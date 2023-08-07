- Home
Field Day Brewing Co
925 Liberty Way
North Liberty, IA 52317
BEER
DRAFT BEER
Brah
West Coast IPA Dry Hopped with Columbus Cryo, Ekuanot, HBC 586, and Nelson Sauvin. Sticky cannabis, pine, and dank. 7%
Bro
West Coast IPA Dry hopped with HBC 586, Citra, and Mosaic. Vibrant aromas of pink grapefruit, citrus zest, and orange. 7%
CIDER: JeffCo *CAN* - 16oz.
Modern, semi-sweet cider blended with fresh pineapple juice. From our homies Jefferson County Ciderworks - 6.2%
Czech Premium Lager
Double-decocted Czech lager brewed with 100% Moravian malt & Czech Saaz hops. Historic, light, and complex. A true staple to the birthplace of pilsner beer. Na Zdravi! 5.5%
DRAFT ROOTBEER-16 Oz. Brewhouse
Featherweight
American Light Lager - Came here for a Busch Light? We’ve got you covered! This beer is for those looking to rehydrate or stick to their true Iowa roots. Dangerously light, dangerously good. 4.3%
Field Day Pils (Slow Pour)
Our Flagship German Pilsner - Could Take Up to 6 Minutes to Pour; Recommend Ordering Another Beer Ahead of Time. Traditionally brewed following The Reinheitsgebot (German Purity Law).
Frenzy - Mimosa
Kettle Sour with Cara Cara orange, peach, mango. Perfect for those early mornings. 7.7%
Frenzy - Smoothie Marionberry
Smoothie Sour, Marionberry, Raspberry, and Vanilla. 5.5%
Grisette
Collab with our friends from Pulpit Rock Brewing. This Farmhouse Table Beer is complex, light, and bright. 3.9%
GUEST TAP: Adventurous Easy Peel #19
Hazy Double IPA Triple Dry Hopped With Eclipse Hops from our homies at Adventurous Brewing - 8.3%
GUEST TAP: Dimensional Glazey Boy #20
Salted Caramel Cinnamon Roll Stout from our homies at Dimensional Brewing Company - 5.7%
Juice Belly
Hazy IPA - Dry hopped with Citra Cryo and Nelson Sauvin. 6.6%
Kolsch No. 3
Hybrid ale, fermented cold for a clean, refreshing German Golden Ale 5.2%
Little This, Little That
Our Robust Porter was aged on fresh vanilla beans and local coffee to elevate those roasted malts to a whole new level. Marshmallow, milk chocolate, caramel, and coffee. Who says you can’t have dessert first? 5.9%
Midwest Pale
Brewed like a West Coast, fermented and dry hopped like an East Coast. This American pale ale brings the best of both worlds to one common place, the middle. 6%
No Powertools Hazy IPA
*JUST TAPPED* - Hazy IPA dry-hopped with motueka, citra, citra-cryo, and mosaic.
Puddle Jumper
English Pale Mild - highlights the delicate layers of specialty malts with a refreshing bright yeast strain. This is what we recommend for people wanting to explore a little more flavor without being overwhelmed. 3.7%
Work Expense
Vienna Lager - Vienna malt is the star of this show. Single decocted and multi- stepped for a deeper level of malt sweetness & fullness. A perfect beer for all year round. 5.7%
FOOD
PRETZELS
Field Day Pretzel
Pale Ale Pub Mustard, Stout Onion Jam, FD Pils Beer Cheese
Pickle Pretzel
Dill Pickle Seasoned, Pastrami, Swiss, House Ranch
Chicago Pretzel
Poppyseed, Vienna Dog, Provolone, Giardinera, Yellow Mustard
Dessert Pretzel
Vanilla Glaze, Chocolate Porter Ganache, Cinnamon Streusel
BREWERY FRIES
Field Fries
Special Sauce, Chive, Field Day Salt
Truffled Fries
Truffle Oil, Crispy Garlic, Parmesan, Herb Aioli
Iowan Fries
Field Day Pils Beer Cheese, Pulled Pork, House Ranch
Umami Fries
Kewpie Mayo, Eel Sauce, Furikake, Scallion, Cilantro
Korean Fries
Kimchi, Gochujang BBQ, Kewpie Mayo, Serrano, Scallion, Cilantro, Sesame
Oh, Canada Fries
Puddle Jumper Gravy, Cheese Curd, Chive
SNACKS
SMALL PLATES
Elotes Dip
Creamy Roasted Corn, Poblano, Cream Cheese, Pickled Onion, Feta, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips
Crab Pimento Cheese Dip
Lump Crab, Red Pepper, Chive, Crostini, Old Bay
Don't Falafel 'Bout It
House-made Chickpea Fritters, Pickled Onion, Feta, Pepitas, Curry Yogurt
We'll Just Get the Nachos
FD Beer Cheese, Pulled Pork, Feta, Cowboy Caviar, Avocado Crema, Pickled Onion, Cilantro
Chicken Wings
Brined & Fried Wings, Sauced in Choice of FD Buffalo, Korean BBQ, or Pale Ale Honey Mustard, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, Carrot & Celery (Can Substitute Cauliflower Wings)
SALADS
Green House
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Radish , Parmesan, Crostini, Ranch
Nice Out
Spring Mix, Raspberry, Candied Walnut, Feta, Currant, Balsamic Vinagrette
Caesar
Romaine, Tomato, Parmesan, Parsnip Crouton, Hard Boiled Egg, Umami Caesar Dressing
Southwest Grain Bowl
Toasted Farro, Barley, Cowboy Caviar, Tomato, Pepitas, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Feta, Avocado Crema
Tofu Bowl
Marinated & Grilled Tofu, Toasted Ancient Grains, Pickled Onion, Herb Salad, Feta, Pepitas, Curry Yogurt
SANDWICHES
Pork Schnitzel
Breaded & Fried Pork Shoulder, Pale Ale Pub Mustard, Slaw, Pickle
Fried Field Day Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion
Grilled Field Day Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion
Fried Korean Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Gochujang BBQ, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Kewpie Mayo
Grilled Korean Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Gochujang BBQ, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Kewpie Mayo
Nduja Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, Spicy Prosciutto Spread, American & Cheddar Cheese
Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Salmon, Tomato Jam, Garden Cream Cheese, Spring Mix, Pickled Onion
Street Tacos (2 Tacos)
Corn Tortilla, Pulled Pork, Roasted Poblano, Feta, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Crema, Charred Lime
BURGERS
Field Day Burger
Smashed Double Patty, Special Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickle, American
Half Fancy Burger
Smashed Double Patty, Stout Onion Jam, Sautéed Mushroom, Arugula, Mayo, Swiss
Iowa Sunrise Burger
Smashed Double Patty, Iowa Bacon, Over-Easy Egg, Mayo, American
West Coastin' Burger
Smashed Double Patty, Garden Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Pickled Onion
Gold Medal Veggie Burger
House-made Veggie Patty, Garden Cream Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato
COCKTAILS & SPIRITS
OUR COCKTAILS
Espresso Martini
Espresso, Iowa Knee-High Vodka, Cantera Negra Café
Mezcal Pineapple Margarita
818 Blanco Tequila, Mezcal, Pineapple Brown Sugar Serrano Syrup, Fresh Lime & Pineapple, Salted Rim
FD Old Fashioned
Evan Williams Bottled in Bond Bourbon, Plantation Dark Rum, Brown Sugar Syrup, Bitters
Thoroughbred
Our take on the classic Brown Derby Cocktail. Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Peach Pecan Whiskey, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Honey Syrup, Lemon
Faux Negroni
Wine-Based, Bitter, Orange, Classic
Classic Margarita
Exotico Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lime, Salted Rim
Classic Manhattan
Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
SPIRITS
Fernet - Do it, you know you want to!
Naranja Orange Liqueur
Old Camp Peach Pecan
Clearheart
Tanqueray
Captain Morgan
Don Q Cristal White Rum
Plantation Original Dark
400 Coñejos Mezcal
818 Blanco Tequila
Exotico Blanco Tequila
Sombra Mezcal
Grey Goose
Knee High Vodka (Iowa)
Tito's
Cedar Ridge
Evan Williams Bonded in Bond
Four Roses Small Batch
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Bourbon
Rittenhouse Rye
MERCH
T-SHIRTS
CREWS & HOODIES
HATS
Canvas - Cream | Orange Hawk Patch
Canvas - Denim | Embroidered
Canvas - Green | Orange Hawk Patch
Canvas - Navy | Woven Teal Patch
Canvas - Pink Neon - OG Patch
Canvas - White | Teal Embroidered
Canvas Dad - Khaki | Teal Woven Patch
Canvas Dad - White | Rubber Patch
Corduroy - Brown | Rubber Patch
Corduroy - Dark Green | Rubber Patch
Corduroy - Green | Embroidered
Straw Hat - Orange Hawk Patch
Trucker - Black & Steel Grey | OG Patch
Trucker - Black on Black | OG Patch
Trucker - Brown | Embroidered
Trucker - Camo - Woven Teal Patch
Trucker - Camo | OG Patch
Trucker - Green & Black | Woven Teal Patch
Trucker - Green | Woven Teal Patch
Trucker - Natural | Woven Teal Patch
Trucker - Orange & Blue | Orange Hawk Patch
Trucker - Orange & Green | Orange Hawk Patch
Trucker - Pink & Navy | Orange Hawk Patch
GLASSWARE
SODA
SOFT DRINKS
DRAFT ROOTBEER
N/A BEER & SELTZERS
N/A Beers
Seltzers
Sunday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Born in 2023 with the idea of creating world-class beer in an environment not typical of your traditional brewery, our upbeat spot aims to be a welcoming environment for all ages and walks of life!
925 Liberty Way, North Liberty, IA 52317