Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro

SANDWICHES

Turkey Club

SMALL PLATES

tapas iberica

$17.00

toasted baguette, jomon iberico, manchego cheese

Stuffed olives

$13.00

pork sausage, confit garlic aioli

R.I.Calamari

$18.00

crispy local squid, arrabbiata sauce

Zucchini

$12.00

Crispy courgette, yogurt- dill sauce

Ricotta

$14.00

warm whipped ricotta, figs mostarda, toasted walnuts, local honey

APPETIZER

Pulpo Gallego

$19.00

Seared spanish octopus, roasted sea salt potatoes, lemon burt aioli, smoked paprika

Tuna tartare

$23.00

bluefin tuna, avocado crema, toasted sesame seeds, ponzu sauce, crostini

Steak tartare

$23.00

hand cut beef tenderloin, anchovies, cappers, shallots, whole grain mustard

Tagliere

$30.00

chef's selection of cure meats, local and international cheeses, mix olives, house made focaccia

Burrata

$16.00

change weekly

SALAD & SOUP

Caesar

$13.00

Little leaf lettuce, Cetara anchovies, 24months parmigiano Reggiano, house made dressing, garlic bread crumbs

Crispy duck

$17.00

frisee salad, confit duck, roasted pumpkins, toasted seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette

Beacon HIll

$15.00

Baby kale, shaved truffle pecorino, toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette

Soup

$16.00

Change weekly

PASTA & RISOTTI

Acquarello risotto

$30.00

Roasted butternut squash puree, seared local scallops, crispy jamon iberico

Spaghettoni

$38.00

Maine lobster, lobster sauce, chili lime bread crumbs

Potatoes gnocchi

$27.00

Slow braised lamb ragu', toasted pine nuts, 24months Parmigiano reggiano

Ricotta cavatelli

$33.00

Cheese fondue, shaved black truffle

ENTREE

Halibut

$40.00

Celeriac puree, cannellini beans, chorizo, kale

Branzino

$46.00

debone whole fish, frisee salad, citrus, ginger and orange vinaigrette

Tenderloin 6oz

$30.00

Prime beef tenderloin, salsa verde

Tenderloin 10oz

$55.00

Prime beef tenderloin, salsa verde

Ribeye 6oz

$25.00

Prime ribeye steak, salsa verde

Ribeye 12oz

$50.00

Prime ribeye steak 12oz, salsa verde

Chicken

$29.00

Roasted half chicken, pomme puree, sauteed spinach, natual jus

Short ribs

$32.00

Slow braised Chianti wine prime ribs, white truffle pomme puree, confit baby carrots, carrots top gremolada

Beacon Burger

$18.00

Prime beef, Vermont cheddar cheese, Vermont bacon, house made dressing, pickled cucumber, brioche bread

SIDE

Confit baby carrots

$12.00

Fries

$9.00

Truffle fries

$12.00

Pomme puree

$10.00

Mushrooms

$12.00

Garlic Spinach

$12.00

Cannellini beans and chorizo

$14.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Tart

$15.00

Pumpkins Pannacotta

$13.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Gelato/Sorbet

$3.50

Red Glass

Altugnac Les Turitelles Pinot Noir

$14.00

Bodega Colome Malbec, Argentina

$18.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir

$15.00

Colome Estate Malbec

$16.00

Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Les Turitelles Pinot Noir

$14.00

Michele Chiarlo II Nebbiolo

$14.00

Ricasoli Rocca Guicciarda CCR

$15.00

Route stock Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$18.00

Terra d’Aligi Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

$12.00

Vieux Telegraphe “ Megaphone” Vntoux

$18.00

White Glass

Altugnac Les Turitelles Chardonnay

$14.00

Barone Fin Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Bibi Graetz Casamatta Bianco Vermentino

$14.00

Caldaro Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Calera Chardonnay, Central Coast

$15.00

Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Collavini Friulano Collio

$14.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc, Napa

$16.00

Minet Pouilly-Fume, Loire

$18.00

Minuty Rose

$12.00

Anciennes Vignes Sancerre

$18.00

Sparkling Glass

Ca’ del Bosco Franciacorta

$30.00

Tattinger Champagne

$30.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco

$13.00

Lucien Albrecht Brut Rose

$16.00

Bottle/Can

Sam Boston

$6.00

Sam Octoberfest

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Carlson (Cider)

$7.00

Jetty Juice (IPA)

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Draft

Harpoon IPA

$7.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Notch Session

$7.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$7.00

White

Altugnac Les Turitelles Chardonnay

$56.00

Barone Fin Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Bibi Graetz Casamatta bianco Vermentino

$58.00

Bouchard Beaune Du Chateau

$125.00

Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis

$72.00

Calera Chardonnay

$60.00

Charles Krug Sauv Blanc

$56.00

Collavini T Friulano

$54.00

Duckhorn Sauv Blanc

$65.00

Far niente Chardonnay

$105.00

Gaja Ca’ Mercanda Toscana Vistamare Vermentino

$90.00

J. de Villebois Sancerre Silex Cuvee

$80.00

Jean-Pierre Grossot Cru Fourneaux

$110.00

Minet Pouilly-Fume

$60.00

Ramey Chardonnay “Sea View”

$120.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$90.00

Tornatore Etne Bianco

$80.00

Villebois Sancerre Loire

$85.00

Vincent Girardin Vieilles Vignes, 2019

$210.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$96.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$80.00

Red

Altgnac les Turitelles Pinot Noir

$56.00

Arnaldo-Caprai Collepiano

$100.00

Bibi Graetz ‘Testamatta’ Super Tuscan

$240.00

Biondi Sandi Brunello di Montalcino

$350.00

Bodega Colome Malbec, Argentina

$76.00

Bruno Colin Bourgogne Rouge, Burgondy

$95.00

Caprai Collepiano Sagrantino

$175.00

Castello Banfi Brunello

$148.00

Chateau Grand Barrail, 2015

$90.00

Chiarlo Langhe Nebbiolo

$60.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir

$60.00

Colome Estate Malbec

$64.00

Daou Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$164.00

Faust "The Pact" Cab Sauv

$220.00

Gaja Barbaresco

$550.00

Gary farrel Pinot Noir, Russian River

$135.00

Hess Select Cab Sauvignon

$56.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon, Aelxander Valley

$125.00

Lucien Boillot & fils Volnay 1er Brouillards”

$295.00

Masi Campolongo di Torbe Amarone, 2011

$280.00

Masi ‘Costasera’ Amarone

$160.00

Michelle Chiarlo II Nebbiolo

$56.00

Opus One, Napa

$535.00

Ornellaia le Serre nuove

$180.00

Ornellaia le Volte

$85.00

Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$210.00

Pio Cesare Barolo

$180.00

Ricasoli Rocca Guicciarda CCR

$60.00

Route stock Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$72.00

Silver Oak Library Cabernet Sauvignon

$230.00

Sokol Blossor “Dundee Hills” Pinot Noir

$89.00

Tenuta San Guido’ Sassicaia’

$480.00

Terra d’Aligi Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

$56.00

Truchard Pinot Noir, Carneros

$52.00

Vieux Telegraphe “ Megaphone” Vntoux

$62.00

Gaja Ca'Marcanda Vistamare

$140.00

Sparkling

Ca’ del Bosco Franciacorta

$89.00

Lucien Albrecht Brut Rose

$48.00

Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

Tattinger Champagne

$120.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco

$40.00

Philipponnat

$180.00

House Cocktails

Apple Martini

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Pseudo Sour

$16.00

Rum Drink

$16.00

Spritz

$16.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Tito's

$14.00

Tito's x2

$28.00

Ketel One x2

$32.00

Grey Goose x2

$30.00

Smirnoff x2

$22.00

Gin

Aviation

$14.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay

$15.00

Boodles

$13.00

Botanist

$18.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Hepple

$15.00

Lawley's

$13.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

Plymouth

$16.00

Sipsmith

$14.00

Tanqueray 10

$14.00

Gordon's Dry Gin

$12.00

Aviation x2

$28.00

Beefeater x2

$24.00

Bombay x2

$30.00

Boodles x2

$26.00

Botanist x2

$38.00

Hendrick's x2

$30.00

Hepple x2

$30.00

Lawley''s x2

$26.00

Monkey 47 x2

$34.00

Plymouth x2

$32.00

Sipsmith x2

$28.00

Tequila

Altos Blanco

$17.00

Astral Blanco

$17.00

Avion

$16.00

Avion Cristalino

$18.00

Del Maguey (Mezcal)

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$43.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Reposado

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$14.00

Rosaluna Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Silver

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Toro Silver

$12.00

Astral Blanco x2

$34.00

Avion Cristalino x2

$34.00

Avion x2

$32.00

Del Maguey (Mezcal) x2

$32.00

Don Julio 1942 x2

$86.00

Don Julio Blanco x2

$32.00

Don Julio Reposado x2

$38.00

Espolon Blanco x2

$28.00

Espolon Reposado x2

$28.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva x2

$28.00

Rosaluna Mezcal

$32.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$22.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

David Nicholson

Dickel

$14.00

Jefferson's

$15.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Michter's Bourbon

$15.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Old Forester

$15.00

Redemption

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$17.00

Whistle Pig 12

$22.00

Whistle Pig 15

$52.00

Woodford

$16.00

Yellowstone

$16.00

4 Roses

$12.00

Basil Hayden x2

$44.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon x2

$28.00

Bulleit Rye x2

$28.00

David Nicholson x2

Dickel x2

$28.00

Jefferson's x2

$30.00

Knob Creek Rye x2

$30.00

Knob Creek x2

$32.00

Michter's Bourbon x2

$30.00

Michter's Rye x2

$30.00

Old Forester x2

$30.00

Redemption x2

$28.00

Templeton Rye x2

$34.00

Whistle Pig 12 x2

$44.00

Whistle Pig 15 x2

$104.00

Woodford x2

$32.00Out of stock

Yellowstone x2

$32.00

4 Roses x2

$24.00

Whiskey

Craigellachie 13

Crown Royal

$14.00

Dewars

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Glenfiddich 14

$20.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Glenmorangie 10

$18.00

Glenmorangie 18

$20.00

Jameson

$13.00

JW Black

$15.00

JW Blue

$53.00

Lagavulin 16

$23.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$66.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Midleton

Nikka Days

Redbreast 12

$22.00

Stranahan's

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Craigellachie 13 x2

Crown Royal x2

$28.00

Dewar's x2

$32.00

Glenfiddich 12 x2

$28.00

Glenfiddich 14 x2

$40.00

Glenlivet 12 x2

$38.00

Glenmorangie 10 x2

$38.00

Glenmorangie 18 x2

$40.00

Jameson x2

$26.00

JW Black x2

$30.00

JW Blue x2

$106.00

Lagavulin 16 x2

$46.00

Laphroaig 10 x2

$38.00

Macallan 12 x2

$38.00

Macallan 18 x2

$132.00

Maker's Mark x2

$28.00

Midleton x2

Nikka Days x2

Redbreast 12 x2

Stranahan's x2

Suntory Toki x2

$30.00

Rum

Bacardi Blanca

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Privateer

$16.00

Privateer White

$14.00

Ron Zacapa

$18.00

Twenty Boat

$14.00

Myers's Rum

$12.00

Bacardi x2

$24.00

Captain Morgan x2

$24.00

Privateer White x2

$28.00

Privateer x2

$32.00

Ron Zacapa x2

$38.00

Twenty Boat x2

$28.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Hennessy XO

$53.00

Remy Martin XO

$50.00

Cordials/Digestif

Aperol

$13.00

Averna

$13.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Borghetti

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Carpano Bianco

$13.00

Chambord

$14.00

Chinola Passion Fruit

$13.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Creme de Menthe

$13.00

Cynar

$12.00

Del Professore

$14.00

Disaronno

$14.00

Fernet-Branca

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Galliano

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Lillet-Blanc

$14.00

Melon Liqour

$12.00

Osborne Port

$14.00

Osborne Porto

$14.00

Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Triple Sec

$11.00

Water

Panna Still

$7.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$7.50

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$8.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Coffee/Espresso

americano

$5.00

cappuccino

$7.00

double espresso

$6.00

latte

$7.00

single espresso

$4.00

decaf coffee

$3.50

regular coffee

$3.50

Tea

Citrus Chamomile

$5.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Black

$5.00

Japanese Sencha

$5.00

Sweet Orange Cinnamon

$5.00

Spiced Chai

$5.00

Jasamine Green

$5.00

Bourbon Vanilla Rooibos

$5.00

Hibiscus Berry Energy

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

