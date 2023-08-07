BEER

DRAFT BEER

Brah

West Coast IPA Dry Hopped with Columbus Cryo, Ekuanot, HBC 586, and Nelson Sauvin. Sticky cannabis, pine, and dank. 7%

Bro

West Coast IPA Dry hopped with HBC 586, Citra, and Mosaic. Vibrant aromas of pink grapefruit, citrus zest, and orange. 7%

CIDER: JeffCo *CAN* - 16oz.

Modern, semi-sweet cider blended with fresh pineapple juice. From our homies Jefferson County Ciderworks - 6.2%

Czech Premium Lager

Double-decocted Czech lager brewed with 100% Moravian malt & Czech Saaz hops. Historic, light, and complex. A true staple to the birthplace of pilsner beer. Na Zdravi! 5.5%

DRAFT ROOTBEER-16 Oz. Brewhouse

$3.50

Featherweight

American Light Lager - Came here for a Busch Light? We’ve got you covered! This beer is for those looking to rehydrate or stick to their true Iowa roots. Dangerously light, dangerously good. 4.3%

Field Day Pils (Slow Pour)

Our Flagship German Pilsner - Could Take Up to 6 Minutes to Pour; Recommend Ordering Another Beer Ahead of Time. Traditionally brewed following The Reinheitsgebot (German Purity Law).

Frenzy - Mimosa

Kettle Sour with Cara Cara orange, peach, mango. Perfect for those early mornings. 7.7%

Frenzy - Smoothie Marionberry

Smoothie Sour, Marionberry, Raspberry, and Vanilla. 5.5%

Grisette

Collab with our friends from Pulpit Rock Brewing. This Farmhouse Table Beer is complex, light, and bright. 3.9%

GUEST TAP: Adventurous Easy Peel #19

Hazy Double IPA Triple Dry Hopped With Eclipse Hops from our homies at Adventurous Brewing - 8.3%

GUEST TAP: Dimensional Glazey Boy #20

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Roll Stout from our homies at Dimensional Brewing Company - 5.7%

Juice Belly

Hazy IPA - Dry hopped with Citra Cryo and Nelson Sauvin. 6.6%

Kolsch No. 3

Hybrid ale, fermented cold for a clean, refreshing German Golden Ale 5.2%

Little This, Little That

Our Robust Porter was aged on fresh vanilla beans and local coffee to elevate those roasted malts to a whole new level. Marshmallow, milk chocolate, caramel, and coffee. Who says you can’t have dessert first? 5.9%

Midwest Pale

Brewed like a West Coast, fermented and dry hopped like an East Coast. This American pale ale brings the best of both worlds to one common place, the middle. 6%

No Powertools Hazy IPA

*JUST TAPPED* - Hazy IPA dry-hopped with motueka, citra, citra-cryo, and mosaic.

Puddle Jumper

English Pale Mild - highlights the delicate layers of specialty malts with a refreshing bright yeast strain. This is what we recommend for people wanting to explore a little more flavor without being overwhelmed. 3.7%

Work Expense

Vienna Lager - Vienna malt is the star of this show. Single decocted and multi- stepped for a deeper level of malt sweetness & fullness. A perfect beer for all year round. 5.7%

FOOD

PRETZELS

Field Day Pretzel

$16.00

Pale Ale Pub Mustard, Stout Onion Jam, FD Pils Beer Cheese

Pickle Pretzel

$18.00

Dill Pickle Seasoned, Pastrami, Swiss, House Ranch

Chicago Pretzel

$18.00

Poppyseed, Vienna Dog, Provolone, Giardinera, Yellow Mustard

Dessert Pretzel

$18.00Out of stock

Vanilla Glaze, Chocolate Porter Ganache, Cinnamon Streusel

BREWERY FRIES

Field Fries

$10.00

Special Sauce, Chive, Field Day Salt

Truffled Fries

$12.00

Truffle Oil, Crispy Garlic, Parmesan, Herb Aioli

Iowan Fries

$14.00

Field Day Pils Beer Cheese, Pulled Pork, House Ranch

Umami Fries

$13.00

Kewpie Mayo, Eel Sauce, Furikake, Scallion, Cilantro

Korean Fries

$13.00

Kimchi, Gochujang BBQ, Kewpie Mayo, Serrano, Scallion, Cilantro, Sesame

Oh, Canada Fries

$13.00

Puddle Jumper Gravy, Cheese Curd, Chive

SNACKS

House Pickles

$4.00

Cucumber, Seasonal Veg

Grandma Margaret's Pretzels

$4.00

Hard Pretzels, Ranch Powder, Chile

Duckpin Popcorn

$4.00

Popped in Duck Fat, Herb Salt

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Mixed Olives with pits, Herb Oil, Orange Zest

SMALL PLATES

Elotes Dip

$12.00

Creamy Roasted Corn, Poblano, Cream Cheese, Pickled Onion, Feta, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips

Crab Pimento Cheese Dip

$16.00

Lump Crab, Red Pepper, Chive, Crostini, Old Bay

Don't Falafel 'Bout It

$13.00Out of stock

House-made Chickpea Fritters, Pickled Onion, Feta, Pepitas, Curry Yogurt

We'll Just Get the Nachos

$16.00

FD Beer Cheese, Pulled Pork, Feta, Cowboy Caviar, Avocado Crema, Pickled Onion, Cilantro

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Brined & Fried Wings, Sauced in Choice of FD Buffalo, Korean BBQ, or Pale Ale Honey Mustard, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, Carrot & Celery (Can Substitute Cauliflower Wings)

SALADS

Green House

$13.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Radish , Parmesan, Crostini, Ranch

Nice Out

$15.00

Spring Mix, Raspberry, Candied Walnut, Feta, Currant, Balsamic Vinagrette

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, Tomato, Parmesan, Parsnip Crouton, Hard Boiled Egg, Umami Caesar Dressing

Southwest Grain Bowl

$14.00

Toasted Farro, Barley, Cowboy Caviar, Tomato, Pepitas, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Feta, Avocado Crema

Tofu Bowl

$16.00

Marinated & Grilled Tofu, Toasted Ancient Grains, Pickled Onion, Herb Salad, Feta, Pepitas, Curry Yogurt

SANDWICHES

Pork Schnitzel

$16.00

Breaded & Fried Pork Shoulder, Pale Ale Pub Mustard, Slaw, Pickle

Fried Field Day Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion

Grilled Field Day Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion

Fried Korean Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Gochujang BBQ, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Kewpie Mayo

Grilled Korean Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Gochujang BBQ, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Kewpie Mayo

Nduja Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sourdough, Spicy Prosciutto Spread, American & Cheddar Cheese

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Tomato Jam, Garden Cream Cheese, Spring Mix, Pickled Onion

Street Tacos (2 Tacos)

$14.00

Corn Tortilla, Pulled Pork, Roasted Poblano, Feta, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Crema, Charred Lime

BURGERS

Field Day Burger

$16.00

Smashed Double Patty, Special Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickle, American

Half Fancy Burger

$17.00

Smashed Double Patty, Stout Onion Jam, Sautéed Mushroom, Arugula, Mayo, Swiss

Iowa Sunrise Burger

$17.00

Smashed Double Patty, Iowa Bacon, Over-Easy Egg, Mayo, American

West Coastin' Burger

$17.00

Smashed Double Patty, Garden Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Pickled Onion

Gold Medal Veggie Burger

$16.00

House-made Veggie Patty, Garden Cream Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato

KIDS MENU

Kid Buttered Noodles

$7.00
Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00
Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kid Dino Nuggs

$7.00

ADD ON SIDE

CONDIMENTS

Side Fries

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

COCKTAILS & SPIRITS

OUR COCKTAILS

Espresso Martini

$13.00Out of stock

Espresso, Iowa Knee-High Vodka, Cantera Negra Café

Mezcal Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

818 Blanco Tequila, Mezcal, Pineapple Brown Sugar Serrano Syrup, Fresh Lime & Pineapple, Salted Rim

FD Old Fashioned

$13.00

Evan Williams Bottled in Bond Bourbon, Plantation Dark Rum, Brown Sugar Syrup, Bitters

Thoroughbred

$13.00Out of stock

Our take on the classic Brown Derby Cocktail. Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Peach Pecan Whiskey, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Honey Syrup, Lemon

Faux Negroni

$12.00

Wine-Based, Bitter, Orange, Classic

Classic Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Exotico Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lime, Salted Rim

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

SPIRITS

Fernet - Do it, you know you want to!

$9.00

Naranja Orange Liqueur

$7.00

Old Camp Peach Pecan

$8.00

Clearheart

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Don Q Cristal White Rum

$7.00

Plantation Original Dark

$8.50

400 Coñejos Mezcal

$10.00

818 Blanco Tequila

$12.00

Exotico Blanco Tequila

$8.00

Sombra Mezcal

$11.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Knee High Vodka (Iowa)

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Cedar Ridge

$9.50

Evan Williams Bonded in Bond

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

WINE

CANNED WINE

Underwood Pinot Gris CAN (1 GLASS)

$9.00Out of stock

Broc Cellars Love Rose CAN (12 Oz. 2 GLASSES)

$16.00Out of stock

Las Jaras "Waves" CAN (12 Oz. 2 GLASSES)

$17.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

Shannon Ridge Cabernet (Red)

$9.00

Shannon Ridge Chardonnay (White)

$9.00

MERCH

T-SHIRTS

Blue Spruce Pocket Tee FD

$25.00
Natural w/ 3 Stripe Hawk

$25.00
Natural w/ Left Chest Hawk

$25.00
Navy w/ Orange Container Logo

$25.00
Orange Hawk Head

$25.00
Pine Green - Next Level - Yellow Hawk Back

$25.00
Teal Bella - Yellow Hawk Back

$25.00
White w/ Teal Hawk

$25.00
Grey Navy & Orange FD

$25.00

CREWS & HOODIES

Terracotta Orange Crew

$45.00
Gunmetal Grey Hoodie

$45.00
Brown FD Hoodie

$45.00
Bone White FD Hoodie

$45.00
Blue Puff Ink Crew

$50.00
Green Puff Ink Crew

$50.00

HATS

Canvas - Cream | Orange Hawk Patch

$27.00
Canvas - Denim | Embroidered

$27.00Out of stock
Canvas - Green | Orange Hawk Patch

$27.00
Canvas - Navy | Woven Teal Patch

$27.00
Canvas - Pink Neon - OG Patch

$27.00Out of stock
Canvas - White | Teal Embroidered

$27.00
Canvas Dad - Khaki | Teal Woven Patch

$27.00
Canvas Dad - White | Rubber Patch

$27.00
Corduroy - Brown | Rubber Patch

$27.00
Corduroy - Dark Green | Rubber Patch

$27.00
Corduroy - Green | Embroidered

$27.00Out of stock
Straw Hat - Orange Hawk Patch

$30.00
Trucker - Black & Steel Grey | OG Patch

$27.00
Trucker - Black on Black | OG Patch

$27.00
Trucker - Brown | Embroidered

$27.00
Trucker - Camo - Woven Teal Patch

$27.00
Trucker - Camo | OG Patch

$27.00
Trucker - Green & Black | Woven Teal Patch

$27.00
Trucker - Green | Woven Teal Patch

$27.00
Trucker - Natural | Woven Teal Patch

$27.00
Trucker - Orange & Blue | Orange Hawk Patch

$27.00
Trucker - Orange & Green | Orange Hawk Patch

$27.00
Trucker - Pink & Navy | Orange Hawk Patch

$27.00

GLASSWARE

Brewhouse - Half Pint

$7.00

Brewhouse - Pint

$8.00

Gloria (Stacked Logo)

$8.00

Tankard - Large

$10.00

Tankard - Small

$8.00

Taster

$4.00

Toscana (Tulip)

$9.00

SODA

SOFT DRINKS

Self Serve

Soft Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

DRAFT ROOTBEER

$3.50

N/A BEER & SELTZERS

N/A Beers

Untitled Art N/A Beers (Copy)

Seltzers

U/A Fruited Seltzers (Copy)