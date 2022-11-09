Besos Cocina & Cantina 3107 S Interstate 35 Suite 820

  • Home
Besos Cocina & Cantina

No reviews yet

3107 S Interstate 35

Suite 820

Round Rock, TX 78664

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesa Birria Tacos
Fajita Paradilla
Chile Con Queso

Appetizer

Chile Con Queso

$3.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.99+

B & C Nachos

$8.99

Fajita Nachos

$15.99+

Quesadilla al Carbon

$8.00

Sopes

$9.99+

Fideo

$6.99

Ceviche

$14.99

Soups/ Salads

Tortilla Soup

$12.99

Taco Salad

$9.99+

Tex-Mex Plates

Besos Plate

$12.99

Burrito Dinner

$12.99+

Chalupas

$10.99

Enchilada Plate

$13.99

Flauta Plate

$14.99

Taco Plates

Quesa Birria Tacos

$15.99

Street Tacos

$14.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$10.99

Tacos al Carbon

$15.99+

A Lat Carte Taco

$3.25

A La Carte Enchilada

$3.69

Chicken Street Tacos

$14.99

A la carte rice

$1.99

A la carte refried beans

$1.99

A la carte charro beans

$1.99

A la Cart Tamale

$3.25

Besos Specialities

Carne Asada

$19.99

Bistek Ranchero

$19.99

Besos Burger

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Monterrey Chicken Breast

$16.99

Tampiqueno

$18.99

Flauta plate

$14.99

Parrilladas

Fajita Paradilla

$15.99+

Seafood

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Shrimp Quesadillas

$18.99

Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Quesadillas

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.99

Churros

$8.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Mex Coke

$3.25

Sides

Side Queso

$1.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Guac

$1.99

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Beans

$1.99

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Side Cheese

$0.99

Side Ground Beef

$1.99

Specials

Chili Relleno

$14.99

Rose

Rose

$5.00

Apron

Employee Apron

$8.00

Chente Hat

Hat

$2.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$5.95

Western Son Blueberry

$7.95

Grey Goose

$9.95

Ketel One

$8.95

Titos

$6.95

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.95

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.95

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.95

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.95

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.95

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.95

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.95

Stoli

$8.95

Chopin

$8.95

Reyka

$6.95

DBL Well Vodka

$7.95

DBL Absolut

$11.95

DBL Belvedere

$11.95

DBL Chopin

$11.95

DBL Ciroc

$11.95

DBL Western Son

$11.95

DBL Grey Goose

$10.95

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.95

DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$11.95

DBL Ketel One

$10.95

DBL Titos

$11.95

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$11.95

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$11.95

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$11.95

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$11.95

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$11.95

DBL Smirnoff

$11.95

DBL Stoli

$11.95

DBL Pinacle Cake Vodka

$11.95

DBL Stoli Strawberry Vodka

$11.95

DBL Mont Blanc Lavender Vodka

$11.95

GIN

Well Gin

$5.95

Bombay Saphire

$6.95

Tanqueray

$7.95

Hendricks

$8.95

RUM

Well Rum

$5.95

Bacardi

$5.95

Captain Morgan

$6.95

Malibu

$5.95

Malibu Pineapple

$5.95

Cruzan

$5.95

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$5.95

Don Julio Silver

$10.95

Don Julio Reposado

$11.95

Don Julio Anejo

$13.95

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70th

$15.95

Patron Silver

$9.95

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Dos Cuernos Blanco

$8.95

Clase Azul Plata

$24.00

Teremana

$8.95

Teremana Reposado

$9.95

Mi Campo Reposado

$9.95

Casamigos Blanco

$13.95

Casamigos Reposado

$13.95

Espolon Blanco

$8.95

Espolon Reposado

$11.95

Casa Noble Blanco

$9.95

Dos Hombres

$13.95

Hornitos Plata

$8.95

Hornitos Reposado

$9.95

Herradura Plata

$9.95

Herradura Reposado

$10.95

Dobel

$10.95

Gran Coramino

$10.95

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$6.95

Calirosa Rosa Blanco

$10.95

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$10.95

Lalo

$8.95

Fiero Habanero Tequila

$8.95

Siete Leguas

$10.95

1824 Blanco

$7.95

1824 Reposado

$9.95

Milagro Silver

$9.95

Verdadero Blanco

$8.95

Verdadero Reposado

$10.95

DBL Well Tequila

$7.95

DBL Hornitos Plata

$11.95

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$11.95

DBL Don Julio 1942

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$12.95

DBL Patron Anejo

$12.95

DBL Patron Café

$11.95

DBL Patron Reposado

$11.95

DBL Patron Silver

$11.95

DBL Patron Xo Café

$11.95

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$11.95

DBL El Jimador

$11.95

DBL Casa Maestri Anejo

$18.95

DBL Casa Maestri Reposado

$13.95

DBL Espolon

$11.95

WHISKEY / BOURBON

Crown

$7.95

Crown Apple

$7.95

Jack Daniels

$6.95

Jim Beam

$6.95

Jameson

$8.95

1792

$9.95

Woodford Reserve

$9.95

Fireball

$5.00

Bulleit

$8.95

Segram's 7

$6.95

Maker's Mark

$8.95

Hennesey

$9.95

Slo River Hefe

$9.95

SCOTCH

Dewars

$7.95

Buchanon's

$10.95

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.95

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.95

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

DBL Well Scotch

$7.95

DBL Chivas Regal

$11.95

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.95

DBL Dewars

$11.95

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$12.95

DBL J & B

$11.95

DBL Maker's Mark

$11.95

DBL Maker's 46

$10.95

DBL 1792

$11.95

DBL Woodford Reserve

$10.95

DBL Basil Hayden

$14.95

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$11.95

DBL Bulleit Rye

$11.95

LIQUEURS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.95

Cointreau

$3.00

Grand Marnier

$4.95

Jagermeister

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$4.25

Rumplemintz

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.95

DBL Campari

$6.95

DBL Cointreau

$3.50

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$7.95

DBL Grand Marnier

$4.00

DBL Jagermeister

$5.50

DBL Kahlua

$5.50

DBL Lemoncello

$5.50

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.50

DBL Chambord

$3.00

DBL St. Germaine

$5.50

DBL Midori

$5.50

DBL Pama

$6.95

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.95

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$9.95

Irish Mule

$9.95

Mexican Mule

$9.95

Ranch Water

$8.95

Paloma

$7.95

Cherry Limeaid

$8.95

Ocean Breeze

$8.95

Large Pina Colada

$10.95

Small Pina Colada

$6.95

Sweet TT (Long Island)

$9.95

Margaritas

Small House Rocks

$6.95

Small House Frozen

$6.95

Large House Rocks

$9.95

Large House Frozen

$9.95

El Chente

$11.95

Mexican Martini

$10.95

Rose Margarita

$8.95

Small Habanero Rocks

$8.95

Large Habanero Rocks

$10.95

Small Jalapeno Rocks

$6.95

Large Jalapeno Rocks

$9.95

Chipotle Pineapple

$9.99

Shots

Green Tea

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Cucumber

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Boozy Bite

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Halloween

Franken Rita

$6.95

Witches Brew

$6.95

Vampire Rita

$6.95

Wine

GLS Penfolds Cabernet

$8.95

GLS Complicated Pino Noir

$8.95

GLS Penfolds Chardonnay

$8.95

GLS Sabine Rose

$8.95

GLS La Doris Moscato

$8.95

GLS Avissi Prosecco

$8.95

GLS Seven Hills Merlot

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Location

3107 S Interstate 35, Suite 820, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

