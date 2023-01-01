- Home
- /
- Saint Louis
- /
- Blondie's Coffee and Wine Bar - 1301 Washington Avenue
Blondie's Coffee and Wine Bar 1301 Washington Avenue
No reviews yet
1301 Washington Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffee & Tea
Drip Coffee
Kaldi's Roasted Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Kaldi's Roasted Coffee
Cafe Latte
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait
Equal parts roasted coffee and steamed milk.
Cafe Breve
Equal parts espresso and half and half.
Cappuccino
Espresso and steamed milk; lots of foam
Americano
Espresso and water
Espresso
Shot of espresso
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Espresso Cubano
Espresso shots with raw natural sugar
Espresso Macchiato
Espresso shots topped with a dallop of foam
Decaf Coffee
Kaldi's Roasted Decaf Coffee
Mocha Latte
2 shots of espresso, chocolate and steamed milk
White Mocha Latte
2 shots of espresso, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
Turtle Latte
2 shots of espresso, chocolate, caramel and steamed milk.
Big Bang Latte
2 shots of espresso, butterscotch chips, almond syrup, caramel syrup and steamed milk.
Raspberry Mocha Latte
2 shots of espresso, chocolate, raspberry syrup and steamed milk.
Raspberry White Mocha Latte
2 shots of espresso, white chocolate sauce, raspberry syrup and steamed milk.
Mayan Mocha Latte
2 shots of espresso, cinnamon chocolate powder and steamed milk.
Chai Tea Latte
Chai and steamed milk
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Sweetened matcha powder and steamed milk
Aztec Hot Cocoa
Cinnamon chocolate powder and steamed milk
Hot Cocoa
Chocolate and steamed milk
Honey Lavender Latte
2 shots of espresso, honey syrup, lavender syrup and steamed milk
Chocolate Covered Banana Latte
2 shots of espresso, chocolate, banana syrup and steamed milk.
Blackberry Caramel Latte
2 shots of espresso, blackberry syrup, caramel syrup and steamed milk
Brown Butter Pistachio Latte
2 shots of espresso, brown butter syrup, pistachio syrup and steamed milk.
S'mores Latte
2 shots of espresso, chocolate, toasted marshmallow syrup and steamed milk.
Maple Spice Latte
2 shots of espresso, maple spice syrup and steamed milk
Caramel Pumpkin Latte
2 shots of espresso, caramel syrup, pumpkin sauce and steamed milk.
Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte
Pumpkin sauce and chai with steamed milk
Lavender Matcha Green Tea Latte
Lavender syrup and matcha powder with steamed milk
Peppermint Hot Cocoa
Peppermint syrup and chocolate with steamed milk
Cherry Macadamia Nut Latte
2 shots of espresso, cherry syrup, macadamia nut syrup and steamed milk.
Gingerbread Chai Tea Latte
Gingerbread syrup and chai with steamed milk
Peppermint Mocha Latte
2 shots of espresso, peppermint syrup, chocolate and steamed milk.
Iced Tea
Iced unsweetened black tea
Raspberry Lemon Iced Tea
Iced black tea with raspberry syrup, pure cane sugar and lemon.
Loose Leaf Tea
A variety of different loose leaf teas.
Smoothie
Fresh fruit smoothie made with apple juice, low fat vanilla yogurt, fruit puree and ice.
N/A Bevs
Apple Juice
Tropicana Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Tropicana Orange Juice
Lemonade
Lemonade
Grapefruit Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Cranberry Juice
Bottled Water
Smart Water
Soda Can
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite or sparkling water
Soda Bottle
Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Cherry Coke, Pibb, Sprite, Fanta
Bottled Tea
Sweet or Green Tea
Peace Tea
Raspberry or Peach Peace Tea
Powerade
Red, Orange, Blue or Purple
Vitamin Water
Fruit Punch, Kiwi-Strawberry, Dragonfruit, Orange
Monster
Original, White, Juice
Flavored Milk
Chocolate
Milk
Whole, Skim, Almond, Oat or Soy
Beer
Bud Light
Bottled Bud Light
Bud Select
Bottled Bud Select
Budweiser
Bottled Budweiser
Hoegarden
Belgian white beer
Leffe Blonde
A dry, fruity and lightly spiced Belgian Abbey Ale.
Shock Top
Bottled Shock Top
Stella Artois
Belgian beer
Stella Artois Cidre
Belgian beer with a crisp apple flavor
Wine
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
A rich cabernet with mutiple layers of black cherry, strawberry and flavorful chocolate truffle accompanied with a toasted hazelnut aroma.
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
A rich cabernet with mutiple layers of black cherry, strawberry and flavorful chocolate truffle accompanied with a toasted hazelnut aroma.
Terrazas Malbec - Glass
Flavors of oak, ripe black cherry, violet and spices.
Terrazas Malbec - Bottle
Flavors of oak, ripe black cherry, violet and spices.
Bogle Vineyards Petite Sirah - Glass
Earthy aromas and flavors of blueberries, brown sugar and cocoa.
Bogle Vineyards Petite Sirah - Bottle
Earthy aromas and flavors of blueberries, brown sugar and cocoa.
Josh Merlot - Glass
Scents of vanilla bean, sweet plums and violets with flavors of plums, blackberries and cherries. Accompanied with a long cocoa powder finish.
Josh Merlot - Bottle
Scents of vanilla bean, sweet plums and violets with flavors of plums, blackberries and cherries. Accompanied with a long cocoa powder finish.
Josh Pinot Noir - Glass
Flavors of lush cherry, strawberry and a hint of toasted oak.
Josh Pinot Noir - Bottle
Flavors of lush cherry, strawberry and a hint of toasted oak.
Red Wine Flight
Three red wines of our choice.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling - Glass
A dry, crispy refreshing taste with flavors of apple and fruits.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling - Bottle
A dry, crispy refreshing taste with flavors of apple and fruits.
Seaglass Pinot Grigio - Glass
A slightly sparkling and subtly effervescent taste, playing on the palate of zest and zeal.
Seaglass Pinot Grigio - Bottle
A slightly sparkling and subtly effervescent taste, playing on the palate of zest and zeal.
Seven Daughters Moscato - Glass
Fruity gold raisin and apricot aromas and flavors with a tangy honeyed pear and citrus finish.
Seven Daughters Moscato - Bottle
Fruity gold raisin and apricot aromas and flavors with a tangy honeyed pear and citrus finish.
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc - Glass
Renowned for it's soft scent with excellent floral and citrus qualities.
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Renowned for it's soft scent with excellent floral and citrus qualities.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay - Glass
Our house white, featuring subtle citrus aromas with a balanced and clean finish.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay - Bottle
Our house white, featuring subtle citrus aromas with a balanced and clean finish.
White Wine Flight
Three white wines of our choice.
Martini & Rossi Rose (Split)
Fruity aromas and flavors with an attractive pink color and a distinctine white mousse crown.
Martini & Rossi Asti (Split)
Sweet delicate flavors of melon, peach, apple and grapefruit
Martini & Rossi Prosecco (Split)
A crisp, sweet flavor with a citrusy finish
Korbel Brut Champagne Bottle
A bottle of champagne served with your choice of 2 juices.
Korbel Weekend Special
A bottle of champagne served with your choice of 2 juices.
Bottle Split - 2 People
Bottle Split Between 2 People
Bottle Split - 3 People
Bottle Split Between 3 People
Bottle Split - 4 People
Bottle Split Between 4 People
Bottle Split - 5 People
Bottle Split Betwwen 5 People
Bottle Split - 6 People
Bottle Split Between 6 People
Mimosa
Liquor
Cocktails
Strawberry Blonde Martini
Freshly muddled strawberries, basil, mint and vodka topped with champagne.
Platinum Blonde
Vanilla vodka, horchata cream and irish cream.
Blonde Ambition
Chambord, gran marnier and passionfruit puree topped with champagne.
Cucumber Chill
Freshly muddled cucumber, cucumber vodka, lemonade and club soda.
Adult Arnold
Citrus vodka, Jeremiah Weed sweet tea vodka, lemonade and fresh squeezed lemon.
Upside Down Cake Martini
Vanilla vodka, pineapple juice, , grenadine and a cherry.
Chocolate Martini
Vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, irish cream and chocolate syrup.
Espresso Martini
Double shot of espresso, vanilla vodka and coffee liqueur.
St. Germaine Cocktail
St. Germaine Tower
Grey Goose Moscow Mule
Melon Mule
Peach Mule
Bailey's and Coffee
Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur with dark roast coffee
Kahlua and Coffee
Kahlua Coffee Liqueur with dark roast coffee
Fragelico and Coffee
Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur with dark roast coffee
Irish Coffee - Bailey's and Whiskey
Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur and Whiskey with dark roast coffee
Mimosa
Champagne and juice
Bloody Mary
Zing zang mix, spicy or regular, with your choice of voda and a salted rim. Topped with olives, a celery stick and a lime.
Breakfast
Sunshine Unlimited
Two eggs with cheddar cheese and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey sausage or turkey bacon on multi-grain toast.
The Blonde Bomber
Three egg whites with sauteed white onions, spinach, feta cheese, and sunflower seed pesto on multi-grain toast.
The Harlan
Two eggs with sauteed white onions, avocado, and tomato slices served on multi-grain toast.
Mandie Sandie
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, american cheese, and an egg prepared over medium on honey wheat toast.
Ali Benali
Ham, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and an egg prepared over medium on sourdough toast.
3 Eggs Your Way
Three eggs cooked the way you like served with your choice of meat and multi-grain toast.
Blonde Benedict
Two poached eggs served over english muffins with ham and hollandaise. Served with fruit or potatoes.
Omelet
Choose three of the following: (add more for $1.50) ham, bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, turkey bacon, feta, cheddar, american, swiss, pepper jack, onions, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, red peppers, jalapenos. Served with multi-grain toast.
Salmon Bagel
Sliced smoked salmon and a bagel served with cream cheese, capers, diced tomatoes, and red onions.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Two biscuits with sausage gravy
Blondie's Slinger
Biscuits and gravy topped with chorizo, cheddar cheese and an egg cooked the way you like.
Breakfast Flatbread
Toasted flatbread topped with tomato, sausage, bacon, onion, mozzerella, basil and an egg cooked the way you like
Steak & Eggs
A thin ribeye steak with eggs, both cooked the way you like, topped with caramelized onions and a side of potatoes
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, and eggs. Served with salsa and your choice of fruit or potatoes.
Breakfast Scrambler
Red pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, sausage, and an egg cooked the way you like on top of potatoes.
Pancakes
Three pancakes with your choice of: plain, blueberry, strawberry, or chocolate chip.
Banana French Toast
Three pieces of french toast topped with bananas and powdered sugar.
Waffles
Three pieces of belgium waffle served with butter and maple syrup.
Pancake Platter
Three pancakes served with two eggs cooked the way you like and your choice of meat.
Banana French Toast Platter
Three pieces of banana french toast served with two eggs cooked the way you like and your choice of meat.
Waffle Platter
Three pieces of belgiu waffle served with two eggs cooked the way you like and your choice of meat.
Single Popover
Served with one spread
Basket of Three Popovers
Served with two spreads
Basket of Six Popovers
Served with three spreads
Rosie's Oatmeal
Oatmeal topped with fresh blueberries and brown sugar.
Yogurt & Granola Parfait
Low-fat vanilla yogurt with layers of strawberries, blueberries and honey with a side of granola.
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Plain bagel served lightly toasted with a side of cream cheese.
Single Pancake
Chocolate chip, blueberry, strawberry or plain
Single Banana French Toast
Topped with bananas and powdered sugar
Scrambled Eggs & Bacon
Two eggs, bacon, and a slice of multi-grain toast.
Fresh Fruit Cup
A mixture of grapes, cantaloupe, pineapples, and honeydew.
Breakfast Potatoes
Diced breakfast potatoes with cajun seasoning
Toast
Multi-grain, honey-wheat, or sourdough
Side of Meat
Ham, bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or turkey bacon
Side of Salmon
Sliced smoked salmon
Single Egg
Single Steak
Chocolate Brownie
Fudgy chocolate brownie
Blondie Brownie
Butterscotch toffee brownie
Honey Bun Cake
Vanilla cake layered with a cinnamon struesel topping covered in icing.
Gooey Butter Cake
A St. Louis Staple...
Cranberry Scone
Topped with a honey-lime frosting
Muffin
Chocolate, blueberry, or banana nut
Banana Bread
Fresh baked banana bread (no nuts)
Lunch
Pick Any Two Combo
1/2 soup, 1/2 salad. or 1/2 sandwich
Shawny Pawny
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, spicy dijon-mayo, sunflower seed pesto and swiss cheese on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Kendall Ann
Ham, turkey, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Juju Veggie
Avocado, cucumber, mixed greens, swiss cheese, hummus and sunflower seed pesto on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Brennan Reece
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish-mayo on sourdough toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Ace
Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on multi-grain toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheese on sourdough toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Creamy chicken salad on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Creamy tuna salad on honey wheat toast. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Side of Chicken
Chicken breast
Fresh Fruit Cup
A mixture of grapes, cantaloupe, pineapples, and honeydew.
Pasta Salad
Creamy pasta salad with noodles and veggies
Potato Chips
Kettle cooked potato chips
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Club Wrap
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy dijon-mayo. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Blondie Burger
Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and pesto-mayo. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Steak Sandwich
Ribeye steak cooked the way you like topped with caramelized onions, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Steak or Chicken Sliders
2 sliders topped with caramelized onions, spicy dijon-mayo and swiss cheese on pretzel buns. Served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with a lemon herb vinaigrette dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, artichokes, olives, cucumbers and red onions with a Greek dressing.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, goat cheese, cranberries, almonds and bacon with an orange-raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Moe Roe Salad
Mixed greens, bleu cheese, apples, red onions and almonds with a orange-raspberry vinaigrette.
Garden Fresh Salad
Mixed greens, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, tomatoes, artichokes and cucumbers with a lemon herb vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Salad
Creamy chicken salad with red grapes, almonds and celery. Served beside a small house salad and a popover. (Try it as a sandwich!)
Tuna Salad
Creamy tuna salad with egg, celery and relish. Served beside a small house salad and a popover. (Try it as a sandwich!)
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons with a caesar dressing.
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges and red onions with a lemon herb vinaigrette.
Soup Du Jour
Soup of the Day
Roasted Red Pepper and Gouda
Creamy red pepper and gouda soup
Chicken Noodle
Chicken, noodles, carrots, onions and celery.
Vegetable Beef
Beef, carrots, potatoes and corn.
Hummus
Hummus topped with feta cheese, served with cucumbers and pita bread.
Crab Cakes
Two jumbo lump crab cakes made with chipotle and red peppers, topped with a remoulade sauce and served with a small bed of greens.
Kid's PB&J
1/2 a peanut butter and jelly sandwich served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
1/2 a grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Kid's Turkey Sandwich
1/2 a turkey and cheese sandwich served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Kid's Ham Sandwich
1/2 a ham and cheese sandwich served with your choice of fruit, chips, pasta salad, or potatoes.
Catering
Dessert Platter
A dessert platter consisting of chocolate brownies, blonde brownies and chocolate chip cookies.
Fresh Start Platter
$9.50 per person... A freshly cut fruit platter, yogurt and granola parfaits, popovers, and an assortment of spreads; homemade strawberry butter and apple butter, along with our seasonal marmalade.
Continental Breakfast Platter
$6.50 per person... An assortment of freshly baked popovers, pastries, scones and muffins accompanied with a variety of spreads; homemade strawberry butter and apple butter, along with our seasonal marmalade.
Breakfast Sandwich Platter
A platter of our delicious halved breakfast sandwiches accompanied with a freshly cut fruit bowl. Choose between: The Blonde Bomber, Sunshine Unlimited, or The Harlan.
Blondie's Cover All Your Bases Platter
An assortment of breakfast sandwiches, freshly baked popovers, a fruit bowl, pastries, muffins, butter and spreads. Also includes a pot of freshly roasted coffee and orange juice.
Fresh Fruit Tray - Serves 10-12 People
Freshly cut fruit tray serving 10-12 people
Fresh Fruit Tray - Serves 16-21 People
Freshly cut fruit tray serving 16-21 people
Fresh Fruit Tray - Serves 25-30 People
Freshly cut fruit tray serving 25-30 people.
Pitcher of Coffee - Serves 12
Freshly roasted Kaldi's Specialty Coffee. Includes cups, sweeteners and creamer.
Gallon of Orange Juice - Serves 12
Classic OJ
Chicken Salad - Bulk
Made from scratch chicken salad consisting of chicken, red grapes, shaved almonds and celery.
Tuna Salad - Bulk
Made from scratch tuna salad consisting of white albacore tuna, boiled egg, celery, relish and red onions.
Spinach Salad - Bulk
Fresh spinach, goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon, shaved almonds and a house made Orange Raspbery Vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad with Chicken - Bulk
Fresh spinach, goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon, shaved almonds and a house made Orange Raspbery Vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken.
Greek Salad - Bulk
Mixed greens, artichokes, feta cheese, olives, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes and a house made Greek dressing.
Greek Salad with Chicken - Bulk
Mixed greens, artichokes, feta cheese, olives, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes and a house made Greek dressing. Topped with grilled chicken.
House Salad - Bulk
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with a lemon herb vinaigrette dressing.
House Salad with Chicken - Bulk
Mixed greens tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and a house made lemon herb vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken.
Moe Roe Salad - Bulk
Field greens, apples, bleu cheese, shaved almonds, red onions and a house made Orange Raspberry vinaigrette.
Moe Roe Salad with Chicken - Bulk
Field greens, apples, bleu cheese, shaved almonds, red onions and a house made Orange Raspberry vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken.
Shawny Pawny Platter - Feeds 12
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, spicy dijon-mayo, sunflower seed pesto and swiss cheese on honey wheat toast.
Brennan Reece Platter - Feeds 12
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish-mayo on sourdough toast.
Kendall Ann Platter - Feeds 12
Ham, turkey, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough toast.
Ace Platter - Feeds 12
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade chiptole mayo on a multi-grain bread.
BLT Platter - Feeds 12
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted honey wheat bread.
Juju Veggie Platter
Fresh avocado, cucumber, greens, swiss cheese, hummus and sunflower seed pesto on honey wheat bread.
Veggie Platter - Feeds 12-15 people
Seasonal fresh veggies served with our house made herb dip and toasted pita bread.
Hummus Platter - Feeds 12-15 people
A house made hummus consisting of garbanzo beans, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice topped with feta cheese crumbles. Served with toasted pita bread and cucumber slices.
Mini Crab Cake Platter
Crab cakes made from scratch with jumbo lump crab meat and fresh red bell and chipotle peppers, drizzled with a red pepper remoulade. Served over a bed of fresh mixed greens.
Chicken and/or Beef Slider Platter
Chicken breast or ribeye steak topped with caramelized onions, melted swiss cheese and a house made spicy dijon mayo on top of buttery pretzel rolls.
Bowl of Chips - Bulk
Kettle cooked potato chips
Bowl of Pasta Salad - Bulk
A creamy pasta salad with veggies.
Daily Specials
Monday Special
Beef, chicken, or veggie stir-fry with broccoli, onions, mushrooms, carrots and soy sauce.
Tuesday Special
Pasta - the pasta special varies weekly. Please call the restaurant to find out the pasta special for the day.
Wednesday Special
Burgers - Spicy Burger with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo - Mushroom Swiss Burger - Patty Melt
Thursday Special
Comfort - the comfort special varies weekly. Please call the restaurant to find out the comfort special for the day.
Friday Special
Fish - the fish special varies weekly. Please call the restaurant to find out the fish special for the day.
Acai Bowls
PB&J Power Bowl
Acai berry blended with peanut butter, strawberries and banana. Topped with honey granola, shaved almonds, peanut butter, fresh strawberries and banana.
Triple Berry Acai Bowl
Acai berry topped with vanilla chia pudding, coconut, dried cranberries, fresh blueberries and strawberries.
Tropical Coconut Bowl
Acai berry layered with blue majic coconut sorbet and vanilla chia pudding. Topped with blueberries, fresh pineapple, coconut, and shaved almonds.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
A bustling cafe with a cozy ambiance. Serving breakfast and lunch until 2pm every day.
1301 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103