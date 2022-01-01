BBRG BAYSIDE LLC

Main picView gallery

MAIN BITCH

QUEENS

$13.00

BROOKLYN

$13.00

OG

$16.00

JUICY

$16.00

NOCHE

$14.00Out of stock

CLUB

$14.00

FANCY

$16.00Out of stock

CLASSY

$16.00

BOUJEE

$14.00

BURGER

$16.00

LIL CHICK

$11.00Out of stock

NAKED BITCH

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$22.00

RED VELVET WAFFLES

$14.00

RED VELVET FLUFFYS

$14.00

STEAK & EGGS

$28.00

AMERICAN

$15.00

CAJUN

$18.00

VEGAN

$16.00

FIT

$15.00

CURVY

$20.00

THICK

$24.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$18.00

CLASSIC WAFFLE

$15.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

SIDE BITCH

FLUFFY

$8.00

CRISPY

$6.00

FRENCH

$8.00

FLAKY

$5.00

BILLION DOLLAR BACON

$10.00

WAFFLE

$5.00

EXTRA BITCH

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

$6.00

APPLEWOOD BACON

$3.00

BITCH SAUCE

$1.00

EGG WHITE

$2.00

FRIED EGG

$2.00

FRIES

$8.00

HONEY HAM

$3.00

IMPOSSIBLE BEEF

$4.00

LETTUCE

$1.00

MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE

$2.00

MIKE'S HOT HONEY

$2.00

NUTELLA

$2.00

PICKELS

$1.00

SCRAMBLED EGG

$2.00

SMASHED AVOCADO

$4.00

SMOKED SALMON

$6.00

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

STEAK

$6.00

SWISS CHEESE

$2.00

TOMATOES

$1.00

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$3.00

THRISTY

COKE

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00

LEMONADE

$7.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$7.00

STILL WATER

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

REDBULL

$6.00

GINGER BEER

$7.00

CAFÉ

CAFECITO

$1.00

CORTADITO

$2.00

COLADO

$3.00

SM CAFÉ CON LECHE

$5.00

LG CAFÉ CON LECHE

$8.00

ICED CAFÉ CON LECHE

$7.00

SM AMERICANO

$7.00

LG AMERICANO

$8.00

ICED AMERICANO

$7.00

LITTLE BITCH

LIL QUEEN

$8.00

LIL BROOKLYN

$8.00

LIL NOCHE

$8.00

BEER

CORONA SINGLE

$7.00

FUNKY BUDDHA HOP SINGLE

$7.00

LA RUBIA SINGLE

$7.00

SELTZER SINGLE

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS SINGLE

$7.00

CORONA BUCKET

$25.00

FUNKY BUDDHA BUCKET

$25.00

LA RUBIA BUCKET

$25.00

SELTZER BUCKET

$25.00

STELLA BUCKET

$25.00

BOTTLES

BACARDI

$250.00

BELVEDERE

$350.00

BLACK LABEL

$350.00

BRUGAL 1888

$300.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$450.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$375.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$400.00

CROWN ROYAL

$250.00

DON JULIO 1942

$700.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$400.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$350.00

DON JULIO REPO

$375.00

GREY GOOSE

$350.00

HELIX

$150.00

HENNESSY

$300.00

RON ZACAPA

$300.00

TITOS

$300.00

BUBBLY BITCH

$300.00

BRIDE BITCH

$425.00

THAT BITCH

$500.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH

$750.00

BOSS BITCH

$1,000.00

RICH BITCH

$1,500.00

CHAMPAGNE

VEUVE CLIQOUT BOTTLE

$100.00

PROSECCO GLASS

$12.00

PROSECCO BOTTLE

$60.00

MOET BRUT GLASS

$15.00

MOET BRUT BOTTLE

$100.00

MOET BRUT MAGNUM

$350.00

MOET ROSE GLASS

$18.00

MOET ROSE BOTTLE

$150.00

MOET ROSE MAGNUM

$450.00

DOM PERIGNON BOTTLE

$400.00

DOM PERIGNON MAGNAUM

$1,000.00

DOM PERIGNON ROSE BOTTLE

$500.00

DOM PERIGNON ROSE MAGNUM

$1,250.00

OJ MIMOSA

$14.00

PINEAPPLE MIMOSA

$14.00

CRANBERRY MIMOSA

$14.00

MOSCATO GLAS

$12.00

1818 CHAMPAGNE GLASS

$18.00

1818 CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE

$100.00

CLASSIC DRINKS

HANGOVER BITCH

$30.00

BLODDY MARY

$15.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

LONG ISLAND

$16.00

HANGOVER SET UP

SUBS

IRISH COFFEE

$16.00

NEGRONI

$16.00

BLUE LONG ISLAND

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$16.00

VODKA MARTINI

$16.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$16.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$16.00

MANHATTAN

$16.00

GIMLET

$16.00

COGNAC

HENNESSEY

$15.00

MEUKOW

$13.00

CORDIALS

BAILYS

$12.00

SPIKED COFFEE

$15.00

FROZEN

MIAMI

$16.00

LOVE

$16.00

HUSTLE

$16.00

PLEASURE

$16.00

EMOTIONS

$16.00

DRUNK BITCH

$30.00

INNOCENCE

$8.00

GIN

TINKER

$13.00

BOMBAY

$14.00

TANKEREY

$14.00

MARGARITA

CLASSIC MARGARITA GLASS

$16.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA GLASS

$16.00

PINEAPPLE MARGARITA GLASS

$16.00

MANGO MARGARITA GLASS

$16.00

CLASSIC MARGARITA PITCHER

$55.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA PITCHER

$55.00

PINEAPPLE MARGARITA PITCHER

$55.00

MANGO MARGARITA PITCHER

$55.00

MOJITO

CLASSIC MOJITO GLASS

$16.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO GLASS

$16.00

PINEAPPLE MOJITO GLASS

$16.00

MANGO MOJITO GLASS

$16.00

CLASSIC MOJITO PITCHER

$55.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO PITCHER

$55.00

PINEAPPLE MOJITO PITCHER

$55.00

MANGO MOJITO PITCHER

$55.00

RUM

1888

$12.00

CAPTIAN MORGAN

$12.00

DON Q COCO RUM

$13.00

CRUZAN RUM

$12.00

SANGRIA

SANGRIA GLASS

$15.00

SANGRIA PITCHER

$55.00

SHOTS

BIRTHDAY SHOTS

$6.00

GREEN TEA

$14.00

LEMON DROP

$12.00

SPICY BITCH

RUM PUNCH

$60.00

TEQUILA

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$15.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$18.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$14.00

DON JULIO REPO

$18.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$20.00

CAZADORES SILVER

$12.00

VODKA

GREY GOOSE

$13.00

HELIX

$11.00

TITOS

$12.00

ABSOLUTE

$12.00

KETLE ONE CITRON

$13.00

WHISKEY

JAMESON

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$11.00

FIREBALL

$10.00

MACALLAN 12

$15.00

MACALLAN 15

$22.00

MACALLAN 18

$30.00

CROWN ROYAL

$14.00

PROPER TWELVE

$12.00

BLACK LABEL

$14.00

1884 UNCLE NEAREST

$14.00

WINE

PINOT NOIR

$12.00

MERLOT

$12.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

CHARDONNAY

$12.00

BOVNTERRA SAUVIGNON

$12.00

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$45.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$45.00

PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$45.00

OVER ICE BITCHES

DAY LYFE

$16.00

ENVY

$16.00

GLAZED PITCHER

$55.00

T-SHIRTS

BITCH DEFINITION SMALL

$35.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION MEDIUM

$35.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION LARGE

$35.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION X-LARGE

$35.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH SMALL

$35.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH MEDIUM

$35.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH XLARGE

$35.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH LARGE

$35.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH SMALL

$35.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH MEDIUM

$35.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH LARGE

$35.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH XLARGE

$35.00Out of stock

MIAMI BITCH SMALL

$35.00Out of stock

MIAMI BITCH MEDIUM

$35.00Out of stock

MIAMI BITCH LARGE

$35.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH XLARGE

$35.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH XXLARGE

$35.00Out of stock

BAYSIDE BITCH XL

$35.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH XXL

$35.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH SMALL

$35.00

SIDE BITCH MEDIUM

$35.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH LARGE

$35.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH XLARGE

$35.00

PRIDE BITCH MEDIUM

$45.00Out of stock

PRIDE BITCH LARGE

$45.00Out of stock

PRIDE BITCH XLARGE

$45.00Out of stock

PRIDE BITCH XXL

$45.00Out of stock

PRIDE BITCH SMALL

$45.00Out of stock

TANKS

BACON BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BACON BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BACON BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BACON BITCH XLARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH XLARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH XLARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00

BOSS BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

BREAST CANCER LARGE TANK

$40.00

BREAST CANCER MEDIUM TANK

$40.00

BREAST CANCER SMALL TANK

$40.00

Bride Bitch Tank LARGE

$30.00

Bride Bitch Tank MEDIUM

$30.00

Bride Bitch Tank SMALL

$30.00

Bride Bitch Tank XL

$30.00

DRUNK BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MIAMI BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MIAMI BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

MIAMI BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH LARGE TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH MEDIUM TANK

$30.00Out of stock

SIDE BITCH SMALL TANK

$30.00Out of stock

CROPS

SEXY BITCH XSMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH SMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH LARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

SEXY BITCH XLARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH SMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$30.00Out of stock

DRUNK BITCH LARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH SMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$30.00Out of stock

MAIN BITCH LARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION XSMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION LARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BITCH DEFINITION XLARGE CROP

$30.00

BIRTHDAY BITCH XSMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH LARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY BITCH XLARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH XSMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH LARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH XLARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BOSS BITCH SMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH SMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH LARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BAD BITCH XLARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

RICH BITCH SMALL CROP

$30.00

RICH BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$30.00

RICH BITCH LARGE CROP

$30.00

BORRACHA BITCH SMALL CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BORRACHA BITCH MEDIUM CROP

$30.00Out of stock

BORRACHA BITCH LARGE CROP

$30.00Out of stock

RICH BITCH XSMALL CROP

$30.00

OTHER

DRUNK BITCH SHOT GLASS

$15.00Out of stock

BACON BITCH HATS

$45.00Out of stock

LIT BITCH LIGHTER

$10.00Out of stock

SUNSET SHERBERT

$25.00Out of stock

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$25.00

BM STAFF

$15.00

SS STAFF

$15.00

THIRSTY BITCH WATER BOTTLE

$35.00Out of stock

SOUVENIR CUP

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI BEACH, FL 33132

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

