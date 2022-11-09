Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bakehouse at Chelsea

877 Reviews

$$

1233 W Olney Rd

Norfolk, VA 23507

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Gouda
Pepperoni
Margherita Rustica

Gift Certificates

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

Order your gift certificates online and pick-up in store!

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

Order your gift certificates online and pick-up in store!

Wood-Fired Pizza

Wood-fired pizza, made with organic flour and sourdough starter. All pizzas are about 12" and generously feed 1-2 people.
It's a cheese pizza

It's a cheese pizza

$13.50

tomato sauce/mozzarella

Margherita Rustica

Margherita Rustica

$14.50

crushed tomato / fresh mozzarella / parmigiano reggiano / fresh basil / evoo

Mediterreanean

Mediterreanean

$16.75

tomato sauce / feta / mozzarella / artichoke hearts / roasted red peppers / kalamata olives

Fungi Bianchi

Fungi Bianchi

$17.75

roasted garlic ricotta / mozzarella / wilted spinach / cremini & oyster mushrooms / cracked black pepper

Arrabbiata

Arrabbiata

$17.00

crushed tomato / garlic / calabrian chilis / provolone / mozzarella / parmigiano reggiano

Salami Arugula

Salami Arugula

$17.75

tomato sauce / fontina / mozzarella / genoa salami / fresh arugula / evoo / cracked black pepper

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.75

tomato sauce / mozzarella / ezzo pepperoni

Fancy Shmancy Pepperoni

Fancy Shmancy Pepperoni

$16.50Out of stock

tomato sauce / mozzarella / pepperoni / calabrese

Chorizo Poblano

Chorizo Poblano

$17.75

tomato sauce / mozzarella / beef chorizo sausage / poblano peppers

Bacon Gouda

Bacon Gouda

$19.50

tomato sauce / smoked gouda / caramelized onion / mozzarella / bacon

Herbivore

$16.25

tomato sauce / mozzarella / your choice of three vegetables

Carnivore

$20.00

tomato sauce / mozzarella / your choice of three meats

ANGRY Margherita

ANGRY Margherita

$15.50Out of stock

roasted and crushed tomato, garlic, calabrian chilis, fresh mozzarella, chiffonade basil, parmigiano reggiano, and evoo

Sicilian

Classic thick crusted pizza with a crispy crust and airy crumb, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, and parmigiano reggiano

Slice

$4.00Out of stock

One slice of Sicilian

Pan

$28.25

Classic thick crusted pizza with a crispy crust and airy crumb, topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, and parmigiano reggiano

Dough

Pizza Dough

$3.25

Quiches

Meat Quiche

$22.00

Hand-made pie crust filled with rich, savory egg custard, ham, smoked Gouda, and caramelized onion. 9" quiche.

Veggie Quiche

$19.00

Hand-made pie crust filled with rich, savory egg custard, filled with mushrooms, arugula, and fontina. 9" quiche.

Loaves

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$11.00

Buttery, sweet, soft and cake-like bread made with pumpkin and organic sugar. 20oz loaf.

Cranberry Orange Bread

Cranberry Orange Bread

$11.00

Buttery, sweet, soft and cake-like bread made with cranberries and finished with an orange glaze. 20oz loaf.

Coffee Cakes

Apple Coffee Cake

Apple Coffee Cake

$22.00

Our buttermilk coffee cake with spiced apples throughout and a crumble topping.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
A neighborhood, artisan bakery and wood-fired pizzeria. Utilizing local, organic, and premium quality products we strive to offer our community top quality products with top quality service!

