Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro
25 Charles Street
Boston, MA 02114
SMALL PLATES
tapas iberica
toasted baguette, jomon iberico, manchego cheese
Stuffed olives
pork sausage, confit garlic aioli
R.I.Calamari
crispy local squid, arrabbiata sauce
Zucchini
Crispy courgette, yogurt- dill sauce
Ricotta
warm whipped ricotta, figs mostarda, toasted walnuts, local honey
APPETIZER
Pulpo Gallego
Seared spanish octopus, roasted sea salt potatoes, lemon burt aioli, smoked paprika
Tuna tartare
bluefin tuna, avocado crema, toasted sesame seeds, ponzu sauce, crostini
Steak tartare
hand cut beef tenderloin, anchovies, cappers, shallots, whole grain mustard
Tagliere
chef's selection of cure meats, local and international cheeses, mix olives, house made focaccia
Burrata
change weekly
SALAD & SOUP
Caesar
Little leaf lettuce, Cetara anchovies, 24months parmigiano Reggiano, house made dressing, garlic bread crumbs
Crispy duck
frisee salad, confit duck, roasted pumpkins, toasted seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette
Beacon HIll
Baby kale, shaved truffle pecorino, toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette
Soup
Change weekly
PASTA & RISOTTI
Acquarello risotto
Roasted butternut squash puree, seared local scallops, crispy jamon iberico
Spaghettoni
Maine lobster, lobster sauce, chili lime bread crumbs
Potatoes gnocchi
Slow braised lamb ragu', toasted pine nuts, 24months Parmigiano reggiano
Ricotta cavatelli
Cheese fondue, shaved black truffle
ENTREE
Halibut
Celeriac puree, cannellini beans, chorizo, kale
Branzino
debone whole fish, frisee salad, citrus, ginger and orange vinaigrette
Tenderloin 6oz
Prime beef tenderloin, salsa verde
Tenderloin 10oz
Prime beef tenderloin, salsa verde
Ribeye 6oz
Prime ribeye steak, salsa verde
Ribeye 12oz
Prime ribeye steak 12oz, salsa verde
Chicken
Roasted half chicken, pomme puree, sauteed spinach, natual jus
Short ribs
Slow braised Chianti wine prime ribs, white truffle pomme puree, confit baby carrots, carrots top gremolada
Beacon Burger
Prime beef, Vermont cheddar cheese, Vermont bacon, house made dressing, pickled cucumber, brioche bread
SIDE
Red Glass
Altugnac Les Turitelles Pinot Noir
Bodega Colome Malbec, Argentina
Cloudline Pinot Noir
Colome Estate Malbec
Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
Les Turitelles Pinot Noir
Michele Chiarlo II Nebbiolo
Ricasoli Rocca Guicciarda CCR
Route stock Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
Terra d’Aligi Montepulciano d’Abruzzo
Vieux Telegraphe “ Megaphone” Vntoux
White Glass
Altugnac Les Turitelles Chardonnay
Barone Fin Pinot Grigio
Bibi Graetz Casamatta Bianco Vermentino
Caldaro Pinot Grigio
Calera Chardonnay, Central Coast
Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Collavini Friulano Collio
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc, Napa
Minet Pouilly-Fume, Loire
Minuty Rose
Anciennes Vignes Sancerre
Sparkling Glass
White
Altugnac Les Turitelles Chardonnay
Barone Fin Pinot Grigio
Bibi Graetz Casamatta bianco Vermentino
Bouchard Beaune Du Chateau
Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis
Calera Chardonnay
Charles Krug Sauv Blanc
Collavini T Friulano
Duckhorn Sauv Blanc
Far niente Chardonnay
Gaja Ca’ Mercanda Toscana Vistamare Vermentino
J. de Villebois Sancerre Silex Cuvee
Jean-Pierre Grossot Cru Fourneaux
Minet Pouilly-Fume
Ramey Chardonnay “Sea View”
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Tornatore Etne Bianco
Villebois Sancerre Loire
Vincent Girardin Vieilles Vignes, 2019
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Red
Altgnac les Turitelles Pinot Noir
Arnaldo-Caprai Collepiano
Bibi Graetz ‘Testamatta’ Super Tuscan
Biondi Sandi Brunello di Montalcino
Bodega Colome Malbec, Argentina
Bruno Colin Bourgogne Rouge, Burgondy
Caprai Collepiano Sagrantino
Castello Banfi Brunello
Chateau Grand Barrail, 2015
Chiarlo Langhe Nebbiolo
Cloudline Pinot Noir
Colome Estate Malbec
Daou Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
Faust "The Pact" Cab Sauv
Gaja Barbaresco
Gary farrel Pinot Noir, Russian River
Hess Select Cab Sauvignon
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon, Aelxander Valley
Lucien Boillot & fils Volnay 1er Brouillards”
Masi Campolongo di Torbe Amarone, 2011
Masi ‘Costasera’ Amarone
Michelle Chiarlo II Nebbiolo
Opus One, Napa
Ornellaia le Serre nuove
Ornellaia le Volte
Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
Pio Cesare Barolo
Ricasoli Rocca Guicciarda CCR
Route stock Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
Silver Oak Library Cabernet Sauvignon
Sokol Blossor “Dundee Hills” Pinot Noir
Tenuta San Guido’ Sassicaia’
Terra d’Aligi Montepulciano d’Abruzzo
Truchard Pinot Noir, Carneros
Vieux Telegraphe “ Megaphone” Vntoux
Gaja Ca'Marcanda Vistamare
Sparkling
Vodka
Gin
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay
Boodles
Botanist
Hendrick's
Hepple
Lawley's
Monkey 47
Plymouth
Sipsmith
Tanqueray 10
Gordon's Dry Gin
Tequila
Altos Blanco
Astral Blanco
Avion
Avion Cristalino
Del Maguey (Mezcal)
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Jose Cuervo Tradicional
Rosaluna Mezcal
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Toro Silver
Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
David Nicholson
Dickel
Jefferson's
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Michter's Bourbon
Michter's Rye
Old Forester
Redemption
Templeton Rye
Whistle Pig 12
Whistle Pig 15
Woodford
Yellowstone
4 Roses
Whiskey
Craigellachie 13
Crown Royal
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie 10
Glenmorangie 18
Jameson
JW Black
JW Blue
Lagavulin 16
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Maker's Mark
Midleton
Nikka Days
Redbreast 12
Stranahan's
Suntory Toki
Rum
Cordials/Digestif
Aperol
Averna
Bailey's
Borghetti
Campari
Carpano Bianco
Chambord
Chinola Passion Fruit
Cointreau
Creme de Menthe
Cynar
Del Professore
Disaronno
Fernet-Branca
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Lillet-Blanc
Melon Liqour
Osborne Port
Osborne Porto
Peach Schnapps
Triple Sec
Coffee/Espresso
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
25 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114