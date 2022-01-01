Barceloneta Miami

Restaurant header imageView gallery

1400 20th St

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Popular Items

Lubina Plancha
Arroz Negro
Tosta De Ibérico

Ensaladas Y Frios

Boquerones

$17.00

white anchovies from Cantabria (Spain), garlic, yuzu truffle vinaigrette, tomato gelee

Esqueixada

$19.00Out of stock

wahoo crudo, tomato, pearl onion, black olive dust, sherry vinaigrette, lemon zest

Pan Con Tomate

Pan Con Tomate

$11.00

grated tomato, garlic, olive oil

Beet Kale Salad

$19.00

kale, organic beet, aged balsamic,goat cheese, walnuts, amarena cherries

Salpicón De Mariscos

$21.00

octopus, mussels and shrimp salad, olive remoulade, lavash bread

Tabla De Embutidos

$29.00

iberico ham, lomo iberico, chorizo & fuet platter

Tabla Jamón y Queso

Tabla Jamón y Queso

$28.00

iberico ham & manchego cheese platter

Tabla De Quesos

Tabla De Quesos

$26.00

manchego, valdeon, mahon & caña de cabra cheese platter

Tosta De Fuet

$15.00

grated tomato, garlic, olive oil, fuet

Tosta De Ibérico

$27.00

grated tomato, garlic, olive oil, Ibérico ham

Ensaladilla Rusa

$18.00

potato salad, mayonaise, guindilla, green beans, carrots, shallots, olive dust, picos

Tosta Jamon Y Manchego

$26.00

Tosta De Manchego

$17.00

Kale Salad

$16.00

Tapas Y Raciones

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

bacon, honey, sherry, almonds

Tosta Sobrasada

Tosta Sobrasada

$14.00

spanish chorizo, cider, honey, apples, valdeon

Croquetas

Croquetas

$16.00

creamy ibérico ham fritters

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$16.00

potato fries, spicy tomato sauce, alioli

Pimientos Del Padrón

Pimientos Del Padrón

$15.00

shishito peppers, valdeon cheese, walnuts

Tortilla De Patata

$15.00

spanish potato and onion omelette

Alcachofas

$19.00

Alcachofas No Iberico

$14.00

Croquetas De Iberico

$18.00Out of stock

Platos

Gambas Al Ajillo

Gambas Al Ajillo

$21.00

prawns, garlic, guindilla pepper

Skirt Steak

$44.00

8 oz prime New York steak, soft potato pure, spring onions

Pollo Al Horno

Pollo Al Horno

$27.00

half roasted non gmo chicken, shimenji, truffle au poivre sauce, butternut squash puree

Pulpo A La Brasa

Pulpo A La Brasa

$31.00

grilled octopus, fingerling potato foam, piquillo emulsion, chorizo, tomato confit

Lubina Plancha

$22.00

fillet of branzino, heart palm, pearl onion , confit tomato & preserve lemon

Calamar A La Plancha

$25.00

Chuletas De Cordero

$34.00

Arroces

Arroz Negro

Arroz Negro

$32.00

black squid ink paella, calasparra rice, prawns, alioli (good for 2)

Arroz Campo

Arroz Campo

$31.00

calasparra rice,, free range chicken, shitake mushrooms, green beans, alioli (good for 2)

Fideua

$28.00

1/2 Fideua

$19.00

Breads

Baguette

$4.50

Ciabata

$3.50

Pan Salpicon

$2.50

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Kas Naranja

$3.00Out of stock

Tonic

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Still Water

$8.00

Vichy Medium

$6.00Out of stock

Vichi Large

$9.00Out of stock

Sparkling Large

$8.00

GLS Milk

$3.00

Tonic Light

$4.00

Ginger & Turmeric

$6.00

Beet Juice

$6.00

Lychee Juice

$5.00

Coke Diet

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Wine

BTL Can Sumoi

$52.00

BTL Capellania

$85.00

BTL Gravonia

$97.00

BTL Finca Calvestra

$63.00

BTL Gessami

$57.00

BTL JP Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00Out of stock

BTL JP Verdejo

$48.00

BTL Louro

$68.00

BTL Mar de Frades

$55.00

BTL Marques de Riscal

$41.00

BTL Monopole

$43.00

BTL Oluar

$58.00

BTL Ontañon White

$43.00

BTL Polvorete

$53.00

BTL Quibia

$47.00

BTL Txampian White

$47.00

BTL Pazo Boucina

$43.00

BTL Viña Tondonia

$140.00

BTL Abellio

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Cuevas Del Monje

$78.00Out of stock

BTL Peñalba Lopez

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Pedraneira

$77.00Out of stock

BTL Viñas Del Vero

$43.00Out of stock

Corckage Fee

$35.00

BTL 4 Kilos

$88.00

BTL 7 Fuentes

$51.00

BTL 12 Volts

$64.00

BTL Alta Pavina

$45.00

BTL Altes Red

$42.00

BTL Alto Moncayo Veraton

$58.00

BTL Amorro Red

$55.00

BTL AN2

$68.00

BTL Arzuaga

$60.00

BTL Beronia Reserva

$70.00

BTL Eduardo Garrido

$68.00

BTL Eguren

$43.00

BTL Emilio Moro

$67.00

BTL Finca Terrerazo

$67.00

BTL El Regajal

$88.00

BTL Garci Grande

$49.00

BTL Guimaro

$58.00

BTL Legarda

$43.00

BTL Luzon

$41.00

BTL Marques de Murrieta

$89.00

BTL Muss

$45.00

BTL Oinoz

$69.00

BTL Pago Capellanes

$79.00

BTL Petalos

$52.00

BTL Serras Priorat

$74.00

BTL Tuets

$55.00

BTL Voche

$68.00

BTL Alion

$210.00

BTL Baron De Chirel

$148.00

BTL Pintia

$148.00

BTL Mauro

$90.00

BTL 904 Gran Reserva

$175.00

BTL Vina Tondonia

$147.00

BTL Macan

$118.00Out of stock

BTL Valbuena 5

$398.00

BTL Montecillo Ed.Limitada

$72.00

BTL Dominio Las Sabias

$85.00

BTL Numanthia

$105.00

BTL Viña Ardanza

$94.00

BTL Les Terrases

$96.00

BTL Matarromera

$75.00

BTL Yjar

$289.00

BTL Vivaltus

$265.00Out of stock

BTL Matarromera Esencia

$298.00

BTL Matsu

$93.00Out of stock

BTL Pago Carraovejas

$145.00

BTL Mas Fi

$42.00

BTL Gentlemen

$60.00Out of stock

BTL A Torello Reserva

$52.00

Sidra Natural

$16.00

BTL Raventos Y Blanc White

$48.00

BTL Raventos I Blanc Rose

$52.00

BTL Raventos Finca

$72.00

BTL Recaredo

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Alta Pavina Rose

$45.00

BTL Ontañon Rose

$39.00

BTL Ojo Gallo

$46.00

BTL Tondonia Rose

$147.00

BTL Valdelosfrailes

$43.00

BTL Txampian Rose

$47.00

BTL La Galaxia

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Las Cañadas

$48.00Out of stock

Beer

Estrella Galicia

$7.00

Alhambra Reserva 1925

$7.00

1906

$7.00

Daura

$7.00

Mahou

$7.00

Mahou Ipa

$7.00

Chelada

$8.00

Estrella Inedit Caña

$7.50

Estrella De Galicia 0%

$7.00

Estrella Damm Prom.

Desserts

Copa De Caramelo

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

With foundations in the trendy Miami neighbourhood of Sunset Harbour, Barceloneta is Miami’s popular go-to hub for Spanish Mediterranean tapas, seafood, arroz and original gin cocktails.

Website

Location

1400 20th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Barceloneta Miami image
Barceloneta Miami image
Barceloneta Miami image

