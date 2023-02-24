The Green Onion 1603 Colley Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1603 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Norfolk VA
No Reviews
2000 Colley Avenue Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurant