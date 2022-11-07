Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banana Berry

review star

No reviews yet

305 Alcazar Ave #1

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Order Again

Popular Items

PEANUT POWER
FRESHLY FRESH WRAP
FIT PESTO CHICKEN

POWER BREAKFAST

ON THE MIX SLAM WRAP

$8.60

Egg Whites, Fat Free Cheese, Tomato, Green Peppers with Chipotle Sauce & Includes Brewed Coffee. Substitute for a Strawberry Banana Smoothie For $2

FRESHLY FRESH WRAP

$7.69

Eggs Scramble, Choice Of Cheese, Bacon Or Sausage with Chipotle Sauce. Includes Brewed Coffee. Substitute for a Strawberry Banana Smoothie For $2

PROTEIN BREAKFAST WRAP

$10.99

Spinach Wrap, Egg Whites, Turkey, Spinach, Feta Cheese & Organic Jam Spread on the Side.

POWER BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.49

Tomato Basil Wrap, Beans, Eggs Scramble, Bacon, Organic Quinoa, Cheddar, Scallion, Tomato & Chipotle Ranch.

CLASSIC AMERICAN BOX

$9.89

Egg Scramble, Cheddar Chesse, Bacon, a Side of Toast & Berry Jam.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.30

Organic Toast, 100% Fresh Avocado Spread, Fresh Strawberry on Top, Feta Cheese & Sesame Seeds.

ALMOND CRUNCH TOAST

$8.20

Organic Toast, Organic Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Honey & Coconut Flakes.

ORGANIC OATMEAL

$8.80

Oatmeal, Banana & Cinnamon

PROTEIN BOX

$10.99

Egg Whites Scramble, Turkey, Spinach, Feta Cheese & Side of Organic High Protein Bread & Jam

WRAPS & SALADS

LEAN BEAN BURRITO

$13.40

Beans, Chicken, Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Provolone & Hint of Sriracha

WARRIOR

$13.40

Chicken, Spinach, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Hummus & Raspberry Vinaigrette

HEALTHY ASIAN

$12.20

Chicken Teriyaki, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Scallions & Sesame Seeds

MY MEXICAN

$12.20

Chicken, Avocado, Sour Cream Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Jalapeno

HEALTHY GREEK

$12.20

Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Olives, Hummus & Vinaigrette

FIT PESTO CHICKEN

$13.40

Chicken, Almond Pesto, Diced Almonds, Tomato, Spinach & Provolone

VEGGIE DELIGHT

$9.89

Choice of 6 Veggies & Dressing

DESIRED CEASAR

$12.20

Romaine, Chicken, Whole Wheat Croutons, Parmesan & Light Ceasar Dressing

A-KALE-PULCO

$14.30

Kale, Organic Quinoa, Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Jalapeno, Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Feta & Chipotle Ranch

KALE BERRY CESAR

$14.30

Kale, Whole Wheat Croutons, Parmesan, Carrots, Cranberries, 4 Strawberry slices, Chicken, Sesame Seed, Cesar Dressing

MAKE YOUR OWN WRAP

$11.99

MAKE YOUR OWN SALAD

$13.20

NUTRIBOWLS

NATIVE

NATIVE

$14.60

Organic Quinoa, Kale, Baked Chicken, Broccoli, Avocado, Cranberries, Sunflowers, Almonds & Green Garlic Dressing

SPARTAN

SPARTAN

$14.60

Organic Quinoa, Romaine, Baked Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Black Olive, Feta & Organic Hummus

AZTEC

AZTEC

$14.60

Brown Rice, Lettuce, Baked Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Corn & Feta

AZUMI

AZUMI

$14.60

Brown Rice, Baked Chicken, Spinach, Scallion, Corn, Sesame Seeds, Sriracha, Lime & Teriyaki Sauce

MAKE YOUR OWN NUTRIBOWL

$14.60

BOWLS & MORE

ORGANIC CHIA CUP

ORGANIC CHIA CUP

$9.10

Organic Chia and Almond Milk, Coconut Cream Topped with Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry & Granola

YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$6.10

Non Fat Yogurt, Choose 2 Fruits, Granola & Honey

ACAI SUPERFOOD CUP

$15.90

Layers of Yogurt, Acai, Granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry & Other Goodnesses

PITAYA SUPERFOOD CUP

$15.90

Layers of Yogurt, Pitaya, Granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry & Other Goodnesses

ORGANIC ACAI BOWL

$13.49

Blended Acai Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Coconut, Chia & Granola

ORGANIC PITAYA BOWL

$13.49

Blended Pitaya Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Coconut, Chia & Granola

ORGANIC GREEN BOWL

$13.49

Blended Greens, Fruits and Superfoods, Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Coconut, Chia & Granola

FRUIT BOWL

$10.90

mango, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, banana, Honey, Coconut flakes & Granola

EMPANADA

SPINACH

$3.90

CAPRESE

$3.90

CHIMICHURRI BEEF

$3.90

CHIMICHURRI CHICKEN

$3.90

HAM & CHEESE

$3.90

SOUPS

CHICKEN NOODLE

$6.99

TOMATO BASIL

$6.99

SNACKS

BANANA

$1.75

APPLE

$1.75

ORANGE

$1.75

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.60

OATMEAL & RAISIN COOKIE

$1.60

ORGANIC BITE

$1.60

Rx BAR

$4.40

COURTNEY COOKIE

$5.20

FRUIT SNACK GUMMIES

$1.50

TRAIL MIX NUTS.COM

$2.50

VEGGIE CHIPS

$2.80

SUN CHIPS

$2.80

PLANTAIN

$3.10

KIDS!

BANG BANG Kid

$6.60

12 oz. Strawberry & Bananas

MAGNIFICIENT Kid

$6.60

12 oz. Mango, Banana & Strawberry

BANANA Kid

$6.60

12 oz. Banana & Honey

BEVERAGES

COCONUT WATER

$4.65

COLD PRESSED

$9.90

JIBBY CBD COFFEE

$7.99

KOMBUCHA HEALTH ADE

$6.00

PERRIER

$2.99

RED BULL

$4.50

SMART WATER

$2.99

SODA CAN

$1.99

WATER BOTTLE

$1.99

COFFEE

ALMOND BLISS ICE

$8.79

16oz. Espresso, almond butter and organic agave blended to perfection

AMERICANO

$3.10

12 oz

CAFÉ CON LECHE

$3.70

12 oz

COLADA CUBANA

$3.30

4 oz

CORTADITO

$3.45

4 oz

ESPRESSO

$3.30

4 oz

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.30

12 oz

HOT TEA

$2.75

12 oz

HOT TEA LATTE

$3.25

12 oz

ICED COFFEE

$3.80

12oz

ICED COFFEE LATTE

$3.99

12oz

ICED TEA

$3.80

12oz

ICED TEA LATTE

$3.99

12oz

NUTELLA ICED

$8.69

16oz

SMOOTHIES

BANG BANG

BANG BANG

$7.69

16 oz. Strawberry & Bananas

CARIBEAN BREEZE

CARIBEAN BREEZE

$8.25

16 oz. Coconut milk, Mango, Pineapple & Coconut Flakes on top

COCONUT FIX

COCONUT FIX

$8.25

16 oz. Coconut Milk, Banana, Condensed milk, Brown Sugar, Vanilla & Coconut Flakes on top

MAGNIFICIENT

MAGNIFICIENT

$7.69

16 oz. Mango, Banana & Strawberry

RASPBERRY TREAT

RASPBERRY TREAT

$7.69

16 oz. Raspberry, Blueberry, Orange, Banana & Honey

THE OTHER COLADA

THE OTHER COLADA

$7.69

16 oz. Banana, Strawberry, Coconut milk & Coconut Flakes on top

TRIPLE BERRY

TRIPLE BERRY

$7.69

16 oz. Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry & non-fat Yogurt

YAN & YEN

YAN & YEN

$8.25

16 oz. Passion Fruit, Raspberry, Banana & Strawberry

PUMPKIN BOO

PUMPKIN BOO

$9.25

16 oz. Pumpkin, Coconut Milk, Banana, Condensed milk, Vanilla & Pumpkin spice

SUPER SMOOTHIES

ACAI POWER

ACAI POWER

$10.45

16 oz. Organic Acai, Banana or Pineapple, Raspberry & Honey

CHOCOLATE VEGAN BUILDER

CHOCOLATE VEGAN BUILDER

$10.45

16 oz. Chocolate Vegan Protein, Banana, Cinnamon, Coconut Milk, Hint of Vanilla & Goji Berries, Cacao nibs, Coconut flakes on top

COFFEE BUILDER

COFFEE BUILDER

$10.45

16 oz. Espresso, Coconut Milk, Banana, Protein, Honey & Dark Chocolate

DETOX DRAGON

DETOX DRAGON

$10.45

16 oz. Organic Pitaya, Honey, Banana, Pineapple & Mango

FLU FIGHTER

FLU FIGHTER

$10.45

16 oz. Banana, Strawberry, Orange, Vitamin C, Echinacea & Spirulina

GREEN & HEALTHY

GREEN & HEALTHY

$9.89

16 oz. Spiniach, Pineapple, Banana, Orange, Spirulina, Flax Seeds & Honey

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$10.45

16 oz. Kale, Spiniach, Celery, Pineapple, Apple, Cucumber, Hint of Stevia & Chia on top

GREEN MONKEY

GREEN MONKEY

$10.45

16 oz. Kale, Banana, Coconut milk, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Honey & Coconut Flakes on top

KALECIUS BURNER

KALECIUS BURNER

$9.89

16 oz. Kale, Honey, Mango, Pineapple & Fat Burner

MANGO BLISS

MANGO BLISS

$10.45

16 oz. Mango, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Honey, non-Fat Yogurt & Bee Pollen on top

PEANUT POWER

PEANUT POWER

$10.45

16 oz. Banana, Berry of Choice, Whey Protein, Peanut Butter, Honey & Amino Fuel

PINEAPPLE SKY

PINEAPPLE SKY

$10.45

16 oz. Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Bee polen, Blue Majik Spirulina, Honey & Coconut flakes on top

PROTEIN CYCLE

PROTEIN CYCLE

$10.45

16 oz. Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Pineapple, Whey Protein, Banana, Mango & Amino Fuel

THE DIETITIAN

THE DIETITIAN

$9.89

16 oz. Banana, Strawberry, Low Fat Yogurt & Fat Burner

VANILLA VEGAN BUILDER

VANILLA VEGAN BUILDER

$10.45

16 oz. Vanilla Vegan Protein, Banana, Cinnamon, Coconut Milk, Hint of Vanilla & Goji Berries, Cacao nibs, Coconut flakes on top

FRESH SQUEEZED JUICES

APPLEICIOUS

$8.42

12 oz. Apple, Cucumber, Celery & Spiniach

DAILY DETOX

$8.42

12 oz. Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Lime & Chia

FLU SHIELD

$8.42

12 oz. Orange, Lime, Ginger & Honey

GINGER SHOT

$4.39

4 oz. Cold Pressed Ginger with a Tiny Hint of Apple Juice & Lime

MAKE YOUR OWN JUICE

MAKE YOUR OWN JUICE

$6.19

12 oz. Only One Choice. Of Carrot, Orange, Apple

RED & HEALTHY

RED & HEALTHY

$8.42

12 oz. Beet, Orange, Carrot, Kale & Ginger

SUNRISE IN MIAMI

SUNRISE IN MIAMI

$8.42

12 oz. Orange, Carrot & Ginger

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 2014. Banana Berry was born in the mind of a passionate fitness expert. He wanted to create a place for people that care about their body. At Banana Berry we offer many healthy options for your everyday life, food that will give you energy and make you feel light. We use only the freshest ingredients to create amazing flavors and experiences. We care about what we do and about our customers. We'll help you to stay in shape. So, add energy, health, and happiness to your life! Looking forward to meeting you!

Website

Location

305 Alcazar Ave #1, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

