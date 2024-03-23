BK Tacos
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info
BK Tacos!! Breakfast for the Bear in you!! Established in 2010 hosting private catering events. Now expanding to the public on Tuesdays for Taco Tuesday. BK Tacos specializes in the Breakfast Taco. The Bear is the most sought after and desired breakfast taco followed with the Protein Bowl leaving you full, and satisfied. BK Tacos reserves all other days for private catering events. Schedule BK Tacos to feed your next function. Matthew 4:4
Location
2013 North Mays Street, 200, Round Rock, TX 78664
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken - Round Rock
No Reviews
2111 N Interstate Hwy 35, Suite 1000 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine - & Bar - 1702 N Mays St suite A - Round Rock, TX 78664
No Reviews
1702 N Mays St suite A Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Round Rock
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock
4.5 • 1,062
2850 IH 35 North Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurant
More near Round Rock