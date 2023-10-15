Food

Clubs & Bulkies

Mushroom & Swiss Burger On Bulkie

$14.99

Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Swiss Cheese

BBQ Cheeseburger On Bulkie Roll

$14.99

Angus Beef,BBQ Sauce,onion Ring,Lettuce,Tomatoes

B&F Cheeseburger On Bulkie

$14.99

Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, Cheese

Cheeseburger On Bulkie Roll

$14.99

Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheese

Super Beef On Bulkie Roll

$13.99

Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Roast Beef Club

$14.99

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese

Chicken Salad Club

$14.99

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,American Cheese

B.L.T Club

$14.99

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese

Ham & Cheese Club

$14.99

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese

Tuna Club

$14.99

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,American Cheese

Turkey Club

$14.99

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese

Cheeseburger Club

$14.99

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,American Cheese

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

$3.49

Brownies

$3.25

Gourmet Cookies

$3.25

Dinners

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Wing Dinner

$18.99

Chicken Finger Dinner

$18.99

Sirloin Tip Dinner

$21.99

Large Caesar Salads

Large Tuna Caesar Salad

$15.99

Large Shrimp Caesar Saald

$21.99

Large Steak Tip Caesar Salad

$21.99

Large Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.99

Large Caesar Salad

$13.99

large Buffalo finger caeser salad

$17.99

Large Calzones

Large Shrimp Calzone

$23.99

Shrimp, garlic, shredded romano & mozzarella cheese (sauce optional).

Large Steak Tip Souvlaki Calzone

$24.99

Steak tips, tomatoes, red onions & feta cheese.

Large Chicken Souvlaki Calzone

$22.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions & feta cheese.

Large B&F Extra Special Calzone

$25.99

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, pepperoni, meatball, sausage, ham and extra cheese.

Large Steak Bomb Calzone

$22.99

Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers

Large Meatball Calzone

$22.99

Our Homemade Meatballs, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Ranchero Calzone

$22.99

Grilled chicken, Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Large Grilled Honey BBQ Chicken Calzone

$22.99

Large Grilled BBQ Chicken Calzone

$22.99

Large Grilled Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$22.99

Large Pythagora Calzone

$22.99

Fets cheese, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh sliced tomatoes. Pizza sauce optional.

Large Greco Calzone

$22.99

Spinach, kalamata olives, feta, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic.

Large Athenian Calzone

$22.99

Grilled Chicken, red onion, ricotta&mozzarella Cheese

Large Perfecto Calzone

$22.99

Spinach, ricotta, feta & mozzarella cheese

Large Italian Calzone

$22.99

Large Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$22.99

Large Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$22.99

Large Honey BBQ Chicken Finger Calzone

$22.99

Large BBQ Chicken Finger Calzone

$22.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$22.99

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$22.99

Meatball,ham,sausage,pepperoni

Large Vegetarian Calzone

$22.99

Mushrooms, onions, peppers,fresh sliced tomatoes,broccoli

Large Cheese Calzone

$18.99

lg steak cheese calzone

$22.99

Large Garden Salads

Large Garden Salad with Chicken Fingers

$16.99

Large Garden Salad with Shrimp

$20.99

Large Garden Steak Tip Salad

$20.99

Large Garden Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Large Garden Chef Salad

$14.99

Large Garden Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Large Garden Salad

$12.99

Large Gourmet Pizza

Large Shrimp Pizza

$23.99

Shrimp, garlic, shredded romano & mozzarella cheese (pizza sauce optional).

Large Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$22.99

Large Pythagora Pizza

$22.99

Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, kalamata, olives, fresh sliced tomatoes, pizza sauce optional.

Large Meatlovers Pizza

$22.99

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatball.

Large Supreme Vegetarian Pizza

$22.99

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, fresh sliced tomatoes, and broccoli.

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$21.99

Mushrooms, onions, peppers.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Pieces of all-white meat chicken, tangy BBQ sauce & red onions.

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham or bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese.

Large B&F Extra Special Pizza

$25.99

Mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, onions, peppers, and extra cheese.

Large B&F Special Pizza

$23.99

Mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, onions, and peppers.

Large Greco Pizza

$21.99

Spinach, kalamata olives, feta, sliced tomatoes & garlic.

Large Athenian Pizza

$21.99

Grilled Chicken,red onions & ricotta

Large Greek Salads

Large Greek Salad With Shrimp

$21.99

Large Greek Salad With Chicken Fingers

$17.99

Large Greek Salad With Steak Tip

$21.99

Large Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Large Greek Chef Salad

$16.99

Large Greek Antipasto Salad

$16.99

Large Greek Salad

$13.99

Large Grinder

Large Steak Tip Grinder

$14.99

Large Grilled Chicken Grinder

$13.99

Large Turkey Grinder

$12.99

Large Roast Beef Grinder

$12.99

Large Hot Pastrami Grinder

$12.99

Large Steak Bomb Grinder

$14.99

Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers

Large Steak & Mushrooms Grinder

$13.99

Large Steak & Peeper Grinder

$13.99

Large Steak & Onion Grinder

$13.99

Large Steak & Cheese Grinder

$12.99

Large Angus Beef Burger Grinder

$12.99

Large Ham & Egg Grinder

$12.99

Large Bacon & Egg Grinder

$12.99

Large Pepper & Egg Grinder

$12.99

Large Honey BBQ Chicken Grinder

$12.99

Large BBQ Chicken Grinder

$12.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$12.99

Large Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$12.99

Large Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$12.99

Large Sausage Grinder

$12.99

Large Eggplant Grinder

$12.99

Large B.L.T Grinder

$12.99

Large Chicken Salad Grinder

$12.99

Large Seafood Salad Grinder

$12.99

Large Tuna Fish Grinder

$12.99

Large Italian Grinder

$12.99

Large Ham & Cheese Grinder

$12.99

Large Genoa Salami Grinder

$12.99

Large Mortadella Grinder

$12.99

Large Meatless Grinder

$12.99

Large Specialty Sandwiches

Large Meatball Parmesan

$12.99

Homemade Meatballs,Provolone Cheese,Sauce,Grated Parmesan cheese

Large Chicken Ranchero

$13.99

Grilled Chicken,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone Cheese,Ranch Dressing

Large Stockyard Tip

$14.99

Steak tips,Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,Provolone Cheese,House Dressing

Large Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta,House Dressing

Large Depasquale's

$12.99

Grilled onions and peppers, provolone cheese, DePasquale's famous sausage, with your choice of mustard or meat sauce.

Pasta

Quart Of Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti With Steak Tips

$16.99

Spaghetti With Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Spaghetti With Eggplant

$14.99

Spaghetti With Chicken

$14.99

Spaghetti With Sausage

$14.99

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$14.99

Spaghetti With Sauce

$12.99

Pizza

Large Plain Cheese Pizza 16"

Large Plain Cheese Pizza 16"

$15.99

Classic cheese or create your own

Small Plain Cheese Pizza 10"

Small Plain Cheese Pizza 10"

$11.99

Classic cheese or create your own

Side Orders

Chips

$1.50

House Dressing

$2.00+

Sirloin Tips - 5 Pieces

$16.99

5 Pieces

Grilled Chicken - 5 Pieces

$14.99

5 Pieces

Homemade Meatballs - 5 Pieces

$11.99

5 Pieces

Chicken Nuggets - 12 Pieces

$11.99

12 Pieces

Chicken Nuggets - 8 Pieces

$9.99

8 Pieces

Honey BBQ Fingers

$12.99

Hot Buffalo Fingers

$12.99

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Honey BBQ Wings

$12.99

Hot Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Rice Pilaf

$7.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Crinkled Cut Fries

$7.99

French Fries

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$7.49

Dressings

$1.50

Slices

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$4.25

Chicken Finger Bacon Slice

$4.25

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Small Caesar Salads

Small Tuna Caesar Salad

$12.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.99

Steak Tip Caesar Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Small Caesar Salad

$11.99

Small Calzones

Small Shrimp Calzone

$18.99

Shrimp, garlic, shredded romano & mozzarella cheese (sauce optional).

Small Steak Tip Souvlaki Calzone

$18.99

Steak tips, tomatoes, red onions & feta cheese.

Small Chicken Souvlaki Calzone

$16.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions & feta cheese.

Small B&F Extra Special Calzone

$18.99

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, pepperoni, meatball, sausage, ham and extra cheese.

Small Steak Bomb Calzone

$16.99

Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers

Small Meatball Calzone

$16.99

Our Homemade Meatballs, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Ranchero Calzone

$16.99

Grilled chicken, Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Small Grilled Honey BBQ Chicken Calzone

$16.99

Small Grilled BBQ Chicken Calzone

$16.99

Small Grilled Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.99

Small Pythagora Calzone

$16.99

Fets cheese, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh sliced tomatoes. Pizza sauce optional.

Small Greco Calzone

$16.99

Spinach, kalamata olives, feta, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic.

Small Athenian Calzone

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, red onion, ricotta&mozzarella Cheese

Small Perfecto Calzone

$16.99

Spinach, ricotta, feta & mozzarella cheese

Small Italian Calzone

$16.99

Small Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$16.99

Small Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$16.99

Small Honey BBQ Chicken Finger Calzone

$16.99

Small BBQ Chicken Finger Calzone

$16.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.99

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.99

Meatball,ham,sausage,pepperoni

Small Vegetarian Calzone

$16.99

Mushrooms, onions, peppers,fresh sliced tomatoes,broccoli

Small Cheese Calzone

$13.99

sm steak ch calzon

$16.99

Small Gourmet Pizza

Small Shrimp Pizza

$18.99

Shrimp, garlic, shredded romano & mozzarella cheese (pizza sauce optional).

Small Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$17.99

Small Pythagora Pizza

$17.99

Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, kalamata, olives, fresh sliced tomatoes, pizza sauce optional.

Small Meatlovers Pizza

$17.99

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatball.

Small Supreme Vegetarian Pizza

$17.99

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, fresh sliced tomatoes, and broccoli.

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Mushrooms, onions, peppers.

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Pieces of all-white meat chicken, tangy BBQ sauce & red onions.

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Ham or bacon, pineapple, and extra cheese.

Small B&F Extra Special Pizza

$18.99

Mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, onions, peppers, and extra cheese.

Small B&F Special Pizza

$17.99

Mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, onions, and peppers.

Small Greco Pizza

$16.99

Spinach, kalamata olives, feta, sliced tomatoes & garlic.

Small Athenian Pizza

$16.99

Grilled Chicken,red onions & ricotta

Small Grinder

Small Steak Tip Grinder

$13.99

Small Grilled Chicken Grinder

$12.99

Small Turkey Grinder

$11.99

Small Roast Beef Grinder

$11.99

Small Hot Pastrami Grinder

$11.99

Small Steak Bomb Grinder

$13.99

Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers

Small Steak & Mushrooms Grinder

$12.99

Small Steak & Pepper Grinder

$12.99

Small Steak & Onion Grinder

$12.99

Small Steak & Cheese Grinder

$11.99

Small Angus Beef Burger Grinder

$11.99

Small Ham & Egg Grinder

$11.99

Small Bacon & Egg Grinder

$11.99

Small Pepper & Egg Grinder

$11.99

Small Honey BBQ Chicken Grinder

$11.99

Small BBQ Chicken Grinder

$11.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$11.99

Small Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$11.99

Small Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$11.99

Small Sausage Grinder

$11.99

Small Eggplant Grinder

$11.99

Small B.L.T Grinder

$11.99

Small Chicken Salad Grinder

$11.99

Small Seafood Salad Grinder

$11.99

Small Tuna Fish Grinder

$11.99

Small Italian Grinder

$11.99

Small Ham & Cheese Grinder

$11.99

Small Genoa Salami Grinder

$11.99

Small Mortadella Grinder

$11.99

Small Meatless Grinder

$11.99

Small Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad With Shrimp

$16.99

Greek Salad With Chicken Fingers

$13.99
Greek Salad With Steak Tip

Greek Salad With Steak Tip

$14.99

Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

Greek Chef Salad

$12.99

Greek Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Salad With Shrimp

$15.99

Salad with chicken fingers

$12.99
Steak Tip Salad

Steak Tip Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

side salad

$4.25

Small Specialty Sandwiches

Small Meatball Parmesan

$11.99

Homemade Meatballs,Provolone Cheese,Sauce,Grated Parmesan cheese

Small Chicken Ranchero

$12.99

Grilled Chicken,Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone Cheese,Ranch Dressing

Small Stockyard Tip

$13.99

Steak tips,Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,Provolone Cheese,House Dressing

Small Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta,House Dressing

Small Depasquale's

$10.99

Grilled onions and peppers, provolone cheese, DePasquale's famous sausage, with your choice of mustard or meat sauce.

Specialty Wrap

Caesar Specialty Wrap

$10.99

Honey BBQ Chicken Specialty Wrap

$13.99

Lettuce,Tomatoes,Ranch Dressing

Steak Tip Souvlaki Specialty Wrap

$14.99

Lettuce,Tomatoes,Red Onions,Feta cheese,House Dressing

Chicken Souvlaki Specialty Wrap

$13.99

Lettuce,Tomatoes,Red Onions,Feta cheese,House Dressing

Stockyard Tip Specialty Wrap

$14.99

Lettuce,Tomatoes,Red Onions,Provolone cheese,House Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Specialty Wrap

$13.99

Crispy Romaine Lettuce,Croutons,Shredded Romano Cheese,Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Specialty Wrap

$13.99

Lettuce,Tomatoes, and Blue Cheese

Finger Caeser wrap

$13.99

Buffalo finger Caesar wrap

$13.99

stk tip caeser wrap

$14.99

Wrap

Steak Tip Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Turkey Wrap

$12.99

Roast Beef Wrap

$12.99

Hot Pastrami Wrap

$12.99

Steak Bomb Wrap

$14.99

Steak & Mushrooms Wrap

$13.99

Steak & Pepper Wrap

$13.99

Steak & Onion Wrap

$13.99

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Angus Beef Burger Wrap

$12.99

Ham & Egg Wrap

$12.99

Bacon & Egg Wrap

$12.99

Pepper & Egg Wrap

$12.99

Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Parm Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$12.99

Sausage Wrap

$12.99

Eggplant Wrap

$12.99

B.L.T Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Saald Wrap

$12.99

Seafood Salad Wrap

$12.99

Tuna Fish Wrap

$12.99

Italian Wrap

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Genoa Salami Wrap

$12.99

Mortadella Wrap

$12.99

Meatless Wrap

$11.99

Beverages

Soda 20oz

$2.99

Soda 2Liter

$4.49

Gatorade

$2.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Dole Juice

$2.99

Water 20oz

$2.99

Milky's Milk

$2.99