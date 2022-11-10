Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barside Sports

review star

No reviews yet

804 E Memorial Blvd

City: Lakeland, FL 33801

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Peel N Eat Shrimp (12)
Dozen Oysters (12)

Food

Wings

Wings

$7.69+
Loaded Oysters (12)

Loaded Oysters (12)

$22.99

Topped with onions, tomatoes, old bay, garlic butter

Dozen Oysters (12)

Dozen Oysters (12)

$19.99

Topped with old bay, garlic, butter

1/2 Dozen Oysters (6)

$12.99

Topped with old bay, garlic, butter

1/2 Dozens Loaded (6)

1/2 Dozens Loaded (6)

$14.99

Topped with onions, tomatoes, old bay, garlic & butter

Peel N Eat Shrimp (12)

Peel N Eat Shrimp (12)

$9.29

Topped with Old Bay, garlic & butter

Porkchop Sandwich

$7.00

Fries

$3.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Fried Tilapia with toppings of your choice

Fried Corn

Fried Corn

$3.99

Topped with Old Bay, garlic & butter

1/2 lb Crawfish

1/2 lb Crawfish

$9.29

Topped with Old Bay, garlic & butter

Fish Sandwich + Fries

$9.99

Porkchop Sandwich + Fries

$9.99

Fries w/ Sauce

$3.50

Extra Butter

$0.75

Gizzards + Fries

$9.99

1/2 lb Gizzards

$7.99

Fried Lobster + Fried Corn + Fries

$25.99

Garlic Butter Fries

$3.79

Fried Lobster + 6 Shrimp + Fried Corn

$28.99

.50 Cent Boneless

$0.50

N/A Bevs

Ice Tea

$1.80

Lemonade

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Liquor

Hennessy 1L

$69.00

Hennessy 750mL

$44.00

Patron 750mL

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Eat, Drink, Vibe at Barside...

Location

804 E Memorial Blvd, City: Lakeland, FL 33801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

