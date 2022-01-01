Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

1801 Purdy Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

BURRATA

$18.00

CAPRESE

$16.00

EGGPLANT PARM

$18.00

GUTTIAU

$14.00

MOSCARDINI

$18.00

MUSSELS WITH COUSCOUS

$15.00

OCTOPUS SALAD

$22.00

SMALL VEAL MEATBALLS

$16.00

SWEETBREADS

$16.00Out of stock

VENTRESCA TUNA

$18.00

VITELLO TONNATO

$19.00

Soups

Half Soup

$8.00

ASPARAGUS

$12.00

CARROT

$12.00

Salumi/Cheese

3 Salumeria

$27.00

5 Salumeria

$35.00

Mortadella

$16.00

Culatello

$22.00

Salame Di Felino

$16.00

Salame di Cinghiale

$21.00

Prosciutto San Daniele

$21.00

Prosciutto di Parma

$21.00

Bresaola

$19.00

Robiola

$17.00

Parmiggiano Reggiano

$16.00

Grana Padano

$16.00Out of stock

Pecorino Sardo Stagionato

$14.00

Pecorino Tartufato

$18.00

Pecorino Sardo Fresco

$15.00Out of stock

MORTADELLA

$14.00

FELINO

$16.00

SAN DANIELE

$18.00

BRESAOLA

$18.00

CULATELLO

$21.00

CINGHIALE

$18.00

PARMA

$18.00

ROBIOLA

$17.00

PARMIGGIANO

$16.00

PECORINO STAGIONATO

$14.00

TARTUFATO

$18.00

GRANA

$16.00

PECORINO FRESCO

$15.00

Salads

BABY GEM CAESAR

$17.00

BEETS SALAD

$17.00

TERRANIA

$18.00

HALF BEETS

$12.00

HALF CAESAR

$12.00

HALF SARDA

$12.00

HALF TERRANIA

$12.00

Pizza

MARGHERITA

$17.00

PROSCIUTTO & FUNGHI

$19.00

SALAMINI

$19.00

BIANCA

$20.00

Pasta

BAKED ORECCHIETTE

$23.00

BUCATINI

$24.00

GNOCCHI VERDI

$21.00

MALLOREDDOS

$24.00

PAELLA DI MARE

$27.00

PASTA

$18.00

RAVIOLI

$23.00

SPAGHETTI BOTTARGA

$27.00

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$22.00

SPAGHETTI VONGOLE

$26.00

TAGLIATELLE VERDI

$23.00

HALF BUCATINI

$17.00

HALF GNOCCHI VERDI

$14.00

HALF MALOREDDOS

$17.00

HALF ORECCHIETTE

$16.00

HALF PAELLA DI MARE

$19.00

HALF PASTA

$12.00

HALF RAVIOLI

$16.00

HALF SPAGHETTI BOTTARGA

$19.00

HALF SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$14.00

HALF SPAGHETTI VONGOLE

$18.00

HALF TAGLIATELLE VERDI

$16.00

Baked Vegetables

3 VEGGIES

$24.00

5 VEGGIES

$31.00

BROCCOLI RABE

$15.00Out of stock

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$14.00

GARLIC SPINACH

$14.00

ROASTED BEETS

$16.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$10.00

Meats & Fish

BAKED SALMON

$32.00

BISTECCA

$68.00

BRANZINO

$34.00

CHICKEN PAILLARD

$26.00

CHICKEN PARM

$28.00

GRILLED MEDITERRANEAN OCTOPUS

$38.00

LAMB SHANK

$38.00

PORK CHOP

$36.00

RUSPANTE

$31.00

RUSTIC RABBIT

$36.00Out of stock

VEAL MILANESA

$52.00Out of stock

MISC & SIDES

PANETONE GLUTEN FREE

$26.95

PANETTONE AMARETTO

$27.95

SIDE DRESSING

SIDE SHAVED PARMIGIANO

$3.00

SIDE SMALL SALAD

$9.00

SIDE SLIDE TOMATO

$3.00

SMALL OLIVE PLATE

$5.00

SMALL SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$10.00

SIDE TOMATO SAUCE

$2.00

BREAD BASKET

$5.00

APPETIZER

Sarda Salad Tasting

FIRST COURSE

Spaghetti Bottarga Tasting

Malloredos Tasting

Ravioli Tasting Vegetarian

Gnocchi Verdi Vegetarian

MAIN COURSE

Rustic Rabbit Tasting

Vegetarian Paella

DESSERT

PANNA COTTA

TIRAMISU

DUO DI MOUSSE

PROFITEROL

GELATO

SORBET

AFFOGATO

WINE

Roero Arneis Batasiolo

Vermentino Branu Surrau

Cannonau di Sardegna Surrau

Chianti Classico Castello d'Albola

Mirto

Food

PASTA SPECIAL

$28.00

Semifreddo Pistacchio

$12.00

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

TUNA SPECIAL

$32.00

BOOKS

Miami Cooks Book

$25.95

CANCELLATION BASEL

CANCELLATION BASEL

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 2006, Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante has distinguished itself by serving mouthwatering Sardinian cuisine reflective of the glittering home island of the chef and co-owner, Pietro Vardeu. Chef Pietro, and co-owner/ restaurateur Antonio "Tony" Gallo are talented and experienced hospitality professionals who have created a truly inviting eatery with fabulous food, an impressive wine list, attentive servers and a warm and welcoming ambiance. Their beautifully designed restaurant features a warm color palette, dark wooden tables and chairs, soaring wooden wine racks and a wood-burning oven accented by bright blue tiles -- reminiscent of the Mediterranean Sea.

Website

Location

1801 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Sardinia Ristorante image
Sardinia Ristorante image
Sardinia Ristorante image
Sardinia Ristorante image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
orange starNo Reviews
1570 ALTON RD UNIT C MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Pizzette Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1223 Lincoln Road Miami beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Taste Bakery Cafe - 773 17th St
orange star4.4 • 410
773 17th St Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road - Spris Lincoln Road
orange starNo Reviews
731 Lincoln Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Pollos & Jarras - South Beach
orange star5.0 • 21
1237 LINCOLN ROAD Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Grown South Beach - 1504 Bay Road
orange starNo Reviews
1504 Bay Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami Beach

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Beach
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston