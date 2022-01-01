Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Cañita Bayside

401 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

EMPANADAS

SPINACH EMPANADAS

SPINACH EMPANADAS

$10.00

GLUTEN

CHICKEN EMPANADAS

CHICKEN EMPANADAS

$11.00

GLUTEN

ROPA VIEJA EMPANADAS

ROPA VIEJA EMPANADAS

$12.00

SOUPS & SALADS

BLACK BEAN SOUP

BLACK BEAN SOUP

$11.00

VEGETARIAN, DAIRY

SANCOCHO

SANCOCHO

$15.00
WATERMELON

WATERMELON

$17.00

VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE

CAESAR

CAESAR

$14.00

GLUTEN

SOPA DE MARISCOS

SOPA DE MARISCOS

$32.00Out of stock

HOT & COLD APPETIZER

OCTOPUS

OCTOPUS

$21.00Out of stock
MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAIL

MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00
SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$16.00
TROPICAL CEVICHE

TROPICAL CEVICHE

$19.00
PLANTAIN AND COCONUT CRUSTED SHRIMP

PLANTAIN AND COCONUT CRUSTED SHRIMP

$22.00
FRIED LOCAL CALAMARI

FRIED LOCAL CALAMARI

$17.00
SMOKED WAHOO FISH DIP

SMOKED WAHOO FISH DIP

$14.00Out of stock
CONCH FRITTERS

CONCH FRITTERS

$14.00
JAMAICAN JERK KISSED CHICKEN WINGS

JAMAICAN JERK KISSED CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00
SMASHED AVOCADO

SMASHED AVOCADO

$14.00

SANDWICH

GLUTEN, SEEDS
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

GLUTEN

GRILLED FLORIDA FISH OF THE DAY SANDWICH

GRILLED FLORIDA FISH OF THE DAY SANDWICH

$21.00

GLUTEN

LECHON SANDWICH

LECHON SANDWICH

$16.00

GLUTEN

LA CANITA BURGER

LA CANITA BURGER

$18.00

GLUTEN , SEEDS

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$20.00

VEGAN BURGER

$20.00
VEGAN PICADILLO

VEGAN PICADILLO

$22.00
ROPA VIEJA SANDWICH

ROPA VIEJA SANDWICH

$16.00
CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$17.00

SEA & LAND

WHOLE FRIED SNAPPER

WHOLE FRIED SNAPPER

$42.00
FISH OF THE DAY

FISH OF THE DAY

$36.00
SHRIMP ENCHILADO

SHRIMP ENCHILADO

$28.00
GRASS FED RIB EYE ON THE GRILL

GRASS FED RIB EYE ON THE GRILL

$44.00Out of stock
OXTAIL

OXTAIL

$29.00
ROPA VIEJA

ROPA VIEJA

$25.00
LECHON ASADO

LECHON ASADO

$23.00
SPARE RIBS

SPARE RIBS

$25.00
ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$25.00Out of stock
PICADILLO DE CARNE

PICADILLO DE CARNE

$21.00
CHURRASCO SPECIAL

CHURRASCO SPECIAL

$44.00Out of stock
PARRILLADA

PARRILLADA

$59.00
PARRILLADA MAR & TIERRA

PARRILLADA MAR & TIERRA

$73.00

MASITAS DE CERDO

$25.00

PARRILLADA MARISCOS

$99.00

POLLO AL GRILL

$25.00

SIDES

ARROZ AMARILLO

$9.00
ARROZ BLANCO

ARROZ BLANCO

$7.00
ARROZ DE COCO

ARROZ DE COCO

$8.00

FRIJOLES NEGROS

$7.00

CONGRI

$8.00
FRIES

FRIES

$7.00

MADUROS

$7.00
TOSTONES

TOSTONES

$7.00

AVOCADO SLICES

$3.99

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$10.00

YUCA CON MOJO

$7.00

YUCA FRITA

$8.00
ROAST SQUASH RAGOUT

ROAST SQUASH RAGOUT

$9.00

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$6.00

SAUCES

JALAPENO-RANCH

$1.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$1.50

COCONUT-CHILI CILANTRO

$1.50

GUAVA BBQ SAUCE

$1.50

SALSA CRIOLLA

$1.50

CHIMICHURRI

$1.50

M0JO AIOLI

$1.50

MOJO ONIONS

$1.50

MUSTARD AIOLI

$1.50

LIME AIOLI

$1.50

PINEAPPLE SCOTCH BONNET RELISH

$1.50

HAITIAN PIKLIZ

$3.50

SPECIAL SAUCE

$1.50

KIDS 👶🏻

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.00

CHICKEN KIDS

$14.00

DESSERT 🎂

FLAN DE CALABAZA

$8.00
FLAN DE LA FLACA

FLAN DE LA FLACA

$8.00
305 RUM CAKE

305 RUM CAKE

$11.00
CHURROS

CHURROS

$9.00

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$11.00

DESSERT PLATTER

$32.00
All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

Gallery
La Cañita image
La Cañita image
La Cañita image

