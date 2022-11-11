A map showing the location of Bill’s Steakhouse & Saloon 1013 SW 89th StView gallery

Bill’s Steakhouse & Saloon 1013 SW 89th St

review star

No reviews yet

1013 SW 89th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Strings and Rings

$8.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.99

Chips and White Queso

$8.99

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Sliders

$9.99

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Nachoes

$11.99

Bills Mighty Wings

$9.99

Elote Corn Bites

$9.99

Sampler Platter

$10.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Chip Reorder

Salads

Bills Famous Steak Salad

$10.99

Chicken Strip Salad

$9.99

Chicken Chef Salad

$9.99

Montreal Chicken Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak

$8.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.99

Chopped Sirloin Dinner

$8.99

Beef Tips

$9.99

Bourbon Beef Tips

$10.99

Bourbon Chicken

$10.99

10oz Ribeye

$18.99

12oz Ribeye

$21.99

8oz Sirloin

$12.99

12oz Sirloin

$16.99

Steak and Shrimp 8oz Sirloin

$18.99

Steak and Shrimp 12oz Sirloin

$21.99

Prime Pork Ribeye

$10.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Dinner

$10.99

Catfish Platter

$10.99

Shrimp Platter

$10.99

Chrispy Taco Dinner

$7.99

Shrimp Alacart

$5.99

Chopped Sirloin Alacart

$5.99

Catfish Alacart

$5.99

Beef Tips

$5.99

Pork Ribeye Alacrt

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Alacrt

$5.99

Steak and Shrimp 10oz Ribeye

$23.99

Steak and Shrimp 12oz Ribeye

$26.99

Burgers and Sandwhiches

All American Burger

$9.99

Bleu Cheese Burger

$10.99

Bills Smokehouse Burger

$10.99

Bills Bourbon Burger

$10.99

Bills Onion Burger

$10.99

Classic Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Bills Smokehouse Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Billys Cheese Steak

$10.99

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwhich

$10.99

Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Sides

Mashed Potaoes with Gravy

$1.99

Bills Hand Cut Seasoned Fries

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Seasoned Rice

$1.99

Corn

$1.99

Sweet Potao French Fries

$1.99

Fried Okra

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Hushpuppies

$0.99

Grilled Vegetables

$1.99

Baked Potato

$1.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Mashed Potaoes

$2.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Mac and Chees

$1.99

Loaded fries

$2.99

Bills Handmade Chips

$1.99

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$7.99

Layered Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.49

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Water

Red Bull

$3.50

Kids Drink

$0.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Toaster

$5.99

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.99

Pancake Breakfast

$7.99

CFS and Eggs

$9.99

Extras

Extra Toast

$0.50

Extra White Gravy

$0.50

Extra Brown Gravy

$0.50

Side of Steak Butter

$0.25

Side of Bacon Bits

$0.50

Side of Butter

$0.25

Side of Chives

$0.25

Side of Chopped Onion

$0.50

Side of Egg

$0.99

Side of Lettuce

$0.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Side of Sliced Onions

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.25

Side of Diced Tomatoes

$0.50

Side of Sliced Tomaotes

$0.50

Side of Fresh Jalapenos

$0.25

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$0.25

Side of Grilled Jalapenos

$0.25

Side of Pickles

$0.25

Side of Mushrooms

$1.50

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Side of Avacado

$1.50

Side of Au Jus

$0.50

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Chees Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Catfish

$5.99

Kids 6oz Sirloin

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Adult Up Charge

$0.99

Specials

Burger Special

$7.49

Burger Special Togo

$7.99

CFS Spcial

$5.99

CFS Special Togo

$6.49

Sirloin Special

$11.99

Pork Ribeye Special

$9.99

All You Can Eat Catfish

$12.49

Catfish Reorder

Beef Tips

$8.99

Bourbon Beef Tips

$9.99

1\2 Price App

Strings and Rings

$4.99

Loaded PotatonSkins

$4.99

Pickle Fries

$3.99

Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Nachoes

$5.99

Bills Mighty Wings

$4.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$5.75

Ketel One

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Sky

$5.50

Three Olives

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Deep Eddie

$5.50

Pinnacle

$5.50

Stoli Cucumber

$6.00

Well Vodka Double

$6.25

Absolut Double

$8.00

Ketel One Double

$8.25

Titos Double

$8.25

Sky Double

$7.75

Three Olives Double

$8.25

Grey Goose Double

$9.25

Well Gin

$4.50

Beefeater

$5.25

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Black Heart

$5.75

Malibu White

$6.00

Malibu Black

$6.00

Meyers

$5.75

Well Rum Double

$6.25

Captain Morgan Double

$8.25

Bacardi Double

$8.25

Black Heart Double

$8.00

Malibu White Double

$8.25

Malibu Black Double

$8.25

Meyers Double

$8.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Jose Quervo

$5.75

Hornetos

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Rock N Roll

$6.00

Well Tequila Double

$6.25

Jose Quervo Double

$8.00

Hornetos Double

$8.25

Patron Double

$11.25

Rock N Roll Double

$8.25

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Larceny

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.50

Makers Mark

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Well Whiskey Double

$6.25

Crown Double

$8.25

Crown Apple Double

$8.25

Crown Vanilla Double

$8.25

Crown Peach Double

$8.25

Jack Daniels Double

$8.25

Jim Beam Double

$8.25

Larceny Double

$8.25

Woodford Reserve Double

$8.75

Makers Mark Double

$8.25

Wild Turkey Double

$8.25

Well Scotch

$4.50

Glenivet

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Well Scotch Double

$6.25

Glenivet Double

$8.25

Johnnie Walker Red Double

$8.25

Dewars Double

$8.25

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.50

Cointreau

$5.75

Frangelico

$5.75

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahlua

$5.75

Licor 43

$6.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.75

Amaretto Di Saronno Double

$6.25

Cointreau Double

$8.00

Frangelico Double

$8.00

Jagermeister Double

$6.25

Kahlua Double

$8.00

Licor 43 Double

$8.25

Mathilde Cassis Double

Molly's Irish Cream Double

$8.25

Cocktails

1 Big Brunch

$6.00

Red Neck Punch

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bills Old Fashion

$7.00

Cat 5 Hurrican

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Blue Hawaian

$5.50

Tigers Blood

$6.50

House Margarita

$5.50

Hot Toddy

$5.50

Angry Apple Pie

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Club Special

$6.00

Ameretto Sour

$5.50

Manhattan

$6.00

American Mule

$6.00

Martini

$6.50

Angry Balls

$5.50

Audious MF

$6.50

Bills Moon Shine

$6.00

Car Bomb

$6.00

Electric Trash Can

$8.50

Fire Ball Mule

$6.00

Irish Breakfast

$6.50

Jagar Bomb

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

Lit

$6.50

Lunch Box

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.75

White Russian

$6.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Sangria Swirl

$6.00

Pink Starburst

$3.00

Lemon Meringue

$3.00

Juicy Fruiy

$3.00

Vero Fire

$3.00

Bannana Boat

$3.00

Fruit Chew

$3.00

FireBall

$3.00

Rumple

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$4.00

Jager

$4.00

Kent Fire

$4.00

Screaming Forrest

$4.00

Starry Night

$4.00

Blonde Headed Slut

$4.00

Fire and Ice

$4.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

ScrewBall

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Frozen Margarita

$6.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Mic Ultra

$3.25

PBR

$3.25

Mango Cart

$3.25

Land Shark

$3.25

Amber Bock

$3.25

Juke Box

$3.25

XXL

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Mic Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Miller High Life

$2.25

Blue Moon

$4.00

XXL

$4.50

XXA

$4.50

Modelo Esp

$4.50

Modelo Negro

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Wine

Pino Noir

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigo

$6.00

White Zenn

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

White Merlot

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1013 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

City Jerk Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2209 SW 104th St Suite J Oklahoma City, OK 73159
View restaurantnext
The Crab & Catfish Co. - 809 Southwest 119th Street
orange starNo Reviews
809 Southwest 119th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
Health Nut Cafe South Western
orange starNo Reviews
12201 S. Western Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
Health Nut Cafe South Western
orange starNo Reviews
12201 S. Western Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Round Up Cafe - 1301 SW 59th St
orange starNo Reviews
1301 SW 59th St Oklahoma City, OK 73119
View restaurantnext
Cajun Corner - Southside OKC
orange starNo Reviews
9624 S I 44 Service Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73159
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston