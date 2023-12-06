Blue Margaritas Germantown Hills
105 Elizabeth Pointe Drive
Germantown Hills, IL 61548
Food
Traditional Dishes
- Chicken Taquitos$12.75
Deep-fried rolled-up tortilla filled with chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco
- Sopes$13.99
Fried masa topped with grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco
- Chile Poblano$12.25
Big poblano pepper stuffed with cheese rolled in egg batter and topped with sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Molcajete$17.00
Molcajete bowl filled with a choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas with green or red salsa, melted cheese, avocado, and onions. Served with rice and corn tortillas. Make it supreme chicken, steak, shrimp, and captus
- Chimichanga$12.00
One tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, deep fried, then covered with delicious cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Carnitas$14.75
Tender pieces of pork slowly cooked and seasoned with herbs. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeños, and corn tortillas
- Southwest Chimis$15.50
Crispy flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, peppers, onions, Cheddar and Monterey cheese, and a side of our signature creamy Southwest sauce. Served with rice and salad
Seafood
- Pescado Oaxaca$16.50
Tilapia filet cooked with yellow squash, green zucchini, and red, yellow, and green peppers over a bed of rice with romaine lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
- Camaron a La Diabla$17.50
Jumbo shrimp cooked in our own salsa diabla served with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, grilled vegetables and flour tortillas
- Arroz Con Marisco$17.99
Jumbo shrimp and scallops covered with cheese sauce and pico de gallo over a bed of rice with a side of romaine lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Enchiladas Veracruz$15.75
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, onion, and bell peppers and topped with creamy poblano green sauce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice
- Shrimp Ceviche$13.50
Shrimp cooked in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, mango pico, and lime vinaigrette. Served with tortilla chips
- Seafood Soup$15.50
Seafood soup big bowl of shrimp, crab meat, tilapia, and avocado
Combinations
- Combination 1$11.99
Two beef enchiladas, one beef taco, and choice of rice or beans
- Combination 2$11.99
Two beef tacos, rice, and beans
- Combination 3$11.99
One beef burrito, one beef taco, and one chile poblano
- Combination 4$11.99
One beef burrito, one beef tostada, and one chicken quesadilla
- Combination 5$13.50
One tamale, one chile relleno, and one beef chimichanga
Desserts
- Flan$5.00
Mexican homemade vanilla custard
- Fried Ice Cream$6.00
Vanilla ice cream coated, slightly fried, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate
- Cheesecake Chimi$7.50
Tortilla filled with cheesecake, deep fried. Covered with sugar and powdered cinnamon and topped with chocolate. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Churros$7.00
Cinnamon and sugar topped fried pastry dough and served with chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream
Starters
- Queso Fundido$10.25
Queso fundido melted cheese made with premium Chihuahua style cheese, sliced pieces of poblano peppers, portabella, and Mexican sausage served with flour tortillas
- Margarita Sampler$11.50
Two small beef chimichangas, two chicken flautas, and two cheese quesadillas served with cheese dip, guacamole, and sour cream
- Tempura Fried Elote Bites$9.00
Tempura fried elote bites charred corn seasoned with lime, garlic, green onion, cilantro, chili, and smoked paprika. Mixed with a blend of five cheeses. Coated with a crispy corn masa
- Papas Locas$9.00
French fries topped with cheese, green onions, chorizo, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Texano Dip$10.25
Cheese sauce with jumbo shrimp, pico de gallo, steak, and chicken
- Chori Queso$8.00
Mexican sausage and cheese sauce
- Cheese Dip$5.25
- Guacamole$5.25
- Tortilla Soup$9.25
Homemade from scratch with chicken, veggies, crispy tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado
- Guacamole large$9.99
- Cheese Dip large$9.99
Sizzling Fajitas
- Fajita Texana$15.50
- Parillada Margarita$42.99
Serves 2 or 3. Grilled steak, chicken, sausage, jumbo shrimp and carnitas, and two cheese quesadillas over a bed of grilled onions, bell peppers, and melted cheese
- Veggie Fajitas$13.50
Broccoli, carrots, potatoes, zucchini, onions, and bell peppers served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortillas
- Chicken fajitas$16.50
- Steak fajita$18.00
- Shrimp fajitas$18.00
- Chorizo fajita$15.50
- Patron fajitas$19.50
Nachos
- Nachos$7.00
Fresh chips covered with cheese sauce
- Smoked Pork Nachos$13.75
Smoked pork nachos fresh chips covered with cheese sauce and topped with pulled pork guacamole, pico de gallo, Cheddar, sour cream, and cilantro
- Nachos Supremos$14.00
A bed of fresh chips covered with white cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños. Choose ground beef or chicken
- Nachos Fajita$15.50
Tender steak or chicken over a bed of fresh chips and cheese sauce with grilled onions, and peppers served with a side of beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Ensaladas
- Chicken Ranch Bowl$12.00
Bowl with grilled chicken romaine lettuce, corn, crispy tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and ranch
- Taco Salad$11.25
Large crispy fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and choice of chicken or beef
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Tender grilled chicken breast over a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, and ranch dressing
- Salad Margaritas$14.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled peppers, grilled chicken, portobello, asparagus, tomatoes, and avocados with vinaigrette dressing
- Taco Salad Fajita$11.50
Large crop fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onions, and bell peppers
Chicken From the Grill
- Arrozy Pollo$16.00
Charbroiled chicken breast, over a bed of rice with cheese sauce, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
- Pollo Con Mole$16.00
Chicken breast covered with mole sauce (chili peppers and chocolate sauce) and sesame seeds, served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
- Pollo Con Chorizo$17.00
Grilled chicken breast smothered with chorizo and melted cheese served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Pollo Maya$17.00
Grilled marinated chicken with, broccoli, red and green peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, portabello, and asparagus. Served with rice, romaine lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and corn tortillas
- Pollo Veracruz$16.00
Grilled chicken breast covered with creamy green poblano sauce. Topped with pico de gallo and avocados. Served with rice
- Pollo Margarita$17.00
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of rice, topped with asparagus, broccoli, and mushroom covered with cheese sauce
Steak From the Grill
- Skillet Steak$18.00
Charbroiled steak, served over a bed of onions and peppers. Topped with asparagus, mushrooms, cilantro, and lime
- Chile Colorado$16.50
Chile Colorado steak strips with spicy red sauce served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
- Carne Asada$18.00
Charbroiled skirt steak served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and corn tortillas
- Steak Mar Y Tierra$19.00
Charbroiled skirt steak and jumbo grilled shrimp served with rice and grilled vegetables
Burritos
- Burrito Margarita$14.50
Burrito margarita flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and spinach covered with cheese and red mild sauce and topped with sour cream and cilantro
- Burrito Fajita$14.50
And burrito fajita flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken and onions peppers topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Burrito Steak & Cheese$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, peppers, onions, covered with cheese sauce, and served with rice & beans
- Burrito Tricolor$13.25
Jumbo burrito filled with choice of chicken, shredded or ground beef, rice, beans, cheese, (all inside). Covered with cheese sauce, red sauce and green sauce. Toped with pico de gallo
- Burrito Gigante$16.50
Sizzling on a skillet, a big burrito filled with carne asada steak, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese and mild salsa. Topped with sour cream and tomato over a bed of grilled onions and peppers
Tacos
- 3 Tacos$8.00
3 per order soft or hard shell, lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Choice of chicken or ground beef
- Street Tacos$13.99
3 per order served in soft corn tortillas with rice, beans, cilantro, onions and hot salsa. Filled with your choice of carnitas, chicken or steak, chorizo or pastor
- Baja Fish Tacos$13.50
3 per order flour tacos, filled with breaded tilapia topped with mango pico de gallo, red cabbage, and guacamole. Served with rice
- Mango Shrimp Tacos$14.50
3 per order flour tacos, filled with breaded shrimp, topped with mango pico de gallo, red cabbage, and guacamole. Served with rice
- BBQ Pork Tacos$13.00
3 per order flour tacos filled with pulled pork. Topped with pico de gallo, red cabbage, and BBQ sauce. Served with rice and beans
- 1Taco$2.75
Quesadillas
- Quesadillas$8.25
Flour tortillas filled with cheese and served with side of sour cream
- Quesadilla Camaron$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled jumbo shrimp and cheese. Served with rice, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and croutons with ranch
- Quesadilla Fajita$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, melted cheese, grilled onion, and peppers. Served with rice, pico de gallo sour cream, and romaine lettuce
- Quesadilla Tradicional$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of chicken or ground beef and cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- Ranchero Cheese Steak$15.75
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, onions, peppers, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream, covered with cheese sauce. Served with beans and rice
Enchilada Platters
- Enchiladas Rojas$13.75
Corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or ground beef, covered with red enchilada sauce and cheese. Topped with sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.75
Com tortillas filled with choice chicken or ground beef, covered with green enchilada sauce and cheese. Topped with sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$13.75
Corn tortillas filled with, choice of beef or chicken topped with sour cream then topped with our red, green and cheese sauce served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Carnitas$13.75
Corn tortillas filled with melted cheese then topped with green salsa, cilantro and tender pieces of pork. Served with rice, refried beans
- Enchiladas Mole$13.75
Com tortillas filled with chicken, covered with mole sauce (chili peppers and chocolate sauce), topped with sour cream and sesame seed. Served with rice and black beans
Kids
Side orders
- Rice$3.00
- Beans$3.00
- Rice and beans$4.50
- Salsa large$5.00
- Salsa small$2.50
- Chips large$4.00
- Chips small$2.00
- Lettuce$1.50
- Sour cream$1.50
- Pico de gallo$1.99
- Jalapeño s$1.50
- Tortillas$1.00
- Ranch$0.70
- 1 tamal$3.00
- 3 tamal$8.00
- Tostada$3.75
- Shredded cheese$1.75
- Chile relleno ALA CARTA$5.50
- jalapeño toreado$2.25
- Burrito beef or chicken$5.75
- Burrito bean$4.00
- Rice with cheese dip$3.99
- Fries$3.00
- Enchilada$3.25
- Chimichanga ALA CARTA$6.99
- Tomate$1.00
- Side ofavocado$2.00
- Guacamole salad$4.25
- Side of grilled chicken$7.50
- Side of steak$8.00
- Side of ground beef or chicken$7.00
- Cilantro$1.00
- Onion$1.00
Lunch Break
Ensaladas
- Lunch Taco Salad$8.75
Large crispy fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and your choice of chicken or ground beef
- Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Tender grilled chicken breast over a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and ranch dressing
- Lunch Salad Margaritas$11.00
Romaine lettuce topped with drilled chicken, grilled peppers, portobello, asparagus, tomatoes, and avocados. Served with vinaigrette dressing
Fajitas
Burritos
Tacos
- Lunch Street Tacos$10.50
2 per order corn tortillas filled with your choice of carnitas, chicken, steak, chorizo, or pastor. Served with rice, beans, cilantro, onions, and hot tomatillo salsa
- Tacos$8.00
Hard or soft. 3 per order filled with tomatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of chicken or ground beef
Quesadillas
- Lunch Quesadilla Tradicional$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- Lunch Quesadilla Fajita$10.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of chicken or steak, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Traditional Dishes
- Lunch Chimichanga$9.50
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef deep fried then covered with cheese sauce, served with rice and beans, and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chilaquiles Verdes$9.99
Fried corn tortilla chips sautéed with green salsa and topped with chicken, cheese, sour cream, onions, and cilantro
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.99
Huevos con chorizo scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Platters
- Lunch Enchiladas Rojas$9.25
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, covered with your choice of green or red salsa and cheese, and topped with sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch Enchiladas Verdes$9.25
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, covered with your choice of green or red salsa and cheese, and topped with sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans
Chicken From the Grill
- Lunch Arroz Y Pollo$11.99
Charbroiled chicken breast over a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
- Lunch Pollo Con Chorizo$11.99
Grilled chicken breast smothered with chorizo and melted cheese served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Lunch Pollo Maya$11.99
Grilled marinated broccoli, chicken with, red and green peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, portabello, and asparagus. Served with rice, romaine lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and corn tortillas
Lunch Combos
- Lunch 1$9.00
Beef enchilada, beef taco, and choice of rice or beans
- Lunch 2$9.00
Beef burrito, beef taco, and rice
- Lunch 3$9.00
Flour chicken enchilada covered with cheese sauce, rice, and beans
- Lunch 4$9.00
Two beef tacos, rice, and a side of cheese sauce
- Lunch 5$9.00
Beef enchilada, tamal, and choice of rice or bean
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
