Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.00+

Classic house coffee locally roasted by Capanna Coffee Company in North Liberty.

Café au lait

$3.50+

Half classic house coffee and half steamed milk of your choice.

Americano

$3.00+

Locally roasted Lazarus espresso plus hot water.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and dry milk foam.

Latte

$4.00+

Classic latte made with espresso and steamed milk of your choice.

Mocha

$4.50+

A mocha latte made with espresso, steamed milk, and milk or white chocolate sauce.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Housemade cold brew made with our house blend medium roast.

Cortado

$3.50

4 oz drink made with equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Non-Coffee Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.50+

A classic spiced black tea latte made with Masala chai concentrate from Rishi Tea and steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

A classic green tea latte made with matcha powder from Rishi Tea and steamed milk. Comes unsweetened!

London Fog

$4.50+

A tea latte made with Earl Grey Lavender black tea, vanilla flavor and steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Classic hot chocolate made with chocolate powder and steamed milk.

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Monster Cooler

$4.50

A white monster cooler with your choice of flavor.

Italian Soda

$4.00+

San Pellegrino sparkling water mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Food Items

Breakfast Sammy

$5.00

Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, and housemade aioli on sourdough bread.

Garden

$6.50

Breakfast sandwich with egg, provolone cheese, housemade aioli, spinach, roasted red pepper, and tomato on sourdough.

Breakfast Club

$6.50

Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, housemade aioli, bacon, tomato, and spinach on sourdough.

Ham Jam

$6.50

Breakfast sandwich with egg, provolone cheese, ham and raspberry jam on sourdough bread

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Croissant

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.00+

Classic grilled cheese made with American cheese on sourdough. Great with add-ons!

BLT Grilled Cheese

$6.00+

A fun take on a grilled cheese with provolone, bacon, spinach, tomato, and housemade aioli.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$6.00+

Hearty lunch sandwich with turkey, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, and housemade ranch.

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$6.00+

A veggie lover's dream: a grilled cheese sandwich made with provolone cheese, pickled onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, with housemade aioli.

Ham & Cheese Panini

$6.00+

A classic panini made with ham, American cheese, and honey mustard.

Pastries

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Muffin

$3.00

Our muffin of the day!

Banana Bread

$3.50

Cookie

$2.50

Scone

$3.50

Cinnamon Twist

$4.00

GF Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.50

GF Lemon Pound Cake

$4.00

GF Apple Cinnamon Bread

$4.00

Retail / Misc.

Barista Bundle

$35.00

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

Taos Bakes Bar

$2.00

Seasonal Specials

Lunch Sandwich Special

$12.00

Welcome to New York Bagel

$7.50

Everything Bagel with Egg, Garden Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Spinach, and Tomato.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.75+

Toasted Pumpkin Latte

$4.75+

Gelato

Gelato - Small

$2.75

Gelato - Medium

$3.90

Gelato - Large

$5.00

Gelato - Pint

$8.00