Reds Alehouse - North Liberty

review star

No reviews yet

405 N Dubuque St

North Liberty, IA 52317

Popular Items

(5) Zingers
Half House Salad
Balsamic Chicken

Appetizers

Tuna Wontons

$13.95

seared tuna, wontons, teriyaki, ginger sesame, wasabi, sesame seeds, scallion

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.95

applewood smoked bacon, roasted red pepper and fontina cheese fondue, sour cream, scallions

Boneless Wings

$15.95

buffalo, sweet chili chipotle, smokehouse BBQ, Sriracha maple, ranch, bleu cheese

(5) Zingers

$12.95

buffalo, sweet chili chipotle, smokehouse BBQ, Sriracha maple, ranch, bleu cheese

Wings

$15.95

buffalo, sweet chili chipotle, smokehouse BBQ, Sriracha maple, ranch, bleu cheese

Bruschetta

$10.95

bruschetta tomatoes, balsamic glaze, provolone, crostinis

Brussel Sprouts

$10.95

Korean BBQ, bacon, walnuts, cilantro

Carnitas Tacos

$12.95

slow cooked pork, verde salsa, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, lime, side of chips and salsa

Cheese Curds

$9.95

beer battered Dan & Debbies white cheese curds, ranch, San Marzano

Crazy Goat

$12.95

San Marzano, goat cheese, house-made foccacia, Parmesan Reggiano, chives

Pretzels

$8.95

beer cheese, stone ground mustard

House Made Chips

$3.00

Queso

$4.00

Salsa (gf, v)

$3.00

Chorizo Queso

$6.00

Soups & Salads

all to-go salads will come with dressing on the side

Half House Salad

$6.00

romaine, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, crouton, bacon bits, Parmesan-Reggiano, choice of housemade dressing

Full House Salad

$9.00

romaine, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, crouton, bacon bits, Parmesan-Reggiano, choice of housemade dressing

Lemon Poppy Seed Salad

$9.00

Arcadian mix, craisins, feta, walnuts, lemon poppy seed vinaigrette

Grilled Wedge

$9.00

grilled romaine, seasonal roasted vegetables, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$14.95

romaine, grilled chicken, cheddar jack, tortilla chips, onion, green pepper, ranch dressing, salsa

Chowder Cup

$4.00

A corridor favorite!

French Onion Crock

$6.00

topped with gruyere cheese & house-made focaccia croutons

Chowder Bowl

$7.00

A corridor favorite!

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in buffalo, brioche bun, side of ranch

California Club

$14.95

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, avoacdo, Roma tomato, garlic aioli, sourdough

French Dip

$16.95

house-roasted top round, carmelized onion, green pepper, Milton Creamery aged white cheddar, creamy horseradish, house au jus, garlic hoagie

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

grilled chicken breast, tossed in buffalo, brioche bun, side of ranch

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.95

provolone, cheddar, pepper jack, bacon, tomato

Impossible Burger

$13.95

plant-based Impossible Burger, vegenaise, avocado, house-made pickles, vegan bun

Pork Tenderloin

$11.95

house breaded locally sourced pork tenderloin, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun

Reuben

$13.95

house corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, marbled rye

Burgers & Chicken

Alehouse Burger

$13.95

sweet chili aioli, onion tangles, provolone

Alehouse Chicken

$13.95

sweet chili aioli, onion tangles, provolone

Fahrenehit 319 Burger

$13.95

pepperjack, cajun mayo, giardiniera, jalapeño

Fahrenehit 319 Chicken

$13.95

pepperjack, cajun mayo, giardiniera, jalapeño

Smoke Stack Burger

$16.95

house-roasted top round, bacon, cheddar, onion strings, smokehouse BBQ

Smoke Stack Chicken

$16.95

house-roasted top round, bacon, cheddar, onion strings, smokehouse BBQ

Straight Up Burger

$12.95

lettuce tomato, onion, cheese +1

Straight Up Chicken

$12.95

lettuce tomato, onion, cheese +1

The Patriot Burger

$14.95

bacon, American cheese, housemade pickles, housemade mayo

The Patriot Chicken

$14.95

bacon, American cheese, housemade pickles, housemade mayo

Wake & Bacon Burger

$15.95

bacon, sunny egg*, cheddar, avocado

Wake & Bacon Chicken

$15.95

bacon, sunny egg*, cheddar, avocado

Plates

Fish & Chips

$14.95

beer battered cod fillets, fries, Reds slaw, house tartar, lemon, fresh dill

Noodle Bowl

$11.95

yakisoba noodles, onion, red pepper, red & green cabbage, sweet chili peanut sauce, cilantro, scallion, sesame seeds

Vegan Tamale

$14.95

traditional corn masa, napal cactus, flax seed, chia seed, organic hemp, tomatillo salsa verde, arugula, red cabbage, red onion, corn salsa, avocado, lime

Korean BBQ Salmon Entree

$26.00

Korean BBQ Salmon on top of rice and a cucumber, carrot Sriracha salad. Served with charred broccolini. Topped with sesame seeds and scallions.

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.95

marinated tuna, rice, edamame, avocado, carrot, cucumber, ginger sesame, sesame seeds, scallions

Flatbreads

Balsamic Chicken

$12.95

bruschetta tomato, balsamic glaze, garlic oil, mozzarella

BBQ Pulled Pork Flat

$12.95

corn salsa, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar jack

Buffalo Chicken Flat

$12.95

celery, ranch, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

Margherita

$12.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, Roma tomato, mozzarella, garlic oil

Pepperoni Flat

$12.95

pepperoni, mozzarella, cheddar jack, Parmesan Reggiano

Running Buck

$12.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, chorizo, mozzarella, red onion, jalepeño

Spicy Thai Chicken

$12.95

peanut sauce, cheddar jack, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, carrot, green onion

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies

Kids Half Cheese Flatbread

$6.95

choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies

Kids Zingers

$6.95

served with one side of sauce (you can choose to have them tossed in that sauce if you please), choice of fries, Reds slaw, cottage cheese or roasted veggies

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Reds Slaw

$4.00

Applesauce

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Side Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side Salsa Verde

$0.75

Sm Rami Salsa

$0.50

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

1000

$0.50

Auju

$2.00

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cajun Mayo

$0.50

Fondue

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ginger Sesame

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish Aioli

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Vin

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Side Queso

$1.00

Side San Marzano

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sriracha Maple

$0.50

Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

Sweet Chili Aioli

$0.50

Sweet Chili Chipotle

$0.50

Sweet Chili Peanut

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Dessert

Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Weekend Specials

AVAILABLE STARTING FRIDAY 10/28 AT 4PM

Nachos

$13.95

cheddar jack, mozzarella, pico, jalapenos, black beans, sour cream, scallions, queso

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

No Crap On Tap!

Website

Location

405 N Dubuque St, North Liberty, IA 52317

Directions

