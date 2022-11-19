Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bambinis Garden Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

14466 South Military Trail

Delray Beach, FL 33484

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Slices

Cheese Slice

$2.95

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Gramma's Slice

$3.95

Sausage Pepper & Onion Slice

$3.95

Garden Slice

$4.49

Caprese Slice

$4.49

Hawaian Slice

$3.95

White Slice

$3.75

Johhny Slice

$4.49

BBQ Chix Slice

$4.49

Hot Pepper's Slice

$3.95

Margarita Slice

$3.75

White w/spinach slice

$3.95

Coupe De Ville Slice

$3.95

Penne Ala Vodka Slice

$4.95

Eggplant Slice

$4.49

Dean Martin Slice

$4.49

Gios Buffalo Slice

$4.49

Mushroom Slice

$3.95

Bam Bam Slice

$5.49

Italian Stallion Slice

$4.99

Sicilian Wedge

$4.49

Pepperoni Sicilian Wedge

$4.95

Open Specialty Slice

$4.95

Open Specialty Slice

$3.95

Employee Slices/Drink

$5.00

Pizza's

16" Cheese Pie

$15.99

16" Pepperoni Pie

$17.99

16" Garden Pie

$19.99

16" Coupe-de-Ville Pie

$19.99

16" Staten Island Pie

$21.99

16" Sausage, Peppers & Onions Pie

$19.99

16" Roasted Mushroom Pie

$18.99

16" White Pizza Pie

$18.99

16" Margherita Pie

$18.99

16" Meat Lovers Pie

$23.99

16" Hawaiian Pie

$19.99

16" Three Little Piggy's Pie

$20.99

16" Angelina's Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pie

$21.99

16" Bam Bam Pie (House Specialty)

$25.99

16" Mamma's Meatball Pie

$21.99

16" Gio's Buffalo Chicken Pie

$19.99

16" Johnny's Cadillac Pie

$19.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pie

$19.99

16" Hot Peppers Pizza Pie

$19.99

16" Combo

18" Cheese Pie

$17.99

18" Pepperoni Pie

$19.99

18" Garden Pie

$21.99

18" Coupe-de-Ville Pie

$21.99

18" Staten Island Pie

$23.99

18" Sausage, Peppers & Onions Pie

$21.99

18" Roasted Mushroom Pie

$20.99

18" Caprese Pie

$22.99

18" White Pizza Pie

$20.99

18" Margherita Pie

$20.99

18" Meat Lovers Pie

$25.99

18" Hawaiian Pie

$21.99

18" Three Little Piggy Pie

$22.99

18" Angelina's Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pie

$23.99

18" Bam Bam Pie (House Specilaity)

$27.99

18" Mamma's Meatball Pie

$23.99

18" Gio's Buffalo Chicken Pie

$21.99

18" Johnny's Cadillac Pie

$21.99

18" BBQ Chicken Pie

$21.99

18" Hot Peppers Pizza Pie

$21.99

18'' Pizza Combo

20" Cheese Pie

$19.99

20" Pepperoni Pie

$21.99

20" Garden Pie

$23.99

20" Coupe-de-Ville Pie

$23.99

20" Staten Island Pie

$25.99

20" Sausage, Peppers & Onions Pie

$23.99

20" Roasted Mushroom Pie

$22.99

20" Caprese Pie

$24.99

20" White Pizza Pie

$22.99

20" Margherita Pie

$23.99

20" Meat Lovers Pie

$27.99

20" Hawaiian Pie

$23.99

20" Three Little Piggy Pie

$24.99

20" Angelina's Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pie

$25.99

20" Bam Bam Pie (House Specilaity)

$29.99

20" Mamma's Meatball Pie

$25.99

20" Gio's Buffalo Chicken Pie

$23.99

20" Johnny's Cadillac Pie

$23.99

20" BBQ Chicken Pie

$23.99

20" Hot Peppers Pizza Pie

$23.99

20" Gramma's Pizza Pie

$20.99

20'' Pizza Combo

Appetizers

3 Meatballs

3 Meatballs

$9.99

Three slow cooked meatballs smothered in sauce, topped with ricotta cheese and a side of garlic knots

Eggplant Caprese

$9.99

A layer of Eggplant stacked on a tomato, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze and chopped basil

Fresh Mozzarella Tomato Caprese

$8.99

Sliced Tomatoes, mozzarella, topped with Basil, balsamic glaze and olive oil

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Mozzerella Sticks served with our special marinara sauce

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.99

Three chicken strips and fries and your choice of Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce.

Wings

Wings

$12.99

10 Chicken wings tossed in a sauce of your choice

Fries (plain)

$6.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

Single Garlic Knot

Single Garlic Knot

$0.50
1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots

1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots

$3.00
Dozen Garlic Knots

Dozen Garlic Knots

$6.00

Salads

Bambini's House Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, radicchio, chickpeas, red onions, celery, tomatoes, red radish, hard boiled eggs, shaved reggiano, white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

Caesar Salad

$14.99

Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons served with or without anchovies

Greek Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, red onions, stuffed grape leaves and Greek dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$15.99

Romaine Lettuce, cured meats, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, provolone, grape tomatoes, red and yellow peppers, cucumbers, zucchini and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Bambini's Veggie Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, seasoned grilled vegetables (asparagus, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, peppers) shaved parmesan cheese served with a Sweet Asian Dressing.

Tossed Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, radicchio, endives, black olives, carrots, red onions, grape tomatoes, red/yellow peppers, cucumbers, zucchini & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Italian Tonno Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, radicchio, imported Italian tuna in olive oil, roasted red peppers, celery, red onions, lemon wedges, capers with a Lemon Peppercorn dressing.

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$16.99

Large Stromboli

$20.99

Hot Heros

Eggplant Parm Hero

$14.99

Chx Parm Hero

$14.99

Gramma's Meatball Hero

$14.99

St. San Genaro Hero

$14.99

Giovanina Hero

$14.99

Dean Martin Hero

$14.99

Coupe-De-Ville Hero

$14.99

Cold Heros

Bambini's Class Italian Hero

$14.49

Prosciutto Di Parma Hero

$15.99

Italian Chicken Cutlet Hero

$14.49

Hey JoJo Hero

$14.99

Americano Hero

$14.49

Grilled Chicken Club Hero

$14.49

Traditional Turkey Hero

$14.49

Sicilian Pies

Cheese Sicilian Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni Sicilian Pizza

$24.99

White Cheese Sicilian Pizza

$24.99

Gramma's Pizza Pie

$20.99

Meat Lovers Sicilian

$24.99

Entrees

Chicken Parm with Penne Pasta

$16.99

Breaded chicken cutlet baked with our homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, Reggiano parmesan cheese, fresh basil, served with Penne Pasta and Italian Bread.

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.99

Three pieces of breaded eggplant rolled with spinach, ricotta, Reggiano parmesan cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and served with Italian bread.

Piccino Ravioli

$13.99

Thin wrapped pasta stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheese served with our homemade marinara sauce or our homemade vodka sauce, topped with Reggiano parmesan cheese, fresh basil served with Italian bread.

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Penne Pasta or Spaghetti served with butter and parmesan cheese or marinara sauce.

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.99

Penne pasta in a traditional creamy pink sauce with peas, topped with Reggiano parmesan cheese, fresh basil and served with Italian bread.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Spaghetti pasta with homemade tomato sauce, two slow cooked meatballs, topped with Reggiano parmesan cheese, fresh basil served with Italian bread

Eggplant Parm w/Penne Pasta

Eggplant Parm w/Penne Pasta

$16.99

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$16.99

Gramma's Meatball Calzone

$15.99

Grilled Veggie Calzone

$13.99

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$14.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$17.99

Spinach Calzone

$14.99

Specials

2 Slices & Soda

$6.49

2 Slice Sicilian & Soda

$7.99

2-4-Tue - 2 16" Chz Pies

$19.99

Sides

Side Meatball

$3.50

Side Pasta

$7.99

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.99

Side Grilled Veggies

$7.99

Side Spinach

$5.99

Side Sausage Broc Rabe

$8.99

Side of Bread

$2.50

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.00

Breaded Chicken Side

$4.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$4.49

Ny Cheesecake

$3.99

Shortcake

$3.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.95

Canned Soda

$1.69

Club Soda

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Apple Juice Small

$1.99

Diet Coke

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Browns

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Fanta

$2.69

Glass Bottle

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.69

Japanese Glass Bottle

$2.99

Juice

$1.49

Large Pelligrino

$3.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Manhattan Special

$2.99

Med Pelligrino

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Phocus

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.50

Coke 2 Liter

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We serve authentic Italian food made with fresh local ingredients. We guarantee you’ll be delighted. If you want some of the most delicious New York Style pizza, hot/cold subs, stromboli- down here in sunny South Florida…get yourself over to Bambini’s Garden Pizzeria in Delray Beach.

Website

Location

14466 South Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL 33484

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

