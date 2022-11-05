  • Home
Biscuits and Groovy - Barton Springs 1210 BARTON SPRINGS RD

1210 BARTON SPRINGS RD

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

Hammer
Gloria
Johnny

Three Biscuit Dishes

Biscuits + Groovy

$9.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, black pepper and chives.

Donna

$11.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, three scrambled eggs, sausage, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

Village

$10.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, jalapenos, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

Aretha

$11.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, bacon, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

Johnny

$12.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, bacon, potatoes, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

Gloria

$13.00

Our best seller and largest dish! Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, three scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

One Biscuit Dishes

Hammer

$4.50

One biscuit cut in half, served open faced, with meat on one side, eggs on the other, topped with cheese, chives, black pepper, and your choice of gravy either on top, on the side, or no gravy.

Bee Gee

$2.00

One freshly baked buttermilk biscuits cut in half and stuffed with butter and jam.

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Maine Root Fair Trade

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled Spring Water

$1.50

Yoohoo

$4.00Out of stock

A LA CARTE

Bacon slice

$1.00

Vegan Bacon Slice

$1.00Out of stock

Sausage Patty

$1.00

Vegan Sausage Patty

$1.00

Potatoes (2oz)

$1.00

Plain biscuit (no butter, jam, or gravy)

$1.00

Plain Vegan Biscuit

$1.00

Jalapenos (2oz)

$0.50

Salsa (2oz)

$0.50

Side Gravy (2oz)

$0.50

Side Gravy (4oz)

$1.00

Scrambled Eggs (3)

$2.00

Tofu Scramble (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Jam

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1210 BARTON SPRINGS RD, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

