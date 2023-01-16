Main picView gallery

Barrel 53 5532 Athens Boonesboro Road

review star

No reviews yet

5532 Athens Boonesboro Road

Lexington, KY 40509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crispy Potato Skins

$5.75

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$7.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

Copper Sliders

$15.50

Triple Crown Dip

$6.25

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$7.75

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

High Stakes Bacon

$10.00

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$16.00

Main Menu

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Parm with Angel Hair Pasta

$19.50

8oz Filet Mignon

$39.00

14oz Ribeye

$39.00

16oz Prime Rib

$35.00

Chicken Tender Platter with Fries

$19.00

Half Chicken Tender Platter with Fries

$12.00

Halibut with Couscous and Lemon Tomato Basil Sauce

$30.00

Half Rack Ribs

$18.00

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Kentucky Hot Brown

$15.50

Fish N Chips

$15.50

Lunch

Pick Two

$15.50

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Full House Salad

$10.00

Half House Salad

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

High Stakes BLT w/ Fries

$12.00

Buff Chicken Wrap W/ Fries

$12.00

Caesar Wrap W/ Fries

$12.00

Prime Rib Sandwich W/ Fries

$15.50

Pimento Cheese Sandwich W/ Fries

$10.00

Club Sandwich W/ Fries

$10.50

Lunch Fish N Chips

$12.50

Lunch KY Hot Brown

$12.50

Full Burger w/ Fries

$12.00

Chili

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Kids

Kids Spagetti with Marinara

$8.00

Kids Angel Hair Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.00

Kids Slider with Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac n' cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Side Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Zucchini, Squash, and Carrots Medley

$4.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato

$4.00

Deserts

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5532 Athens Boonesboro Road, Lexington, KY 40509

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boonedogs
orange starNo Reviews
5902 Old Richmond Road lexington, KY 40515
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Hamburg
orange star4.7 • 43
1916 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Sutton's
orange starNo Reviews
110 N Locust Hill Dr Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Hartland Pkwy
orange star4.4 • 621
4750 Hartland Pkwy Lexington, KY 40515
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Patchen Dr
orange star4.6 • 1,010
154 Patchen Dr Ste 87 Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston