American
Bars & Lounges

Billygoat's Grub & Pub

254 Reviews

$$

110 E Warren St

Bunker Hill, IL 62014

APPETIZERS

Asiago Cheese Dip

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Chicken Chunks

$11.00

Chips & Queso

$6.50

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Mushrooms

$9.50

Nachos

$12.50

Onions Rings

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Street Corn Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Wings

$12.00

$ Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

$ Extra Pita Chips

$1.00

SOUPS

Chili - Cup

$3.50

Chili - Bowl

$6.00

PRIME RIB CUP - Cup

$3.50

PRIME RIB SOUP- Bowl

$6.00

SALADS

The Jenny

$10.00

Caesar

$9.50

Dinner Salad(server)

$8.50

Chef Salad

$9.50Out of stock

SANDWICHES

BLT

$9.00

Chicken Philly

$10.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Fried Chicken Sand

$9.75

Fried Pork Tenderloin Sand

$9.75

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.50

Prime Rib

$14.50

Pulled Pork Sand

$9.50

Reuben

$11.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.50

Bratwurst Burger

$11.00

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Waffle Sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

Chicken N Waffles

$12.00Out of stock

CHICKEN WRAP

$9.75

BURGERS

BG Burger

$11.50

Jalapeno Burger

$11.00

Classic Burger

$8.75

Patty Melt

$9.50

Frisco

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss

$9.50

JoJo Burger

$11.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Burger

$6.00

PBJ

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$6.00

DESSERT

White Chocolate cheesecake nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Nachos

$10.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$7.50

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$8.00

CHOCOLATE PINEAPPLE CHEESECAKE NACHOS

$15.00Out of stock

candied Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Almond Joy Bread Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Angel food cake

$4.00Out of stock

Pina Colada cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Bananas Foster

$8.00

caramel pretzel brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Love Cheesecake Nachos

$15.00Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Banana Cheesecake Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Smores Cheesecake Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Orange Juice Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Pina Colada Cupcake

$2.00Out of stock

Circus cheesecake nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon Walnut Banana Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.00Out of stock

Pina Colada Pineapple

$4.00Out of stock

blackberry banana bread pudding

$4.00Out of stock

cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate covered strawberry cheesecake nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate silk pie

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.00Out of stock

hot cocoa pie

$4.00Out of stock

Cookie cheesecake nachos

$11.00Out of stock

Gooey Butter Cake

$3.00Out of stock

orange spice cake

$4.00Out of stock

Short Bread Cookies (3)

$1.50Out of stock

oreo cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.00

UPSIDE DOWN BANANA CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.00

Lemon Bars

$3.00

Chocolate Strawberry Tower

$9.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$5.00

Marshmallow Cake

$7.00

Pie

$3.50

butterscotch cookie cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

super chocolate brownie

$4.00

Maple Walnut Bread Pudding

$5.00

Tuxedo cake

$4.00

Lemon Croissant

$3.00

Winter Bread Pudding

$3.50

Strawberry cake

$3.00

Meringue cookies

$1.00

Cherry Dumplings

$4.00

White Cake w/ cocoa icing

$3.00

Birthday Cake

$4.00

Pumpkin Roll

$3.00

chocolate cupcake

$2.00

Blueberry cobbler

$4.00

Apple Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.00

nannie banannie cake

$3.00

Smothered Brownie

$3.00

Turtle cheesecake

$4.00

Almond Joy Cheesecake

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Pumpkin Crisp

$5.00

Coconut Cream Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Berry Cheesecake

$4.00

Strawberry cheesecake

$4.00

Pineapple pecan cake

$4.00

Cherry Crumble

$4.00

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Ice Cream Dessert

$4.00

peppermint Ice Cream

$4.00

Churro Sunday

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$3.00

Empanada

$5.00

Ala Carte Sides

Natural cut fries

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side salad

$3.75

Apple sauce

$2.00

Cottagecheese

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.75

Slaw

$2.50

NA BEVS

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Decaf

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Water

Club Soda

$2.00

Specials

Catfish Fritters

$12.00

Asiago Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Loaded Potato Wedges

$7.50

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$10.00

Ribeye Steak

$34.50Out of stock

Filet Migion

$32.50

Salmon

$24.50

NY Strip Special

$13.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.50Out of stock

Firecracker Shrimp Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Donut Burger

$13.00

French Toast Casserole

$12.00

Pancake Platter

$10.00

Steak & Eggs

$16.50

Spinning Chicken Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

6 Piece Toasted Rav Special

$8.50

Brisket Flatbread

$6.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.50

Chicken Skins

$7.00

Cowboy Burger

$14.50

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50

Pork Pepperloin Special

$16.50Out of stock

Shrimp Risotto

$19.50Out of stock

Scotch Eggs

$7.50Out of stock

Prime TIme Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Sloppy Joe Slider

$1.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$11.00Out of stock

Sunday Slinger

$15.00Out of stock

Westside Philly

$14.50Out of stock

Prime Time Flat Bread

$12.00Out of stock

Seafood Sampler

$14.50Out of stock

Tipsy Chicken Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$19.50Out of stock

Brisket Sliders App

$6.00Out of stock

Brisket Nachos

$14.50Out of stock

Toasted Ravioli Appetizer

$8.00Out of stock

Toasted Ravioli Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00Out of stock

julie's lasagna

$14.50Out of stock

Asiago Shrimp Skewer

$8.00Out of stock

Pretzel Horseshoe

$12.00Out of stock

Bratwurst Burger Special

$6.00Out of stock

BG Burger Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Monte Cristo WHOLE

$14.50Out of stock

1\2 Monte Cristo

$9.50

Chicken Jalapeno Popper Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

PRIME RIB NACHOS

$14.50Out of stock

Prime Rib Quesadillas

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp/Andouille Entrée

$18.50Out of stock

The Cheesy Pig Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Steak Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Steak Salad

$14.50Out of stock

Shrimp Risotto Cakes

$7.00Out of stock

NY Strip

$24.50Out of stock

Tequila Lime Kabob (1)

$6.00Out of stock

Pork Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

Pork Steak Dinner

$14.50Out of stock

Spaghetti and meatballs

$9.50Out of stock

Italian Beef

$7.95Out of stock

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Asiago Shrimp Flatbread

$9.95Out of stock

Gyro

$9.50Out of stock

Greek Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Special

$14.50Out of stock

Cuban Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.50Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$5.00Out of stock

The Game Changer Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$5.00Out of stock

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.50Out of stock

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Turkey Club Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Reunion Ribeye

$25.00Out of stock

Reunion Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Reunion Fettuccini

$20.00Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli

$22.50Out of stock

Southwestern Black Bean Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Margherita Flatbread

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Tortellini

$23.50Out of stock

Taco Family Pack

$40.00Out of stock

Sirloin Steak

$23.50Out of stock

Shrimp Flatbread

$8.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich & Chips

$6.95Out of stock

Pork Sausage Plate

$14.50Out of stock

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$13.50

Pepperloin Special

$18.50

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

$19.50Out of stock

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$19.50Out of stock

Mothers Day Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Shrimp Skewers

$19.50Out of stock

Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Street Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$11.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Chicken Salad w/ Chips

$6.95

Filet Mignon Kabob

$24.50Out of stock

Seafood Pasta

$14.50

The Slaw-Tered Pig

$12.00

Steak Kabob Appetizer

$8.50Out of stock

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Tuna Sliders

$14.50Out of stock

Spaghetti

$13.50Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Bratwurst

$2.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$12.50

Shrimp Etouffee

$18.00

Waffle Burger

$13.00

Almond Joy Bread Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Quesadillas

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50Out of stock

Asiago Shrimp Appetizer

$8.50Out of stock

Bruschetta Chicken

$18.50Out of stock

Shrimp & Chicken Pasta

$13.50Out of stock

Italian Sausage Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Brisket Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Salmon Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Entrée Special

$22.50Out of stock

Tacos

$9.00

Ham Sandwich

$8.95

Ribeye & Shrimp Special

$27.50

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.00

Italian Sausage Burger

$10.00

Shrimp Entrée

$13.50

Turkey Bacon Club

$8.50Out of stock

Greek Salad

$10.00

T Bone

$19.50Out of stock

Honey Garlic Steak Bites

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.50Out of stock

Prime Rib

$29.50Out of stock

Alton Police 25 Pork Pepperloins

$200.00

BBQ BUTTER SHRIMP

$9.00

Chicken Rigatoni

$14.00Out of stock

Buffalo chicken dip

$9.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Steak Kabobs

$9.50Out of stock

Salmon Fritters

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Club Special

$8.95

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Pizza Burger

$8.95Out of stock

Cabbage Rolls

$12.50Out of stock

Chicken Wrap

$8.95Out of stock

Carne Astada Steak Fries

$13.50Out of stock

Bacon Cheeseburger Special

$8.95Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin Medallions

$15.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$24.50Out of stock

Jambalaya

$14.00Out of stock

Crazy Pasta

$14.50Out of stock

Tuscan Pasta

$17.50Out of stock

Shrimp Dinner (Deep Copy)

$17.50Out of stock

Garlic Steak Bites

$8.00

Pork Kabob

$9.95Out of stock

BG Burger Special

$8.50Out of stock

Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken Philly Special

$7.50Out of stock

Patty Melt Special

$6.00Out of stock

Tenderloin Tips

$14.50Out of stock

Southwestern Steak Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Firecracker Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$14.00Out of stock

Firecracker Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Divan

$13.00Out of stock

Tortellini

$12.50Out of stock

Saucy Shells

$12.50Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts

$8.00Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Mac N Cheese

$9.50Out of stock

Taco Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak Mac & Cheese

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Philly Mac & Cheese

$9.50Out of stock

Steak bites

$8.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Meatballs

$13.00Out of stock

Farm Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Honey Garlic Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Pasta

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Risotto Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Kabob

$8.00Out of stock

Catfish & Grits

$14.50

Chicken Marsala

$13.00

RATATOUILLE

$7.00

Chicken N Dumplings

$12.50

Roasted Pepper Pasta

$12.00

Egg Roll Bowl

$10.00

6 Piece Pot Stickers

$8.00

12 Piece Pot Stickers

$14.00

Pasta con Broccoli

$12.50

Taco

$3.75

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

110 E Warren St, Bunker Hill, IL 62014

Directions

Map
