Barber Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

1871 Cobb Pkwy SE #350,

Marietta, GA 30060

FOOD

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

BATTERED & FRIED SHRIMP TOSSED IN OUR SIGNATURE BISTRO SAUCE & TOPPED WITH GREEN ONIONS OVER COLE SLAW

Beef Sliders

$17.00

THREE MINI ANGUS BEEF BURGERS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE ON LIGHTLY TOASTED BUNS

Fried Calamari

$16.00

BATTERED SQUID FRIED TO A GOLDEN CRISP

Honey Gold Chicken Sliders

$16.00

THREE RATTERED & FRIED MINI RONFIESS CHICKEN BREASTS TOSSED IN A HONEY GOLD SAUCE AN LIGHTLY TOASTED RINS

Salmon Sliders

$18.00

THREE GRILLED SALMON FILETS WITH OUR SIGNATURE BISTRO SAUCE ON LIGHTLY TOASTED BUNS

Southern Crab Cakes

$24.00

THREE HANDMADE CRAB CAKES WITH OUR SIGNATURE BISTRO SAUCE

Southwest Curry Chicken Eggrolls

$17.00

HANDMADE EGG ROLLS FILLED WITH CHICKEN, CORN, BLACK BEANS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE & LIGHT CURRY SEASONINI

Wings & Salad

8pc Bistro Wings

$16.00

JUMBO PARTY WINGS FRIED CRISPY & TOSSED IN CHOICE OF FLAVOR:

12pc Bistro Wings

$19.00

JUMBO PARTY WINGS FRIED CRISPY & TOSSED IN CHOICE OF FLAVOR:

10pc Boneless Wing Bites

$14.00

TEN BONELESS WINGS FRIED CRISPY & TOSSED IN CHOICE OF FLAVOR:

4 Big Chicken Strips

$16.00

FOUR LARGE CHICKEN STRIPS BATTERED & DEEP FRIED, SERVED WITH FRIES

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

BATTERED & FRIED CHICKEN WINGS OVER A FRESH BELGIAN WAFFLE WITH MAPLE SYRUP

Organic Salad

$11.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE & MIXED GREENS TOSSED WITH CUCUMBERS, EGGS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE

South of the Border

Southern Trio Tacos

SOFT SHELL TACOS WITH HOUSE MADE COLESLAW, TOMATOES, FETA CHEESE, OUR SIGNATURE BISTRO SAUCE AND CHOICE OF PROTEIN

Collard Greens Quesadilla

$14.00

SAUTEED COLLARD GREENS WITH A MELTED MIXED BLEND OF CHEESE SERVED IN A GRILLED TORTILLA WITH OUR SIGNATURE BISTRO SAUCE

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.00

BELL PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS & MELTED CHEESE SERVED IN A GOLDEN GRILLED TORTILLA WITH OUR SIGNATURE BISTRO SAUCE

Big Texas Nachos

$14.00

HOUSE MADE TORTILLA CHIPS, QUESO CHEESE, CORN, DICED JALAPENOS, TOMATOES

Entrees

Blackened Catfish & Shrimp

$21.00

PAN-SEARED CATEISH WITH SHRIMP CHEESE SAUCE AVER DIRTY RICE

Blackened Pasta

$19.00

OUR SIGNATURE PASTA WITH CREAMY SAUCE, SPINACH & PARMESAN CHEESE

Braised Lamb Chops

$42.00

THREE LAMB CHOPS SAUTEED IN A SWEET & SAVORY SAUCE OVER MASHED POTATOES & TOPPED WITH FRESH GREEN ONTONS

Chili Glazed Salmon

$26.00

JUICY SALMUN SAUTEEU IN CHILI HUNEY GLAdE WITH YELLOW RICE

Fried Lobster Tail

$36.00

BAITERED LOBSTER TAIL DEEP FRIED WITH MASHED POTATOES OR YELLOW RICE

Fried Red Snapper

$38.00

WHOLE RED SNAPPER SEASONED AND FRIED WITH YELLOW RICE

Garlic Butter Sirloin Steak

$26.00

GRILLED STEAK TOPPED WITH MINCED GARLIC BUTTER & CREAMY MASHED POTATOES

Garlic Crab Legs Bowl

$48.00

DEEP FRIED BATTERED CRAB LEGS, CORN ON THE COB, BOILED EGG, AND SHRIMP SEASONED WITH OLD BAY AND MINCED GARLIC BUTTER

Lamb Surf & Turf

$46.00

TWO GRILLED LAMB CHOPS & FRIED LOBSTER TAIL WITH CREAMY SHRIMP SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES OR YELLOW RICE

Pineapple Rice Bowl

$18.00

FRESH FRIED RICE WITH PINEAPPLE PIECES AND CHOICE OF PROTEIN IN A PINEAPPLE BOWL

Southern Fried Chicken & Pasta

$28.00

BATTEREN CHICKEN WINGS OVER CA LUN PASTA TOPPEN WITH CREAMY SAUCE & PARMESAN CHEESE

Surf & Turf

$42.00

GRILLED STEAK & FRIED LOBSTER TAIL WITH CREAMY SHRIMP SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES OR YELLOW RICE

Surf & Turf Pasta

$39.00

OUR SIGNATURE BLACKENED PASTA WITH DEEP FRIED LOBSTER TAIL & GRILLED STEAK OR LAMB CHOPS

Sandwiches

Bistro Burger

$15.00

BRITTET ANGIES REFE WIH AMERICAN CHEESE TETTILE TIMATTES PILKTES TINTINS ANTIIR SIGNATTRE BISTRI SAILE SERVEI WIIH FRIES

Lamb Surf & Turf Burger

$21.00

PREMIUM GROUND LAMB MEAT GRILLED AND TOPPED WITH WHOLE SHRIMP, ALFREDO SAUCE & AMERICAN CHEESE

Louisiana Po-Boy

HOAGIE BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKLES, OUR SIGNATURE BISTRO SAUCE AND CHOICE OF PROTEIN. SERVED WITH FRIES

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

CRISPY OR GRILLED WI CHEESE LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKLES, ONIONS & BISTRO SAUCE ON A GOLDEN BRIOCHE BUN, SERVED WITH FRESH CUT FRIES

Sides

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Sweet Potato Yams

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Curry Cabbage

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Catfish

$9.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Fried Lobster

$16.00

Add Lamb

$17.00

Add Salmon

$11.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Steak

$10.00

Desserts

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$9.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Cajun Grits

Gumbo Grits

$27.00

Sweet Sriracha Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

Design A Waffle

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

Lobster & Waffles

$28.00

French Toast

$14.00

Bistro Omelette

Lamb & Eggs

$25.00

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

Traditional Breakfast

$24.00

BLT Po Boy

$19.00

Country Potatoes

$9.00

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Two Eggs

$8.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Side Cajun Grits

$11.00

Side Plain Grits

$9.00

Side Waffle

$9.00

DRINKS

POPULAR

Big Bistro Margarita

$26.00

Top Shelf Cognac | Tequila | Strawberry Puree | Triple Sec

Georgia Peach

$14.00

Vodka | Peach Schnapps | Lemonade | Peache Puree

Hennessy Cognac

$17.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Vodka | Lemon Juice | Agave | Triple Sec

Long Island

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

House Specials

Apple 'Rita

$14.00

Crown Apple | Lime Juice | Sweet & Sour | Green Apple Liqueur

Big Bistro Margarita

$26.00

Top Shelf Cognac | Tequila | Strawberry Puree | Triple Sec

Bistro Lemonade

$14.00

Bourbon | Agave | Lemon Juice | Simple Syrup

Blue Bistro

$14.00

Vodka | Lemonade | Blue Curacao | Triple Sec | Sprite

Georgia Peach

$14.00

Vodka | Peach Schnapps | Lemonade | Peache Puree

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

$7 Wednesday Martini

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Good Morning

$14.00

Top Shelf Tequila | Lemon Juice | Triple Sec | Strawberry Puree | Sprite | Orange Juice

Pineapple Express

$14.00

Top Shelf Rum | St. Germaine | Lime | Honey | Simple Syrup | Pineapple Juice

Midnight Fizz

$14.00

Top Shelf Cognac | St. Germaine | Lime | Simple Syrup

Memphis Margarita

$14.00

Tequila | Agave | Lime Juice | Grand Marnier

Peach Martini

$14.00

Vodka | Peach Schnapps | Peach Puree

Limeade Martini

$14.00

Vodka | Lime Juice | Agave | Strawberry Puree

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Vodka | Lemon Juice | Agave | Triple Sec

Liquor

1738 Remy Martin Cognac

$17.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Bacardi Rum

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Beer Bucket

$30.00

Bellini Glass

$10.00

Blue MF Motorcycle

$14.00

Bob Marley

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$11.00

Branson Cognac VS

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

$13.00

Bumbu Spiced Rum

$13.00

Captain Morgan Rum

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

$18.00

Ciroc Apple Vodka

$13.00

Ciroc Coconut Vodka

$13.00

Ciroc Peach

$13.00

Ciroc Pineapple Vodka

$13.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$13.00

Ciroc Vodka

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado Tequila

$30.00

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

$13.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$13.00

Deleon Blanco Tequila

$14.00

Deleon Reposado Tequila

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado Tequila

$17.00

Don Q Rum

$12.00

Dusse Cognac

$16.00

French Connection

$25.00

Gentleman Jack Whiskey

$15.00

Georgia Peach

$14.00

Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch

$18.00

Gran Coramino Reposado Tequila

$16.00

Hendricks Gin

$11.00

Hennessy Cognac

$17.00

House Well Blanco Tequila

$9.00

House Well Gin

$9.00

House Well Rum

$9.00

House Well Vodka

$9.00

House Well Whiskey Bourbon

$9.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$14.00

Jack Honey Whiskey

$14.00

Jameson Whiskey

$14.00

Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black Scotch

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red Scotch

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila

$14.00

La Boca Blanco Tequila

$15.00

La Boca Reposado Tequila

$16.00

Lemon Drop (Well)

$10.00

Long Island

$14.00

Makers Mark Whiskey

$13.00

Malibu Rum

$11.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martell VS Cognac

$14.00

Mimosa Glass

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

$11.00

Patron Tequila

$15.00

Red Bull Upcharge

$2.00

Remy Martin VSOP Cognac

$16.00

Revanche Cognac

$14.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

SUNDAY Repo Rita Cocktail

$15.00

SUNDAY Super Bowl Drink

$12.00

SUNDAY Touchdown Cocktail

$15.00

Tanqueray Gin

$11.00

Teremana Blanco Tequila

$15.00

Teremana Reposado Tequila

$16.00

Tito's Vodka

$13.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$42.00

Uncle Nearest Whiskey

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Amaretto Liquer

$10.00

SUNDAY Bottomless Mimosas

$35.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$4.00

Coca Cola Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Beer

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00

Bud Light Beer

$6.00

Corona Beer

$6.00

Heineken Beer

$6.00

Miller Lite Beer

$6.00

Stella Artois Beer

$6.00

Beer Bucket

$30.00

Wine

Merlot Wine

$6.00

Cabernet Wine

$6.00

Sweet Red Wine

$6.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir Wine

$6.00

Chardonnay Wine

$6.00

Pinot Grigio Wine

$6.00

Riesling Wine

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc Wine

$6.00

$50 Wine Bottle Table

$50.00

HOOKAH

FLAVORS

Bistro Fade

$45.00

Crisp Air

$45.00

Fruity Moody

$45.00

Island Citrus

$45.00

Taste of Bistro

$45.00

Very Moody

$45.00

Coals & Refills

$20 Refill

$20.00

$5 Coal

$5.00

Table Service

Booths & Tables

$50 Wine Bottle Table

$50.00

$100 Champagne Bottle Table

$100.00

$250 Premium Table (1 Btl)

$250.00

$450 Booth Table (2 Btls)

$450.00

$100 Booth Table Fee

$100.00

Reservations

$50 Birthday Table Reservation

$50.00

$50 General Reservation

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Food. Great Service. Great Experience.

Website

Location

1871 Cobb Pkwy SE #350,, Marietta, GA 30060

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

