Baresco

review star

No reviews yet

225 N. Pompano Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Food

Apps

Calamari

$18.00

Crispy calamari served with ranchero, tomatillo

Ceviche

$20.00

Fresh White Fish marinated in Lemon & Lime Juice, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro, Cucumber served with Tortilla Chips

Shrimp & Chorizo Nachos

$18.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with Shrimp Chili, Southwest Queso, Cheddar and Jack Cheese topped with Pico de Gallo, Picked Jalapeño, Green Onion and Sour Cream

Sliders

$18.00

2 Sliders (Short Rib, Brisket, Chorizo), Guacamole, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Tortilla Strips on a Challah Bun served with Steak Fries and Southwest Queso

Tuna Tostada

$18.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Jicama, Mango, Corn Tostadas, Diablo Mayo, Guacamole served on a corn Tostada.

Wings

$19.00

10 Wings, Choice of Mango Tajin, topped with Queso Fresco and lime wedge - OR - Lime Cholula Y Valentina Blend, Jalapeño

Dozen Oysters

$36.00

Dozen Fresh Shucked Oysters, Mezcal Mignonette & Cocktail

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$19.00

Half Dozen Fresh Shucked Oysters, Mezcal Mignonette & Cocktail

Soup

$9.00+
Czr Salad

Czr Salad

$14.00

Romaine Hearts, Pico de Gallo, Manchego cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, cilantro caesar dressing

Tomato Avocado

$16.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$15.00

Kale, Street corn dip, avocado, tortilla strips, lime vinaigrette, Queso Fresco

Chop Salad

$14.00

Chopped lettuce, Cucumbers, Red onion, Avocado, Black beans, corn, tomato, bell peppers, bacon, hard boiled egg, Colby Jack cheese, cilantro, chipotle ranch, crema fresca

Taco Salad

$17.00

Mix of Seasoned Ground Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cilantro Dressing topped with Salsa and Crema Fresca

Sandia Salad

$14.00

Watermelon, Pineapple, Lime, Avocado, Cilantro, Red Onion, Cucumber, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Margarita Dressing

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Clasic Guac

$14.00

House made Guacamole served with Pico de Gallo, Warm Tortilla Chips

Bacon Guac

$16.00

House made guacamole topped with Crumbled Bacon, and Cotija Cheese served with Warm Tortilla Chips

Crab Guac

$20.00Out of stock

Home made guacamole topped with Jumbo Crabmeat, Cotija Cheese served with Fresh Tortilla chips and salsa

Queso App

$14.00

Melted Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Served with warm Tortilla Chips and salsa

Corn Dip

$12.00

Roasted Sweet Corn, Bell Pepper, Onions, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Topped with Cotija Cheese served with Warm Tortilla Chips (Tossed in Mayo)

Sd Of Veggie Chips

$3.00

🌮 🌮 🌮

SD Guac

$3.00

Sd Queso Sauce

$2.00

Barbacoa

$18.00

Slow Braised Beef, Cilantro Crema, Pickled Onion, Corn Tortilla

Al Pastor

$17.00

Roasted Adobo Pork, Grilled Pineapple Ranchero Salsa, Corn Tortilla

Birria

$19.00

Slowly Brasied Short Rib, Oaxaca Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Birria Au Jus

Carne Asada

$18.00

Skirt Steak, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Pollo Ancho

$17.00

Ancho Rubbed Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Roasted Corn Salsa, Corn Tortilla

Corn Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Crispy Shrimp, Napa Cabbage, Cilantro Crema, Diablo Mayo, Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortilla

El Jefe

$20.00

Chicken and Shrimp, Crispy + Soft Tortillas, Mexican Yellow Rice, Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Jack and Cheddar Cheese Ranchero Sauce

Pizza

Mexicana Pizza

$16.00

Ranchero Sauce, Oaxaca and Mozzarella cheeses, Tomatoes, Chopped Cilantro, Queso Fresco

Carnitas Pizza

$18.00

Pulled pork, tomatillo sauce, Roasted Poblano, Roasted Corn, Oaxaca and Mozzarella cheeses

Shrimp Pizza

$18.00

Tiger Shrimp, Red Ancho Chile Pepper Sauce, Oaxaca and Mozzarella cheeses, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese

Barbacoa Pizza

$18.00

Steak Barbacoa, Ranchero Sauce, Oaxaca and Mozzarella cheeses, Caramelized Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Crema

Entrees

Churrasco

$37.00

Fajitas

$16.00

Quesadilla Seafood

$22.00Out of stock

Shrimp Skewer

$25.00

Salmon Veracruz

$30.00

Enchilada Pollo

$18.00

Enchilada Veggie

$16.00

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Sides

Mexican Rice

$8.00

Lime Potatoes

$8.00

Refried Beans

$8.00

Street Corn

$8.00

Sd Kale

$8.00

Steak Fries

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Brownie

$9.00

Sunday

$9.00

Flan

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Brunch

Chicken Chilaquiles

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

Lime Potatoes

$4.00

Egg

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Kids

Kids Food

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Mexicana Pizza

$12.00

Kids Taco

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

taqueria and tequila bar!

Location

225 N. Pompano Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

