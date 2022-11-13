Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mosley's - North Liberty

review star

No reviews yet

125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C

North Liberty, IA 52317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese
French Fries
Pork, LB

Starters

Oil Can Nachos

$17.00

House tortilla chips, queso blanco, salsa verde, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, sour cream

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Housemade

Chili

$4.00

Spicy! Cheddar, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, scallions, fritos

Sterzing's & Dips

$8.00

Iowa's potato chips, french onion, tilamook pimento

Pit Fries

$11.00

French fries, housemade queso blanco, red rib sauce, onion, chopped house pickles

Frito Pie

$10.00

Pulled pork, refried beans, fritos, house chili, cheddar, hot sauce, sour cream, scallions

Chicken Cracklin's

$6.00

Spicy! Crispy chicken skins, chicken dust seasoning

Fried Dill Pickle Spears

$7.00

Remoulade

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Remoulade

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

Spicy! Whole wings, pit smoked, dry rubbed

Chicken Salad Sliders

$10.00

Hawaiian buns, smoked chicken, grapes, pecans

BLT Sliders

$11.00

Hawaiian buns, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet corn aioli

Jar of Bacon

$7.00

Sandwiches

Mosley BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled pork, seasoned vinegar, gold standard sauce, coleslaw

Mosley Burger

$12.00

2 beef patties, white american, housemade bacon jam, burger sauce, LTO, house pickles

Pulled Chicken BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled chicken, seasoned vinegar, gold standard sauce, coleslaw

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Brisket, hot red rib sauce

The Smoke Stack

$12.00

Brisket, pork, chicken

Cubano

$13.00

Pulled pork, ham, swiss, yellow mustard, dill pickle, cuban loaf

Chicken Bacon Club

$12.00

Pulled chicken, house bacon, creamy peppercorn, lettuce, tomato

Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

House sausage, roasted red pepper, sauteed onions

Mosley Dawg

$7.00

All-beef hotdog, house chili, coleslaw

Smoked Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated, smoked portobello, gold standard sauce, coleslaw

Pork Plate

$10.00

Chicken Plate

$10.00

Pit Master Classics

Ribs

$18.00

Hand cut, rubbed, marinated, smoked, served wet, hot or standard

Brisket

$9.00

Rubbed, smoked, sliced

Half Chicken

$14.00

Brined, smoked, over white bread, house pickles

Sausage Link

$7.00

Spicy, savory, housemade, smoked

Rib Tips

$11.00

Marbled, tender, flavorful, same as ribs

Brisket Mac Cheese

$13.00

Smoked Turkey

$95.00Out of stock

Platters

The Picnic

$21.00

1/4# Pork, 1/4# Chicken, 1/4 Slab Ribs

The Spread

$44.00

1/2# Pork, 1/2 Slab Ribs, 1/2# Brisket, 2 Sausage links

Meat & 3

$28.00

1# Pork or chicken, choose 3 sides

Creole Catfish

$17.00Out of stock

Curb - 4 Mosley's

$65.00

Family feast! Four Mosley's Pork or Chicken BBQ Sandwiches, a quart of Baked Beans, a quart of your choice of side, 4 pieces of cornbread.

Curb - Ribs/Brisket

$75.00

Family feast! Two full racks of ribs or two pounds of brisket, a quart of Baked Beans, a quart of your choice of side, 4 pieces of cornbread.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$16.00Out of stock

Greens

Anna's Entrée Salad

$13.00

Greens, red onion, red pepper, cucumber, pecans, pulled chicken, vinaigrette or CPB

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Romaine wedge, grape tomatoes, cotija, red onion, house bacon, CPB

House Salad

$7.00

Greens, red onion, red pepper, cucumber, pecans, vinaigrette or CPB

Southwestern Salad

$14.00

Greens, pickled red onions & jalapenos, chicken cracklin croutons, hard boiled eggs, tortilla strips, SW ranch dressing

Kids

Mini Mosley

$7.00

Mini Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Ribs

$9.00

1/4 Slab

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Housemade vanilla pudding, bananas, vanilla wafers, whipped cream

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Apple, streusel, cinnamon ice cream

Ice Cream, Soft Serve

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla, chocolate, twist

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

2 pieces

Baked Beans

$3.50

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

French Fries

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

House Pickles

$3.00

Pickled Vegetable Jar

$3.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.50

Potato Chips

$3.00

Sterzing's, Vicki's salt/vinegar, jalapeno

Side Salad

$4.50

CPB cup

$0.50

Queso side

$4.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

House Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sunday ONLY

SUN Bloody Mary

$5.00

SUN Screwdriver

$4.00

SUN Aperol Spritz

$6.00

SUN Mosley Mule

$6.00

SUN Moonshine Mule

$6.00

SUN Peachy Keen Mule

$6.00

SUN Oinks Pitcher

$19.00

SUN Mosley Marg Pitcher

$19.00

SUN Mosley Mule Pitcher

$19.00

SUN Sangria Pitcher

$19.00

By the Pound

Pork, LB

$15.00

Chicken, LB

$15.00

Brisket, LB

$28.00

Buns, Dozen

$6.00

By the Pint

Coleslaw, PT

$5.00

Baked Beans, PT

$5.00

Mashed Sweets, PT

$5.00

Collard Greens, PT

$8.00

Mac & Cheese, PT

$7.00

Potato Salad, PT

$5.00

House Pickles, PT

$5.00

Pickled Veggies, PT

$5.00

Gold Standard Sauce, PT

$5.00

M14 Sauce, PT

$5.00

Red Rib Sauce, PT

$5.00

Hot Red Sauce, PT

$5.00

Vinegar, PT

$5.00

By the Quart

Coleslaw, QT

$9.00

Baked Beans, QT

$9.00

Mashed Sweets, QT

$9.00

Collard Greens, QT

$15.00

Mac & Cheese, QT

$13.00

Potato Salad, QT

$9.00

House Pickles, QT

$9.00

Pickled Veggies, QT

$9.00

Gold Standard Sauce, QT

$9.00

M14 Sauce, QT

$9.00

Red Rib Sauce, QT

$9.00

Hot Red Sauce, QT

$9.00

Vinegar, QT

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come share the best barbecue and comfort food with your friends and family. Grab a drink, enjoy a fabulous meal, and let our family take care of you.

Location

125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C, North Liberty, IA 52317

Directions

Gallery
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty image
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty image
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushiya - North Liberty
orange starNo Reviews
745 Community Dr Ste A North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Tin Roost
orange star4.1 • 710
840 West Penn Street North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty
orange starNo Reviews
405 N Dubuque St North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Falbo Bros Pizzeria - Coralville - 3286 Crosspark Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3286 Crosspark Road Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Estela's Fresh Mex - Coralville
orange starNo Reviews
1810 N Coral Street Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Iowa Athletic Club
orange starNo Reviews
900 9th Street #205 Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Liberty

Tin Roost
orange star4.1 • 710
840 West Penn Street North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Liberty
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston