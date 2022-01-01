Butler Pitch & Putt
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Not your typical golf course. A ten-hole, par 3 pitch & putt that has real grass greens with holes that are unique, fun and easy to play. Typical play time under 90 minutes. Come early to eat biscuits by Little Ola’s in the Clubhouse. Stay late drinking 23 degree cold beer in the beer garden. Grab a hat or tee from the Amatuer Shop before you leave. Keep swingin’ easy.
201 Lee Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78704
