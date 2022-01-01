Butler Pitch & Putt imageView gallery

Butler Pitch & Putt

review star

No reviews yet

201 Lee Barton Dr

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Not your typical golf course. A ten-hole, par 3 pitch & putt that has real grass greens with holes that are unique, fun and easy to play. Typical play time under 90 minutes. Come early to eat biscuits by Little Ola’s in the Clubhouse. Stay late drinking 23 degree cold beer in the beer garden. Grab a hat or tee from the Amatuer Shop before you leave. Keep swingin’ easy.

Website

Location

201 Lee Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Butler Pitch & Putt image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco X-press - Food Truck - 1210 Barton Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Barton Springs Road Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Lou's Barton Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1608 Barton Springs Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Soto South Lamar - 1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115
orange star4.7 • 1,308
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Barton Springs
orange star4.6 • 693
1625 Barton Springs Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
TLC - Austin
orange starNo Reviews
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
orange star4.8 • 586
1500 Barton Springs Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston