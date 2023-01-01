Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blondie's Coffee and Wine Bar 1301 Washington Avenue

1301 Washington Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63103

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Kaldi's Roasted Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Kaldi's Roasted Coffee

Cafe Latte

$3.50

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait

$2.25

Equal parts roasted coffee and steamed milk.

Cafe Breve

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and half and half.

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso and steamed milk; lots of foam

Americano

$3.50

Espresso and water

Espresso

$2.00+

Shot of espresso

Cortado

$3.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Espresso Cubano

$2.00+

Espresso shots with raw natural sugar

Espresso Macchiato

$2.00+

Espresso shots topped with a dallop of foam

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Kaldi's Roasted Decaf Coffee

Mocha Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, chocolate and steamed milk

White Mocha Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk.

Turtle Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, chocolate, caramel and steamed milk.

Big Bang Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, butterscotch chips, almond syrup, caramel syrup and steamed milk.

Raspberry Mocha Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, chocolate, raspberry syrup and steamed milk.

Raspberry White Mocha Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, white chocolate sauce, raspberry syrup and steamed milk.

Mayan Mocha Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, cinnamon chocolate powder and steamed milk.

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Chai and steamed milk

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50

Sweetened matcha powder and steamed milk

Aztec Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Cinnamon chocolate powder and steamed milk

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Chocolate and steamed milk

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, honey syrup, lavender syrup and steamed milk

Chocolate Covered Banana Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, chocolate, banana syrup and steamed milk.

Blackberry Caramel Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, blackberry syrup, caramel syrup and steamed milk

Brown Butter Pistachio Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, brown butter syrup, pistachio syrup and steamed milk.

S'mores Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, chocolate, toasted marshmallow syrup and steamed milk.

Maple Spice Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, maple spice syrup and steamed milk

Caramel Pumpkin Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, caramel syrup, pumpkin sauce and steamed milk.

Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Pumpkin sauce and chai with steamed milk

Lavender Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50

Lavender syrup and matcha powder with steamed milk

Peppermint Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Peppermint syrup and chocolate with steamed milk

Cherry Macadamia Nut Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, cherry syrup, macadamia nut syrup and steamed milk.

Gingerbread Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Gingerbread syrup and chai with steamed milk

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, peppermint syrup, chocolate and steamed milk.

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced unsweetened black tea

Raspberry Lemon Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced black tea with raspberry syrup, pure cane sugar and lemon.

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75

A variety of different loose leaf teas.

Smoothie

$6.75

Fresh fruit smoothie made with apple juice, low fat vanilla yogurt, fruit puree and ice.

N/A Bevs

Apple Juice

$2.25

Tropicana Apple Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25

Tropicana Orange Juice

Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

Bottled Water

$2.00

Smart Water

Soda Can

$1.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite or sparkling water

Soda Bottle

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Cherry Coke, Pibb, Sprite, Fanta

Bottled Tea

$2.25

Sweet or Green Tea

Peace Tea

$2.75

Raspberry or Peach Peace Tea

Powerade

$2.50

Red, Orange, Blue or Purple

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Fruit Punch, Kiwi-Strawberry, Dragonfruit, Orange

Monster

$4.75

Original, White, Juice

Flavored Milk

$3.00

Chocolate

Milk

$3.00

Whole, Skim, Almond, Oat or Soy

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Bottled Bud Light

Bud Select

$5.00

Bottled Bud Select

Budweiser

$5.00

Bottled Budweiser

Hoegarden

$7.00

Belgian white beer

Leffe Blonde

$7.00

A dry, fruity and lightly spiced Belgian Abbey Ale.

Shock Top

$6.00

Bottled Shock Top

Stella Artois

$7.00

Belgian beer

Stella Artois Cidre

$7.00

Belgian beer with a crisp apple flavor

Wine

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$9.50

A rich cabernet with mutiple layers of black cherry, strawberry and flavorful chocolate truffle accompanied with a toasted hazelnut aroma.

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$40.00

A rich cabernet with mutiple layers of black cherry, strawberry and flavorful chocolate truffle accompanied with a toasted hazelnut aroma.

Terrazas Malbec - Glass

$9.50

Flavors of oak, ripe black cherry, violet and spices.

Terrazas Malbec - Bottle

$45.00

Flavors of oak, ripe black cherry, violet and spices.

Bogle Vineyards Petite Sirah - Glass

$9.50

Earthy aromas and flavors of blueberries, brown sugar and cocoa.

Bogle Vineyards Petite Sirah - Bottle

$40.00

Earthy aromas and flavors of blueberries, brown sugar and cocoa.

Josh Merlot - Glass

$9.50

Scents of vanilla bean, sweet plums and violets with flavors of plums, blackberries and cherries. Accompanied with a long cocoa powder finish.

Josh Merlot - Bottle

$42.00

Scents of vanilla bean, sweet plums and violets with flavors of plums, blackberries and cherries. Accompanied with a long cocoa powder finish.

Josh Pinot Noir - Glass

$9.50

Flavors of lush cherry, strawberry and a hint of toasted oak.

Josh Pinot Noir - Bottle

$42.00

Flavors of lush cherry, strawberry and a hint of toasted oak.

Red Wine Flight

$15.00

Three red wines of our choice.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling - Glass

$9.50

A dry, crispy refreshing taste with flavors of apple and fruits.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling - Bottle

$42.00

A dry, crispy refreshing taste with flavors of apple and fruits.

Seaglass Pinot Grigio - Glass

$9.50

A slightly sparkling and subtly effervescent taste, playing on the palate of zest and zeal.

Seaglass Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$42.00

A slightly sparkling and subtly effervescent taste, playing on the palate of zest and zeal.

Seven Daughters Moscato - Glass

$9.50

Fruity gold raisin and apricot aromas and flavors with a tangy honeyed pear and citrus finish.

Seven Daughters Moscato - Bottle

$40.00

Fruity gold raisin and apricot aromas and flavors with a tangy honeyed pear and citrus finish.

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$9.50

Renowned for it's soft scent with excellent floral and citrus qualities.

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$45.00

Renowned for it's soft scent with excellent floral and citrus qualities.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay - Glass

$9.50

Our house white, featuring subtle citrus aromas with a balanced and clean finish.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay - Bottle

$40.00

Our house white, featuring subtle citrus aromas with a balanced and clean finish.

White Wine Flight

$15.00

Three white wines of our choice.

Martini & Rossi Rose (Split)

$9.00

Fruity aromas and flavors with an attractive pink color and a distinctine white mousse crown.

Martini & Rossi Asti (Split)

$9.00

Sweet delicate flavors of melon, peach, apple and grapefruit

Martini & Rossi Prosecco (Split)

$9.00

A crisp, sweet flavor with a citrusy finish

Korbel Brut Champagne Bottle

$50.00

A bottle of champagne served with your choice of 2 juices.

Korbel Weekend Special

$45.00

A bottle of champagne served with your choice of 2 juices.

Bottle Split - 2 People

$22.50

Bottle Split Between 2 People

Bottle Split - 3 People

$15.00

Bottle Split Between 3 People

Bottle Split - 4 People

$11.25

Bottle Split Between 4 People

Bottle Split - 5 People

$9.00

Bottle Split Betwwen 5 People

Bottle Split - 6 People

$7.50

Bottle Split Between 6 People

Mimosa

$8.00

Liquor

Bourbon/Whiskey

$6.00

Various types of bourbon and whiskey

Vodka

$6.00

Various types of vodka

Tequila

$6.50

Various types of tequila

Cognac or Cordial

$6.00

Various types of cognacs and cordials

Cocktails

Strawberry Blonde Martini

$10.00

Freshly muddled strawberries, basil, mint and vodka topped with champagne.

Platinum Blonde

$10.00

Vanilla vodka, horchata cream and irish cream.

Blonde Ambition

$10.00

Chambord, gran marnier and passionfruit puree topped with champagne.

Cucumber Chill

$10.00

Freshly muddled cucumber, cucumber vodka, lemonade and club soda.

Adult Arnold

$10.00

Citrus vodka, Jeremiah Weed sweet tea vodka, lemonade and fresh squeezed lemon.

Upside Down Cake Martini

$10.00

Vanilla vodka, pineapple juice, , grenadine and a cherry.

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, irish cream and chocolate syrup.

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Double shot of espresso, vanilla vodka and coffee liqueur.

St. Germaine Cocktail

$10.00

St. Germaine Tower

$22.00

Grey Goose Moscow Mule

$11.00

Melon Mule

$11.00

Peach Mule

$11.00

Bailey's and Coffee

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur with dark roast coffee

Kahlua and Coffee

$7.00

Kahlua Coffee Liqueur with dark roast coffee

Fragelico and Coffee

$7.00

Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur with dark roast coffee

Irish Coffee - Bailey's and Whiskey

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur and Whiskey with dark roast coffee

Mimosa

$8.00

Champagne and juice

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Zing zang mix, spicy or regular, with your choice of voda and a salted rim. Topped with olives, a celery stick and a lime.

Breakfast

Sunshine Unlimited

$11.50

Two eggs with cheddar cheese and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey sausage or turkey bacon on multi-grain toast.

The Blonde Bomber

$10.00

Three egg whites with sauteed white onions, spinach, feta cheese, and sunflower seed pesto on multi-grain toast.

The Harlan

$10.50

Two eggs with sauteed white onions, avocado, and tomato slices served on multi-grain toast.

Mandie Sandie

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, american cheese, and an egg prepared over medium on honey wheat toast.

Ali Benali

$11.00

Ham, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and an egg prepared over medium on sourdough toast.

3 Eggs Your Way

$11.50

Three eggs cooked the way you like served with your choice of meat and multi-grain toast.

Blonde Benedict

$12.50

Two poached eggs served over english muffins with ham and hollandaise. Served with fruit or potatoes.

Omelet

$9.50

Choose three of the following: (add more for $1.50) ham, bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, turkey bacon, feta, cheddar, american, swiss, pepper jack, onions, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, red peppers, jalapenos. Served with multi-grain toast.

Salmon Bagel

$12.00

Sliced smoked salmon and a bagel served with cream cheese, capers, diced tomatoes, and red onions.

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$11.00

Two biscuits with sausage gravy

Blondie's Slinger

$13.00

Biscuits and gravy topped with chorizo, cheddar cheese and an egg cooked the way you like.

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.00

Toasted flatbread topped with tomato, sausage, bacon, onion, mozzerella, basil and an egg cooked the way you like

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

A thin ribeye steak with eggs, both cooked the way you like, topped with caramelized onions and a side of potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, and eggs. Served with salsa and your choice of fruit or potatoes.

Breakfast Scrambler

$10.00

Red pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, sausage, and an egg cooked the way you like on top of potatoes.

Pancakes

$11.00

Three pancakes with your choice of: plain, blueberry, strawberry, or chocolate chip.

Banana French Toast

$12.50

Three pieces of french toast topped with bananas and powdered sugar.

Waffles

$12.00

Three pieces of belgium waffle served with butter and maple syrup.

Pancake Platter

$17.00

Three pancakes served with two eggs cooked the way you like and your choice of meat.

Banana French Toast Platter

$18.50

Three pieces of banana french toast served with two eggs cooked the way you like and your choice of meat.

Waffle Platter

$18.00

Three pieces of belgiu waffle served with two eggs cooked the way you like and your choice of meat.

Single Popover

$2.50

Served with one spread

Basket of Three Popovers

$5.00

Served with two spreads

Basket of Six Popovers

$7.50

Served with three spreads

Rosie's Oatmeal

$6.00

Oatmeal topped with fresh blueberries and brown sugar.

Yogurt & Granola Parfait

$6.00

Low-fat vanilla yogurt with layers of strawberries, blueberries and honey with a side of granola.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Plain bagel served lightly toasted with a side of cream cheese.

Single Pancake

$5.00

Chocolate chip, blueberry, strawberry or plain

Single Banana French Toast

$5.00

Topped with bananas and powdered sugar

Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$6.00

Two eggs, bacon, and a slice of multi-grain toast.

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

A mixture of grapes, cantaloupe, pineapples, and honeydew.

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Diced breakfast potatoes with cajun seasoning

Toast

$2.50

Multi-grain, honey-wheat, or sourdough

Side of Meat

$5.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or turkey bacon

Side of Salmon

$5.00

Sliced smoked salmon

Single Egg

$2.00

Single Steak

$10.00

Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Fudgy chocolate brownie

Blondie Brownie

$4.00

Butterscotch toffee brownie

Honey Bun Cake

$3.50

Vanilla cake layered with a cinnamon struesel topping covered in icing.

Gooey Butter Cake

$3.00

A St. Louis Staple...

Cranberry Scone

$3.00

Topped with a honey-lime frosting

Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate, blueberry, or banana nut

Banana Bread

$4.00

Fresh baked banana bread (no nuts)

Lunch

Pick Any Two Combo

$11.00

1/2 soup, 1/2 salad. or 1/2 sandwich

Shawny Pawny

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, spicy dijon-mayo, sunflower seed pesto and swiss cheese on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Kendall Ann

$10.50

Ham, turkey, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Juju Veggie

$9.00

Avocado, cucumber, mixed greens, swiss cheese, hummus and sunflower seed pesto on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Brennan Reece

$11.00

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish-mayo on sourdough toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Ace

$11.50

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on multi-grain toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar, American and Swiss cheese on sourdough toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Creamy chicken salad on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Creamy tuna salad on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Chicken breast

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

A mixture of grapes, cantaloupe, pineapples, and honeydew.

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Creamy pasta salad with noodles and veggies

Potato Chips

$2.00

Kettle cooked potato chips

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Club Wrap

$11.00

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy dijon-mayo. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Blondie Burger

$14.50

Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Black bean patty topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and pesto-mayo. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Ribeye steak cooked the way you like topped with caramelized onions, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Steak or Chicken Sliders

$15.00

2 sliders topped with caramelized onions, spicy dijon-mayo and swiss cheese on pretzel buns. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with a lemon herb vinaigrette dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, feta cheese, artichokes, olives, cucumbers and red onions with a Greek dressing.

Spinach Salad

$11.50

Baby spinach, goat cheese, cranberries, almonds and bacon with an orange-raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Moe Roe Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, bleu cheese, apples, red onions and almonds with a orange-raspberry vinaigrette.

Garden Fresh Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, tomatoes, artichokes and cucumbers with a lemon herb vinaigrette dressing.

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Creamy chicken salad with red grapes, almonds and celery. Served beside a small house salad and a popover. (Try it as a sandwich!)

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Creamy tuna salad with egg, celery and relish. Served beside a small house salad and a popover. (Try it as a sandwich!)

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons with a caesar dressing.

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges and red onions with a lemon herb vinaigrette.

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Roasted Red Pepper and Gouda

$6.00

Creamy red pepper and gouda soup

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Chicken, noodles, carrots, onions and celery.

Vegetable Beef

$6.00

Beef, carrots, potatoes and corn.

Hummus

$9.00Out of stock

Hummus topped with feta cheese, served with cucumbers and pita bread.

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Two jumbo lump crab cakes made with chipotle and red peppers, topped with a remoulade sauce and served with a small bed of greens.

Kid's PB&J

$5.00

1/2 a peanut butter and jelly sandwich served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

1/2 a grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 a turkey and cheese sandwich served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Kid's Ham Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 a ham and cheese sandwich served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.

Catering

Dessert Platter

$60.00

A dessert platter consisting of chocolate brownies, blonde brownies and chocolate chip cookies.

Fresh Start Platter

$9.50

$9.50 per person... A freshly cut fruit platter, yogurt and granola parfaits, popovers, and an assortment of spreads; homemade strawberry butter and apple butter, along with our seasonal marmalade.

Continental Breakfast Platter

$6.50

$6.50 per person... An assortment of freshly baked popovers, pastries, scones and muffins accompanied with a variety of spreads; homemade strawberry butter and apple butter, along with our seasonal marmalade.

Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$95.00

A platter of our delicious halved breakfast sandwiches accompanied with a freshly cut fruit bowl. Choose between: The Blonde Bomber, Sunshine Unlimited, or The Harlan.

Blondie's Cover All Your Bases Platter

$195.00

An assortment of breakfast sandwiches, freshly baked popovers, a fruit bowl, pastries, muffins, butter and spreads. Also includes a pot of freshly roasted coffee and orange juice.

Fresh Fruit Tray - Serves 10-12 People

$50.00

Freshly cut fruit tray serving 10-12 people

Fresh Fruit Tray - Serves 16-21 People

$65.00

Freshly cut fruit tray serving 16-21 people

Fresh Fruit Tray - Serves 25-30 People

$80.00

Freshly cut fruit tray serving 25-30 people.

Pitcher of Coffee - Serves 12

$27.50

Freshly roasted Kaldi's Specialty Coffee. Includes cups, sweeteners and creamer.

Gallon of Orange Juice - Serves 12

$15.50

Classic OJ

Chicken Salad - Bulk

$75.00

Made from scratch chicken salad consisting of chicken, red grapes, shaved almonds and celery.

Tuna Salad - Bulk

$85.00

Made from scratch tuna salad consisting of white albacore tuna, boiled egg, celery, relish and red onions.

Spinach Salad - Bulk

$70.00

Fresh spinach, goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon, shaved almonds and a house made Orange Raspbery Vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad with Chicken - Bulk

$100.00

Fresh spinach, goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon, shaved almonds and a house made Orange Raspbery Vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken.

Greek Salad - Bulk

$65.00

Mixed greens, artichokes, feta cheese, olives, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes and a house made Greek dressing.

Greek Salad with Chicken - Bulk

$95.00

Mixed greens, artichokes, feta cheese, olives, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes and a house made Greek dressing. Topped with grilled chicken.

House Salad - Bulk

$60.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with a lemon herb vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad with Chicken - Bulk

$90.00

Mixed greens tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and a house made lemon herb vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken.

Moe Roe Salad - Bulk

$70.00

Field greens, apples, bleu cheese, shaved almonds, red onions and a house made Orange Raspberry vinaigrette.

Moe Roe Salad with Chicken - Bulk

$100.00

Field greens, apples, bleu cheese, shaved almonds, red onions and a house made Orange Raspberry vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken.

Shawny Pawny Platter - Feeds 12

$70.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, spicy dijon-mayo, sunflower seed pesto and swiss cheese on honey wheat toast.

Brennan Reece Platter - Feeds 12

$70.00

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish-mayo on sourdough toast.

Kendall Ann Platter - Feeds 12

$65.00

Ham, turkey, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough toast.

Ace Platter - Feeds 12

$85.00

Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade chiptole mayo on a multi-grain bread.

BLT Platter - Feeds 12

$60.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted honey wheat bread.

Juju Veggie Platter

$55.00

Fresh avocado, cucumber, greens, swiss cheese, hummus and sunflower seed pesto on honey wheat bread.

Veggie Platter - Feeds 12-15 people

$45.00

Seasonal fresh veggies served with our house made herb dip and toasted pita bread.

Hummus Platter - Feeds 12-15 people

$65.00

A house made hummus consisting of garbanzo beans, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice topped with feta cheese crumbles. Served with toasted pita bread and cucumber slices.

Mini Crab Cake Platter

$95.00

Crab cakes made from scratch with jumbo lump crab meat and fresh red bell and chipotle peppers, drizzled with a red pepper remoulade. Served over a bed of fresh mixed greens.

Chicken and/or Beef Slider Platter

$110.00

Chicken breast or ribeye steak topped with caramelized onions, melted swiss cheese and a house made spicy dijon mayo on top of buttery pretzel rolls.

Bowl of Chips - Bulk

$15.00

Kettle cooked potato chips

Bowl of Pasta Salad - Bulk

$30.00

A creamy pasta salad with veggies.

Daily Specials

Monday Special

$12.50

Beef, chicken, or veggie stir-fry with broccoli, onions, mushrooms, carrots and soy sauce.

Tuesday Special

$13.00

Pasta - the pasta special varies weekly. Please call the restaurant to find out the pasta special for the day.

Wednesday Special

$14.50

Burgers - Spicy Burger with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo - Mushroom Swiss Burger - Patty Melt

Thursday Special

$13.50

Comfort - the comfort special varies weekly. Please call the restaurant to find out the comfort special for the day.

Friday Special

$15.00

Fish - the fish special varies weekly. Please call the restaurant to find out the fish special for the day.

Acai Bowls

PB&J Power Bowl

$10.00

Acai berry blended with peanut butter, strawberries and banana. Topped with honey granola, shaved almonds, peanut butter, fresh strawberries and banana.

Triple Berry Acai Bowl

$10.00

Acai berry topped with vanilla chia pudding, coconut, dried cranberries, fresh blueberries and strawberries.

Tropical Coconut Bowl

$10.00

Acai berry layered with blue majic coconut sorbet and vanilla chia pudding. Topped with blueberries, fresh pineapple, coconut, and shaved almonds.

Happy Hour

HH Bud Light

$3.00

HH Bud Select

$3.00

HH Budweiser

$3.00

HH Shock Top

$3.00

HH Stella Artois

$3.00

HH Stella Cidre

$3.00

HH Hoegarden

$3.00

HH Leffe Blonde

$3.00

HH White Wine

$4.00

HH Red Wine

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A bustling cafe with a cozy ambiance. Serving breakfast and lunch until 2pm every day.

Location

1301 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103

Directions

