
Jamaican Crepe
rum and brown sugar flambéed bananas, edy’s vanilla bean ice cream, toasted coconut, chocolate sauce
Lemon Bar
Noisette Crepe
hazelnut chocolate, toasted coconut and almonds, chocolate sauce, edy’s vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream
NY Cheesecake
smooth and creamy new york style cheesecake in a graham cracker crust.
Oatmeal Rasin Cookie
Raspberry Almond Bar
Salted Caramel Plant Based Cake
Ultimate Chocolate Lava Cake
warm chocolate cake filled with melted chocolate ganache and served with edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.
Whole Apple Pie
Whole Carrot Cake
Whole Cheesecake
Whole Chocolate Charlotte Cake
Wimbledon
GF Starters
GF Combos
GF Sandwiches
GF- Chicken & Cheddar
sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo. All sandwiches served on gluten-free bread with gluten-free chips.
GF- Malibu
thin sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, cucumbers, arugula, tomato, herb mayo. All sandwiches served on gluten-free bread with gluten-free chips.
GF- Prosciutto Caprese
sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze.All sandwiches served on gluten-free bread with gluten-free chips.
GF Salads
GF- Avo Mozz Tomato
avocado, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.
GF- Grilled Salmon Salad
grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette.
GF- Shrimp & Grilled Avocado
grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette (not available for combo). 18.5 (not available for b|c combo)
GF- Wine Country
grapes, strawberries, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
GF Pizzas
GF- Classic Cheese Pizza
GF- Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion
house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions. The pizza selections offered are provided on a gluten-free crust and cooked on a separate pizza pan within our 900 degree stone deck Neapolitan pizza oven.
GF- Margherita Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
GF- Pepperoni Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
GF Burgers
GF- Entrees
GF - Breakfast
GF- Baltimore Benedict
lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns- served on GF English Muffin
GF- Classic Benedict
canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an GF english muffin, served with hashbrowns.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
330 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517