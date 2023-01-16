Barrel 53 5532 Athens Boonesboro Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5532 Athens Boonesboro Road, Lexington, KY 40509
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Hamburg
4.7 • 43
1916 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lexington
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant