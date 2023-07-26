Boba St. Baldwin Park 3133 Baldwin Park Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tea house serving variety of cold beverages.
Location
3133 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA 90802
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Baldwin Park
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurant
More near Baldwin Park