Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Boonedogs

review star

No reviews yet

5902 Old Richmond Road

lexington, KY 40515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Corn Dog
Waffle Fries
Double Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Boone Fries

$15.00

Our fries topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon bits, pickled jalapeños, lime crema, and green onions

Sausage Sampler

$40.00

Rotating offering of game sausages & accoutrement. Wild Boar Bratwurst, Pheasant-Cognac Sausage, Venison Sausage. Chow-chow, sauerkraut, pickled vegetables, Dusseldorf mustard, grilled bread

Beer Cheese Platter

$12.00

Build Your Own

Choose your meat & toppings!

Build Your Own Dog!

Choose your meat & toppings!

Hot Dogs

Plain Dog

$5.00

All-Beef hot dog

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$8.00

white cornmeal battered dog, banana pepper mustard

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$10.00

beef chili, white cheddar, diced onion

Ranch Dog

Ranch Dog

$12.00

crispy potatoes, creamy ranch slaw, scallions

Kentucky Dog

Kentucky Dog

$12.00

chow chow, sport peppers, house pickles, tomato, "everything" seasoning

BLT

BLT

$12.00

bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo

Hambassador

Hambassador

$12.00

bacon jam, ham, pickled red onion, yellow mustard

Footlong

Footlong

$12.00

double the dog, double the bun! Choose your toppings

Pimento Dog

$12.00

Mac N Cheese Dog

$12.00

Atomic Dog

$12.00

Brunch Dog

$13.00

Hot Brown Dog

$13.00

Sausages

Chorizo

Chorizo

$14.00

pickled jalapeño, lime crema, black bean salad, cotija, cilantro

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$14.00

ham, aged swiss, sauerkraut, Dusseldorf mustard

Italian

Italian

$14.00

marinara, fresh mozzarella, marinated peppers, basil

Beyond Sausage

Beyond Sausage

$15.00

avocado, cucumber, shredded carrot, radish, micro greens

Specials

Meat Lover Burger

$14.00

Leftover Dog

$15.00

Sandwiches

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

double beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, potato bun

Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$10.00

single beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, potato bun

Fried KY Bologna

Fried KY Bologna

$8.00

1/3 pound Fischer Bologna, onion, American cheese, mustard, mayo, potato bun

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

mixed lettuces, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, hard egg

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, red onion, sunflower seed crunch, vegan caesar dressing

Cranberry Almond Wedge Salad

$10.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.00

Icecream Sandwich

$4.00

Ice Cream Sandwich Neapolitan

$4.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Cookie

$8.00

Deep Fried Bourbon Balls

$6.00

Sides

Black Bean Relish

$4.00

Chili Cheese Waffle Fries

$8.00

Beef Chili

$6.00+

Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips

$3.00

Ranch Slaw

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Fries W\ Beer Cheese Sauce

$6.00

Small Boone Fry

$10.00

Sd Mac N Cheese

$6.00

A La Mode

$1.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

Spicy Cheese Grits

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$5.00

Kids Plain Dog

$4.00

Kids Bologna Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00

Soda, Etc.

Ale-8 Single

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Freddie's Ginger Ale Single

$3.50

Freddie's Root Beer Single

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Soda Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Liquid Death Water

$5.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Wine BOTTLES

Whiplash Zin

$35.00

Bread and Butter Merlot

$30.00

House Red - Avalon Cab Sauv

$12.00

19 Crimes Cab Sauv

$28.00

Crios Malbec

$30.00

J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$45.00

Noble Vines Rose

$30.00

Ecco Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Costal Ridge Riesling

$12.00

Dark Horse Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Kendall-Jackson

$45.00

House White - Pacific Bay Chard

$12.00

Veuve Brut

$90.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$25.00

Andre Moscato Bottle

$22.00

Meats

Jake's Mild Country Sausage - 1 lb

$6.00

Grocery

Ale-8 Single

$3.50

Ale-8-One 6 Pack

$7.50

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Salsa

$10.00

Claey's Old Fashioned Hard Candies - Root Beer

$2.50

Howard's Creek Bold Beer Cheese

$7.00

Howard's Creek Original Beer Cheese

$7.00

Kern's Kitchen Derby Pie

$15.00

Luxardo Cherries Jar

$20.00

Mingua Bourbon Jerky 1.75 oz

$7.00

Mingua Hot Jerky 3.5 oz

$9.00

Mingua Original Jerky 3.5 oz

$9.00

Mom Blakeman's Bourbon Pull Candy 8 oz

$12.00

Mom Blakeman's Orange Pull Candy 14 oz

$15.00

Mom Blakeman's Original Pull Candy 2 oz

$3.50

Pop's Pepper Patch Pickled Beets

$6.00

Spring Valley Farms Sweet Chow Chow

$5.00

Sweetgrass Cherry Home Companion Granola

$3.50

Sweetgrass Kentucky Harvest Granola 3.5 oz

$3.50

Freddies 6 Pack

$9.00

Gents

Old Fashioned Mix

$12.00

Hats

Boonedogs Blue Hat

$25.00

Boonedogs Khaki Hat

$20.00

Pint Glass

Boonedogs Pint Glass

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for dine-in Friday through Sunday from 11AM-9PM.

Website

Location

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington, KY 40515

Directions

Gallery
Boonedogs image
Boonedogs image
Boonedogs image
Boonedogs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shamrock Bar & Grille - Hartland Pkwy
orange star4.4 • 621
4750 Hartland Pkwy Lexington, KY 40515
View restaurantnext
Honeywood
orange starNo Reviews
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140 Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
Curry Curry Katsu
orange starNo Reviews
110 Summit at Fritz Farm Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Patchen Dr
orange star4.6 • 1,010
154 Patchen Dr #87 Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
The Cellar Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 736
3256 Lansdowne Drive Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing - 110 Cynthia Dr
orange starNo Reviews
110 Cynthia Dr Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston