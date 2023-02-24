The Green Onion imageView gallery

The Green Onion 1603 Colley Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1603 Colley Avenue

Norfolk, VA 23517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Wine Reservation

Wine tasting reservation. No refunds. Tasting reservation seating time must be booked separately by calling (757) 963-1200 or in person in advance.

Wine Tasting Reservation February 24, 2023

$15.00

Wine Tasting Reservation February 24, 2023 Customer must call (757) 963-1200 to reserve their tasting time in advance. No refunds.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1603 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

Gallery
The Green Onion image

Similar restaurants in your area

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Norfolk VA
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Colley Avenue Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
TeaLux Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1318 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shawarma Norfolk - 725 W 21st St
orange starNo Reviews
725 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Alkaline
orange star4.0 • 457
742 W. 21st Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Redwood Smoke Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Manteo Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk
orange starNo Reviews
738 W. 22nd Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norfolk

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Ballentine Blvd
orange star4.3 • 2,554
3033 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
orange star4.5 • 1,631
806 Spotswood Ave Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
80/20 Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,376
123 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
MJ's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 990
4019 Granby St Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norfolk
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston