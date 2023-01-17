Bistro Kosher Park City 2669 Canyons Resort Dr

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Hearty Chicken Soup
Panko Chicken Fingers
Classic Schnitzel

Starters

Hummus Bowl

$17.00

Tahini | Olive Oil | Garbanzo Beans | Chimichurri | Warm Pita

Fried Potato Salad

$24.00

BBQ Beef | Pickled Mustard Seeds | Scallion | Red Onion | Dill | Parsley

Loaded Corn Dog

$18.00

Dijon Aioli | Sauteed Pastrami, Onions and Scallions | Pickled Red Onion | Jalapeno Rings

Potato and Pastrami Knish

$14.00

Whole Grain Dijon | Chives

Panko Chicken Fingers

$17.00

Garlic Aioli | Thai Chilli | Sriracha Honey

Salads

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Baby Gem Lettuce | Garlic Bread Crumbs | Crispy Capers

Garden Greens Salad

$18.00

Petit Salad Mix | Heirloom Tomato | Shaved Cucumber | Carrot | Radishes | Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soups

Chef Special Vegetable Soup

$14.00

Garden Vegetables | Cannellini Beans | Basil |

Hearty Chicken Soup

$16.00

Matzo Ball | Vegetables | Noodles

Beef & Chilli Soup

$18.00

Jalapeno | Carrot | Tomato | Basmati Rice

Beef And Cabbage

$18.00

Samichs

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$28.00

BBQ Braised Beef | Mountain Slaw | Caramelized Onions | Cider BBQ Sauce | Ciabatta Bun

NY Style Steamed Pastrami

$28.00

Chiabata | Coleslaw | Whole Grain Dijon | Pickled Red Onion

Classic Schnitzel

$26.00

Russian Dressing | Butter Lettuce | Onion, Tomato | Pickle | Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Garlic Confit Mayo | LTO | Brioche Bun

½ lbs Beef Burger

$28.00

Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Brioche Bun

Signature Bistro Burger

$34.00

½ lbs. Burger | Maple Glazed Beef Bacon | LTO | Mayo | Brioche Bun

Kosher Beef Hot Dog

$13.00

Sauerkraut | Mustard | Ketchup - Served on the side

AK's Turkey Breast

$26.00

Flatbreads

Pastrami Pizza

$34.00

Red Onion Jam | Whole Grain Mustard | Pickled Red Onion

Pulled Beef Pizza

$34.00

Sauteed Onion & BBQ Sauce | Roasted Garlic Aioli | Basil | Arugula

Entree

12 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye

$62.00

Black Garlic Chimichurri | Red Wine Braised Pearl Onions Served Alongside Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

French Chicken Breast

$42.00

Chardonnay | Chicken Jus | Crispy Capers | Served Alongside Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

Beef Bourguignon

$56.00

Wild Mushrooms | Pee Wee Potatoes | Carrot | Garlic Whipped Potatoes

Crispy Salmon

$42.00

Grilled Lemon | Basil Chimichurri | Served Alongside Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

Beet and Tofu Steak

$42.00

Cremini Mushrooms | Kidney Beans | Scallion | Smoke Paprika | Tahini & Beets | Served Alongside Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

Chicken Milanese

$42.00

Arugula Salad | Heirloom Tomato | Lemon Vinnaigrette | Served Alongside Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

Sides

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$12.00

Kasha Varnishkes

$12.00

House Fries

$12.00

Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

$12.00

Cole Slaw

$12.00

Dessert

Warm Apple Cobbler

$16.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato | Winter Spiced Streusel

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$16.00

Triple Chunk | Sea Salt | Ala Mode

Drinks

Coffee

$5.00

Large Water

$9.00

S. Pellegrino 500 ml

$6.00

S. Pellegrino 750 ml

$9.00

Soda Can

$3.00

Tea

$5.00

Challah Rolls (only available Thursday)

Challah Rolls 8 pcs

$22.00Out of stock

From The Fridge

Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$22.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$24.00

Garden Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Delivry Fee

Park City and Deer Valley

$40.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Hop off the slopes and come enjoy some Glatt Kosher Bistro style dinner !

Location

2669 Canyons Resort Dr, Park City, UT 84098

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

