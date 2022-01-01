A map showing the location of Beyu Caffe - Boxyard RTP 900 PARK OFFICES DRIVEView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Beyu Caffe - Boxyard RTP 900 PARK OFFICES DRIVE

review star

No reviews yet

900 PARK OFFICES DRIVE

Durham, NC 27709

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Latte
Ciabatta- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Dirty Chai

READY TO EAT

Yogurt Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh blueberries, strawberries and granola crumbles | (VT). 7.00

Sweet Potato Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Mediterranean Salad Bowl

$9.50

Garden Sald

$9.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$8.00

Ciabatta- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$7.00

Applewood smoked bacon, griddled egg, & cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll.

Ciabatta- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$7.00

Country style breakfast sausage, griddled egg, & cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll.

Turkey Club

$8.00

PACKAGED SNACKS

Carolina Chips

$2.00

Fruit bowl with strawberries, blueberries, and seasonal fruit, served with a strawberry yogurt dipping sauce | (VT)

Chocolate Toffee Almonds

$5.00

Espresso Bar

$5.50

Grandma Cookies

$2.00

Specialties

Caramello

Caramello

$4.50+

espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle

Carver's Peanut Butter

$4.50+

espresso with peanut butter, dark chocolate, and steamed milk, topped with honey

Dirty Chai

$4.50+

espresso with our blend of spicy chai tea

Mexican Latte

$4.50+

espresso with blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, dark chocolate, and steamed milk

Oprah Mocha

Oprah Mocha

$4.50+

espresso with dark chocolate, white chocolate, steamed milk, topped with cocoa

Runaway Latte

$4.50+

espresso with sweet praline syrup, cayenne pepper, and steamed milk, topped with cinnamon

Turtle Mocha

Turtle Mocha

$4.50+

espresso with dark chocolate, caramel, and steamed milk

Auntie Hazel

$4.50+

espresso with hazelnut flavor and steamed milk

Cocoaccino

$4.50+

chocolate cappuccino with cinnamon

Mint to Beyu

$4.50+

espresso with dark chocolate, mint flavor and steamed milk

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00

Classics

Americano

$2.75+

espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso with steamed milk foam

Cortado

$3.65

Espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk (5 oz.)

Espresso

$2.60

Espresso a full-flavored, concentrated form of coffee that is served in shots

Caffe Latte

$4.00+

Espresso and steamed milk

Mocha

$4.25+

espresso with dark chocolate and steamed milk

Red Eye

$3.50+

espresso with coffee

Flat White

$3.65

espresso with steamed milk, less foam

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$2.15+

Cold Brew

$3.25+
Mexican Coffee

Mexican Coffee

$3.25+

blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, dark chocolate, and coffee

Au Lait

$3.00+

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Smoothie

$4.35+

London Fog

$3.25

Matcha Latte

$4.15+

Extra Matcha

$0.75

Pup Cup

$0.25

Refreshers

$2.75

Smoothies

Strawberry

$4.35+

Mango

$4.35+

Pineapple

$4.35+

Extra Strawberry

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Deear Park Water

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.25

Pure Leaf Tea Unsweet

$3.25

Artisan Water

$3.00

Herbal Tea

Assam

$2.95

Alpine Berry

$2.95

Chamomile Flowers

$2.95

Jasmine Green

$2.95

Peppermint

$2.95

Earl Grey

$2.95

African Sunset

$2.95

Tamayokucha

$2.95

Darjeeling

$2.92

English Breakfast

$2.92

Tumeric

$2.95

Organic Green

$2.95

12oz Traveler Large Logo

12oz Traveler Large Logo

$24.95

12oz Traveler Small Logo

12oz Traveler Small Logo

$24.95

18oz Traveler Small Logo

18oz Traveler Small Logo

$29.95

Coffee Tote

Medium Roast Coffe Tote

$24.00

Dark Roast Coffee Tote

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

900 PARK OFFICES DRIVE, Durham, NC 27709

