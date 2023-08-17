BREAKFAST

Eggs

Bluebird Eggs

$11.00

Two eggs, hash browns, toast & your choice of double-smoked ham steak, pecanwood-smoked bacon or two house sausage patties.

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

A hearty mix of potatoes, carrots, turnips, parsnips, and corned beef, served with two eggs your way and toast.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

6oz grilled NY strip served with two eggs, hash browns, and toast.

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Chicken fried steak in rich sausage gravy with two eggs your way, hash browns & toast.

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Fresh baked biscuits, luscious sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns.

Breggfast Sammy

$11.00

Two fried eggs on toasted white, wheat, sourdough, or rye with lettuce, tomato, onion, and lemon garlic aioli, with hash browns. Add cheese for 50 cents. add bacon, ham, or sausage, for 1.

Huevos

$13.00

Our famous red pepper chili served over Parmesan polenta and over easy eggs with hash browns. Add chorizo, bacon, ham, or turkey for $1.

Breakfast Special

$12.00

Check social media or call in to see what we're running!

Omelets

Made with three extra large eggs (egg white only for 50c) & served with hash browns & your choice of toast: wheat, white, rye, English muffin, house sourdough (50c) or house-baked buttermilk biscuit (50c).

Steak & Wake

$14.00

Sliced grilled steak, asparagus, Parmesan cheese, and stone ground mustard. Served with hash browns and toast.

Florentine Omelet

$12.00

Spinach, tomato, and red onion, drizzled with pesto. Served with hash browns and toast.

Slammin' Salmon Omelet

$14.00

Smoked salmon, red onion, red bell pepper, & citrus cream cheese. Topped with fresh scallions and capers. Served with hash browns and toast.

Krakatoa Omelet

$13.00

Pecanwood-smoked bacon, jalapeño, red onion, citrus cream cheese & molten pepperjack. A seismic shockwave of an omelet! Served with hash browns and toast.

Popeye Omelet

$12.00

Crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach & fresh, house-made hollandaise. Served with hash browns and toast. Definitely not for the wimpy!

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Pepper, red onion, asparagus, mushroom, tomatoes, and spinach, and topped with melted cheddar. Served with hash browns and toast. Approved for carnivores as well!

Mile High Omelet

$12.00

Double-smoked ham, red onion, red bell pepper & sharp cheddar. Served with hash browns and toast.

U-the-Chef

$13.00+

Build your own omelet. Choose wisely.

Off the Griddle

Homemade treats served with creamy whipped butter & syrup. Add fresh whipped cream, strawberries, bananas, griddl'd bananas, walnuts, pecans, chocolate chips, raisins, or blueberries for 50c.

1 Homemade Buttermilk Pancake

$2.50

2 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.00

3 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

1 Gluten-Free Pancake

$2.75

2 Gluten-Free Pancakes

$5.50

3 Gluten-Free Pancakes

$7.50

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

French Toast

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$7.00

Steel Cut Oats

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

Double-Smoked Ham

$4.00

House Sausage Patties

$4.00

Pecanwood-Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Krakatoa Browns

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Warm Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Side Condiment

$0.50

1/2 Order French Toast

$3.50

One Egg

$2.00

Big Plate

LUNCH

Burgers

Our burgers are 6oz Ruzicka's beef, hand-pattied & char-grilled to your specification. Our pork tenderloins are cut, tenderized & breaded by hand, in house. Add a fried egg for $1 or an extra patty or loin for $4. All burgers & loins are served with fries or Bluebird slaw (sub soup or salad for $2.50) on a house-baked Kaiser with lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Hamburger

$12.00

The classic, seasoned & grilled to perfection. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Choose American, cheddar, pepperjack, bleu, Swiss, mozzarella, provolone, Prairie Breeze or feta. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two strips of pecanwood-smoked bacon & sharp cheddar in perfect harmony. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.

The Krakatoa

$14.00

A tempest of pecanwood-smoked bacon, jalapenos, garlic, red onions & magmatic pepperjack. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.

Bluebird BBQ

$14.00

Bacon, Cheddar, crispy fried onion & BBQ Sauce. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.00

Topped with sautéed crimini mushrooms & molten Swiss. Oh Mama, umami! Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.

Bluebird-ger

$14.00

Topped with two strips of pecanwood-smoked bacon & tangy bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with fries or Bluebird slaw. Soup or salad may be substituted for $2.50.

Reuben

$13.00

House corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a snappy, sweet mustard sauce on marbled rye. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

The Cuban

$13.00

Double-smoked ham, Bluebird pulled pork, spicy Cuban relish, tangy yellow mustard sauce & pepperjack nestled in a hoagie. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Smoked pork shoulder mounted on a Kaiser bun with a zingy coleslaw and a zangy BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.

BLT

$11.00

Loads of pecanwood-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & lemon garlic aioli on toasted sourdough. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

Fried Egg Sammy

$11.00

Two fried eggs on toasted white, wheat, sourdough, or rye with lettuce, tomato, onion and lemon garlic aioli. Add cheese for 50 cents or bacon, ham, or turkey for $1.

Big Person Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Provolone and Milton Creamery Prairie Breeze (sharp, white cheddar) on sourdough. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Mediterranean marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and lemon garlic aioli on a toasted Kaiser bun. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

The Toadstool

$11.00

Grilled, marinated portobello cap with tomato, lettuce, house-made pesto and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

Crab Cake Po'Boy

$14.00

Pan fried crab cakes, shredded lettuce, tomato, red pepper remoulade, and braised cabbage on a toasted hoagie. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Dotingly hand-pounded pork loin, either breaded or grilled, with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

Ah-nold Club

$14.00

Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, and lemon garlic aioli on sourdough. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

Prime Rib French Dip

$14.00

Medium rare prime rib, caramelized onions, and thick cut provolone melted to ooey gooey blissfulness. Served with au jus for your dipping delight. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

Lunch Special

$11.00

Changes daily! Call or check social media to see what's cooking!

& Such

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Beer battered Pacific Cod fillets deep fried to crispy golden excellence, with fries, naturally. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.

Mama Bird's Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Delicious blend o cheese, gallantly gooey, with a crunchy gratin. Served with a side house salad with your choice of dressing.

Salads

Choose from Balsamic Vinaigrette, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, Green Goddess, or Ceasar Dressing. Add chicken or shrimp for $3, or blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.

House Salad

$5.00+

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and croutons.

Baby Spinach

$12.00

Tender spinach leaves, strawberries, bleu cheese and toasted pecans.

Thai Yellowfin Tuna Salad

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens, seared Yellowfin Tuna, carrots, scallions, and crunchy noodles with a Wasabi Vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, crimini mushrooms, avocado, scallions, hard-boiled egg & bleu cheese atop a bed of crisp mixed greens.

Portobello Salad

$13.00

Wholesome grilled Portobello, mushrooms over spinach. Served with roasted red peppers, red onion, and feta cheese.

Chef Salad

$14.00

Soups and Sides

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Ask your server for today's selection!

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Slaw

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Side Condiment

$0.50

APPETIZERS

Chicken Strips App

$11.00

Six breaded chicken breast tenders served with ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, or blue cheese dressing.

Cheese Curds

$11.00

House breaded Milton creamery chive curds served with magnificent marinara for your dipping delight.

Loaded Fries

$11.00

A mountain of fries topped with our bacon, peppperjack cheese, red onion, garlic, jalapenos, and scallions.

Crab Cakes

$11.00

Two house-made crab cakes served with our scrappy roasted red pepper rémoulade and sweet and sour cabbage relish.

DINNER

Dinner Entrées

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Delicious blend of cheese, delightfully gooey, with a crunch gratin.

Chicken Platter

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breasts served with mashed potatoes and mixed dinner veggies.

Meatlöaf

$16.00

Monumental slice of our housemade classic. Served with mashed potatoes and dinner veggies.

Turkey Manhattan

$14.00

Our take on the diner classic with turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy roosted upon Texas toast.

Fettuccine

$12.00

Fettuccine tossed with house Alfredo sauce served with Texas toast.

New York Strip

$20.00

12oz Black Angus NY strip grilled to your pleasure. Served with mashed potatoes and dinner vegetables.

Prime Rib Manhattan

$14.00

Prime Rib, mashed potatoes, and gravy roosted upon delicious Texas toast.

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Three Steak tacos grilled your way with cilantro and yellow onion. Served with Spanish rice, salsa and sour cream.

KIDS

Food for Fledglings

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Three chicken strips served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ. Choose fruit, applesauce or fries.

PB & Jay

$7.00

A delicious peanut butter and jelly sandwich on wheat toast. Served with fruit, fries, or applesauce.

Kiddy Grilly Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese with American cheese on wheat bread. Served with fruit, fries, or applesauce.

Mac + Cheese

$7.00

Gooey, cheesey blend with American, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.

Lil' Elvis

$7.00

Griddled peanut butter & banana sammy with a kiss of honey. Choice of fruit, fries, or applesauce.

DESSERTS

Ask about our selection of fresh, homemade cakes, pies, cheesecakes & other yummies, goodies & treats!

Daily Homemade Desserts

$6.00

Ask your server about our selection of fresh, homemade cakes, pies, cheesecakes & other yummies, goodies & treats!

Ice Cream with Chocolate or Caramel Sauce

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Apple Pie

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

Drinks

Coffee / Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade or Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Latte/Capp/Mocha

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Oat Milk Upcharge

$1.25

Single Espresso Shot

$2.00

Double Shot Espresso

$4.00

MERCH & COFFEE BAGS

Clothing

Adult T-Shirt

$20.00

Youth T-Shirt

$15.00

Beanie

$25.00

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Longsleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Dishware

Ceramic Mugs

$8.00

Coffee

12 oz Whole Bean

$8.99

12 oz Ground

$8.99

12 oz Decaf

$8.99

5 lb Regular

$40.00

5 lb Decaf

$40.00