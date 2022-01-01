- Home
American
Bars & Lounges
Billygoat's Grub & Pub
254 Reviews
$$
110 E Warren St
Bunker Hill, IL 62014
APPETIZERS
SANDWICHES
BLT
$9.00
Chicken Philly
$10.50Out of stock
Chicken Salad
$9.00
Fried Chicken Sand
$9.75
Fried Pork Tenderloin Sand
$9.75
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.50
Prime Rib
$14.50
Pulled Pork Sand
$9.50
Reuben
$11.00
Steak Sandwich
$16.50
Bratwurst Burger
$11.00
Fish Sandwich
$11.00
Waffle Sandwich
$13.50Out of stock
Chicken N Waffles
$12.00Out of stock
CHICKEN WRAP
$9.75
BURGERS
DESSERT
White Chocolate cheesecake nachos
$13.00Out of stock
Cheesecake Nachos
$10.00
Sticky Toffee Pudding
$7.50
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Nachos
$12.00Out of stock
Blueberry Cheesecake Nachos
$14.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Butterscotch Bread Pudding
$8.00
CHOCOLATE PINEAPPLE CHEESECAKE NACHOS
$15.00Out of stock
candied Fruit
$5.00Out of stock
Almond Joy Bread Pudding
$4.50Out of stock
Angel food cake
$4.00Out of stock
Pina Colada cheesecake
$4.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$4.00Out of stock
Banana Bread
$2.00Out of stock
Bananas Foster
$8.00
caramel pretzel brownie
$5.00Out of stock
Hot Love Cheesecake Nachos
$15.00Out of stock
Chocolate Covered Banana Cheesecake Nachos
$13.00Out of stock
Lemon Blueberry Cake
$5.00Out of stock
Smores Cheesecake Nachos
$13.00Out of stock
Orange Juice Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Pina Colada Cupcake
$2.00Out of stock
Circus cheesecake nachos
$12.00Out of stock
Bourbon Walnut Banana Bread
$4.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Nachos
$12.00Out of stock
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$4.00Out of stock
Pina Colada Pineapple
$4.00Out of stock
blackberry banana bread pudding
$4.00Out of stock
cookie
$1.00Out of stock
Chocolate covered strawberry cheesecake nachos
$12.00Out of stock
Chocolate silk pie
$4.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$4.00Out of stock
hot cocoa pie
$4.00Out of stock
Cookie cheesecake nachos
$11.00Out of stock
Gooey Butter Cake
$3.00Out of stock
orange spice cake
$4.00Out of stock
Short Bread Cookies (3)
$1.50Out of stock
oreo cheesecake
$4.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownie
$4.00
Blueberry Cheesecake
$4.00
UPSIDE DOWN BANANA CHOCOLATE CAKE
$4.00
Lemon Bars
$3.00
Chocolate Strawberry Tower
$9.00
Salted Caramel Brownie
$5.00
Marshmallow Cake
$7.00
Pie
$3.50
butterscotch cookie cake
$8.00
Key Lime Pie
$4.00
super chocolate brownie
$4.00
Maple Walnut Bread Pudding
$5.00
Tuxedo cake
$4.00
Lemon Croissant
$3.00
Winter Bread Pudding
$3.50
Strawberry cake
$3.00
Meringue cookies
$1.00
Cherry Dumplings
$4.00
White Cake w/ cocoa icing
$3.00
Birthday Cake
$4.00
Pumpkin Roll
$3.00
chocolate cupcake
$2.00
Blueberry cobbler
$4.00
Apple Cobbler
$4.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$4.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$4.00
nannie banannie cake
$3.00
Smothered Brownie
$3.00
Turtle cheesecake
$4.00
Almond Joy Cheesecake
$4.00
Cheesecake
$4.00
Pumpkin Crisp
$5.00
Coconut Cream Cake
$5.00Out of stock
Berry Cheesecake
$4.00
Strawberry cheesecake
$4.00
Pineapple pecan cake
$4.00
Cherry Crumble
$4.00
Chocolate Cupcake
$3.00Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.00Out of stock
Coconut Ice Cream Dessert
$4.00
peppermint Ice Cream
$4.00
Churro Sunday
$5.00
Carrot Cake
$3.00
Empanada
$5.00
Ala Carte Sides
NA BEVS
Specials
Catfish Fritters
$12.00
Asiago Chicken Flatbread
$12.00
Loaded Potato Wedges
$7.50
Peel & Eat Shrimp
$10.00
Ribeye Steak
$34.50Out of stock
Filet Migion
$32.50
Salmon
$24.50
NY Strip Special
$13.95
Fettuccine Alfredo
$14.50Out of stock
Firecracker Shrimp Flatbread
$12.00Out of stock
BBQ Shrimp
$15.00Out of stock
Donut Burger
$13.00
French Toast Casserole
$12.00
Pancake Platter
$10.00
Steak & Eggs
$16.50
Spinning Chicken Flatbread
$12.00Out of stock
6 Piece Toasted Rav Special
$8.50
Brisket Flatbread
$6.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
$16.50
Chicken Skins
$7.00
Cowboy Burger
$14.50
Fried Green Tomato BLT
$12.50
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.50
Pork Pepperloin Special
$16.50Out of stock
Shrimp Risotto
$19.50Out of stock
Scotch Eggs
$7.50Out of stock
Prime TIme Flatbread
$12.00Out of stock
Sloppy Joe Slider
$1.00Out of stock
Loaded Potato
$11.00Out of stock
Sunday Slinger
$15.00Out of stock
Westside Philly
$14.50Out of stock
Prime Time Flat Bread
$12.00Out of stock
Seafood Sampler
$14.50Out of stock
Tipsy Chicken Flatbread
$10.00Out of stock
Cajun Seafood Pasta
$19.50Out of stock
Brisket Sliders App
$6.00Out of stock
Brisket Nachos
$14.50Out of stock
Toasted Ravioli Appetizer
$8.00Out of stock
Toasted Ravioli Flatbread
$10.00Out of stock
Fried Green Tomatoes
$10.00Out of stock
julie's lasagna
$14.50Out of stock
Asiago Shrimp Skewer
$8.00Out of stock
Pretzel Horseshoe
$12.00Out of stock
Bratwurst Burger Special
$6.00Out of stock
BG Burger Flatbread
$12.00Out of stock
Monte Cristo WHOLE
$14.50Out of stock
1\2 Monte Cristo
$9.50
Chicken Jalapeno Popper Flatbread
$12.00Out of stock
PRIME RIB NACHOS
$14.50Out of stock
Prime Rib Quesadillas
$12.00Out of stock
Shrimp/Andouille Entrée
$18.50Out of stock
The Cheesy Pig Flatbread
$12.00Out of stock
Pork Steak Sandwich
$10.00Out of stock
Mediterranean Flatbread
$12.00Out of stock
Caprese Salad
$12.00Out of stock
Steak Salad
$14.50Out of stock
Shrimp Risotto Cakes
$7.00Out of stock
NY Strip
$24.50Out of stock
Tequila Lime Kabob (1)
$6.00Out of stock
Pork Sliders
$10.00Out of stock
Pork Steak Dinner
$14.50Out of stock
Spaghetti and meatballs
$9.50Out of stock
Italian Beef
$7.95Out of stock
Meatloaf Sandwich
$7.95Out of stock
Asiago Shrimp Flatbread
$9.95Out of stock
Gyro
$9.50Out of stock
Greek Salad
$10.00Out of stock
Pork Chop Special
$14.50Out of stock
Cuban Flatbread
$12.00Out of stock
Meatloaf Dinner
$13.50Out of stock
Shrimp Cocktail
$10.00Out of stock
Chicken Pesto Flatbread
$5.00Out of stock
The Game Changer Flatbread
$10.00Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
$10.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork Flatbread
$5.00Out of stock
Turkey Club Wrap
$9.50Out of stock
Turkey Club Sandwich
$9.50Out of stock
Turkey Club Salad
$9.50Out of stock
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
$10.00Out of stock
Reunion Ribeye
$25.00Out of stock
Reunion Chicken
$20.00Out of stock
Reunion Fettuccini
$20.00Out of stock
Lobster Ravioli
$22.50Out of stock
Southwestern Black Bean Burger
$11.00Out of stock
Margherita Flatbread
$8.50Out of stock
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
$10.00Out of stock
Tortellini
$23.50Out of stock
Taco Family Pack
$40.00Out of stock
Sirloin Steak
$23.50Out of stock
Shrimp Flatbread
$8.00Out of stock
BLOODY TOPPINGS
Out of stock
Loaded Fries
$8.50Out of stock
Chicken Salad Sandwich & Chips
$6.95Out of stock
Pork Sausage Plate
$14.50Out of stock
Stuffed Chicken Breast
$13.50
Pepperloin Special
$18.50
Bacon Wrapped Chicken
$19.50Out of stock
Stuffed Chicken Breast
$19.50Out of stock
Mothers Day Salad
$13.50Out of stock
Shrimp Skewers
$19.50Out of stock
Quesadilla
$9.00Out of stock
Street Tacos
$8.00Out of stock
Shrimp Basket
$11.00Out of stock
Loaded Fries
$7.50
Chicken Salad w/ Chips
$6.95
Filet Mignon Kabob
$24.50Out of stock
Seafood Pasta
$14.50
The Slaw-Tered Pig
$12.00
Steak Kabob Appetizer
$8.50Out of stock
Brunch Burger
$13.00
Tuna Sliders
$14.50Out of stock
Spaghetti
$13.50Out of stock
Meatball Sub
$10.00
Bratwurst
$2.00
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$12.50
Shrimp Etouffee
$18.00
Waffle Burger
$13.00
Almond Joy Bread Pudding
$4.50Out of stock
Quesadillas
$9.50Out of stock
Chicken Quesadilla
$8.50Out of stock
Asiago Shrimp Appetizer
$8.50Out of stock
Bruschetta Chicken
$18.50Out of stock
Shrimp & Chicken Pasta
$13.50Out of stock
Italian Sausage Burger
$9.50Out of stock
Brisket Burger
$9.50Out of stock
Salmon Dip
$10.00Out of stock
Shrimp Entrée Special
$22.50Out of stock
Tacos
$9.00
Ham Sandwich
$8.95
Ribeye & Shrimp Special
$27.50
Shrimp Po Boy
$10.00
Italian Sausage Burger
$10.00
Shrimp Entrée
$13.50
Turkey Bacon Club
$8.50Out of stock
Greek Salad
$10.00
T Bone
$19.50Out of stock
Honey Garlic Steak Bites
$15.00
Shrimp Scampi
$18.50Out of stock
Prime Rib
$29.50Out of stock
Alton Police 25 Pork Pepperloins
$200.00
BBQ BUTTER SHRIMP
$9.00
Chicken Rigatoni
$14.00Out of stock
Buffalo chicken dip
$9.00Out of stock
Prime Rib Tacos
$12.00Out of stock
Steak Kabobs
$9.50Out of stock
Salmon Fritters
$8.50Out of stock
Chicken Club Special
$8.95
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
$9.95Out of stock
Pizza Burger
$8.95Out of stock
Cabbage Rolls
$12.50Out of stock
Chicken Wrap
$8.95Out of stock
Carne Astada Steak Fries
$13.50Out of stock
Bacon Cheeseburger Special
$8.95Out of stock
Beef Tenderloin Medallions
$15.00Out of stock
Ahi Tuna
$24.50Out of stock
Jambalaya
$14.00Out of stock
Crazy Pasta
$14.50Out of stock
Tuscan Pasta
$17.50Out of stock
Shrimp Dinner (Deep Copy)
$17.50Out of stock
Garlic Steak Bites
$8.00
Pork Kabob
$9.95Out of stock
BG Burger Special
$8.50Out of stock
Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich
$7.95Out of stock
Chicken Philly Special
$7.50Out of stock
Patty Melt Special
$6.00Out of stock
Tenderloin Tips
$14.50Out of stock
Southwestern Steak Salad
$12.00Out of stock
Firecracker Chicken
$12.00Out of stock
Ahi Tuna
$14.00Out of stock
Firecracker Chicken
$12.00Out of stock
Chicken Divan
$13.00Out of stock
Tortellini
$12.50Out of stock
Saucy Shells
$12.50Out of stock
Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts
$8.00Out of stock
Cajun Chicken Mac N Cheese
$9.50Out of stock
Taco Salad
$9.00Out of stock
Philly Cheesesteak Mac & Cheese
$9.50Out of stock
Chicken Philly Mac & Cheese
$9.50Out of stock
Steak bites
$8.00Out of stock
Mediterranean Meatballs
$13.00Out of stock
Farm Burger
$13.00Out of stock
Southwest Chicken
$10.00Out of stock
Honey Garlic Chicken
$12.00Out of stock
Shrimp Pasta
$12.00Out of stock
Spinach Artichoke Risotto Bites
$8.00Out of stock
Chicken Kabob
$8.00Out of stock
Catfish & Grits
$14.50
Chicken Marsala
$13.00
RATATOUILLE
$7.00
Chicken N Dumplings
$12.50
Roasted Pepper Pasta
$12.00
Egg Roll Bowl
$10.00
6 Piece Pot Stickers
$8.00
12 Piece Pot Stickers
$14.00
Pasta con Broccoli
$12.50
Taco
$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
Intimate
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
110 E Warren St, Bunker Hill, IL 62014
Gallery
