Classic Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$6.00+

#8 best selling drink! Strongly-brewed Assam black tea sweetened with cane sugar and cream

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.00+

#5 best selling drink! Strongly-brewed Jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar and cream

Thai Milk Tea

$6.00+

#3 best selling drink! Strongly-brewed black tea infused with spices for that bright orange color. Sweetened with cane sugar and cream

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00+

Dark roasted oolong tea with subtle earthy tones and floral aroma. Sweetened with cane sugar and cream.

Taro Milk Tea

$6.00+

Made with housemade taro mix and fresh taro puree

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$6.00+

Black tea flavored with bergamot orange and citrus aroma, sweetened with cane sugar and cream

Okinawa Milk Tea

$6.00+

Extra creamy brown sugar black milk tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$6.00+

Extra creamy caramel black milk tea

Brulee'd

Brulee'd Thai Milk Tea

$6.75+

#6 best selling drink! Our spin on a classic drink: Thai milk tea topped with housemade custard and torched with raw sugar

Brulee'd House Coffee

$6.75+

Creamy, decadent coffee: Brown sugar rimmed iced coffee topped with housemade custard and torched with raw sugar

Creme Brulee Latte

$6.75+

Our #1 best selling drink! Brown sugar latte topped with housemade custard and torched with raw sugar

Dessert Latte

Banana Split Milk Tea

$6.75+

A drink for nostalgia lovers! Banana milk tea and chocolate drizzle topped with strawberry custard *No creamer adjustments available for this drink*

Brown Sugar Latte

$6.75+

A creamy latte sweetened with brown sugar

Potted Matcha Latte

$6.75+

Vanilla matcha latte topped with oreo crumbs

Mango Coconut Latte

$6.75+

#7 best selling drink! Housemade coconut milk infused with fresh mango puree *No creamer substitute available*

Strawberry Dream Latte

$6.75+

#6 best selling drink! Fresh strawberry milk topped with strawberry custard

Strawberry Matcha Cold Foam

$6.75+

Fresh strawberry milk topped with matcha cold foam

Mixed Flavors

Compassion

$6.00+

#4 best selling drink! Green tea infused with mango, passionfruit, & peach

Good Caramel

$6.00+

Black milk tea infused with caramel and vanilla

Love Potion

$6.00+

Green milk tea infused with lychee, strawberry, and mango

Peachy Keen

$6.00+

Black tea infused with peach and raspberry

Starburst

$6.00+

Smoothie blended with orange, strawberry, and watermelon

Sunset Sherbet

$6.00+

Green tea infused with passion fruit, orange, & guava

Tropical Paradise

$6.00+

Smoothie blended with mango, orange, passionfruit, peach, pineapple, & strawberry

Tutti Frutti

$6.00+

Smoothie blended with banana, mango, and strawberry

Simple Flavors

Lychee Tea

$6.00+

Green tea infused with lychee

Mango Tea

$6.00+

Green tea infused with mango

Passionfruit Tea

$6.00+

Green tea infused with passionfruit

Peach Tea

$6.00+

Green tea infused with peach

Almond Milk Tea

$6.00+

Black milk tea infused with almond

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.00+

#2 best selling drink! Black tea infused with brown sugar and cream

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.00+

Green milk tea infused with strawberry

Rose Milk Tea

$6.00+

Green milk tea infused with rose

Chocolate Smoothie

$6.00+

Blended chocolate with cream

Honeydew Smoothie

$6.00+

Blended honeydew with cream

Taro Smoothie

$6.00+

Blended taro with cream

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00+

Matcha milk tea infused with cane sugar

Cream Cheese Tea

Black Tea Crema

$6.50+

Black tea topped with housemade salted cheese cream

Green Tea Crema

$6.50+

Green tea topped with housemade salted cheese cream

Oolong Tea Crema

$6.50+

Roasted oolong tea topped with housemade salted cheese cream

Oreo Crema

$6.50+

Black milk topped with salted cheese and Oreo crumbs

Smoothies

Avocado Smoothie

$7.00+Out of stock

Fresh avocados blended with condensed milk and cream

Mango Smoothie

$7.00+

#9 best selling drink! Fresh mangos blended with cream

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00+

Fresh strawberries blended with cream

Cookies and Cream Smoothie

$7.00+

Oreos blended with cane sugar topped with salted cheese

Hot Drinks

Hot Black Sesame Oat Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Brulee'd Thai Milk Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Brulee'd House Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee

Classic Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00+

Strongly-brewed robust Arabica coffee sweetened with condensed milk

Cold Brew Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00+Out of stock

Cold-brewed robust Arabica coffee sweetened with condensed milk

Hokkaido Iced Coffee

$6.00+

Cold brew infused with hokkaido caramel and cream

Lemonade Green Tea

Peach Please Lemonade

$6.00+

#10 best selling drink! Green tea lemonade infused with strawberry and white peach

Mother of Dragons Lemonade

$6.00+

Green tea lemonade infused with dragon fruit and mango

Unique Brews

Hojicha

$6.00+Out of stock

Roasted green tea with a smoky aroma

Raspberry & Strawberry

$6.00+Out of stock

Non-caffeinated raspberry and strawberry tea

Create Your Own Drink

Create Your Own Fruit Tea

$6.00+

Customize your own fruit tea with flavors and toppings of your choice

Create Your Own Milk Tea

$6.00+

Customize your own milk tea with flavors and toppings of your choice

Create Your Own Smoothie

$6.50+

Customize your own smoothie with flavors and toppings of your choice

Snacks

Sampler

$13.50

Our top-selling snack! Try a variety of fried snacks always made fresh to order

Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

#2 best selling snack! Classic snack topped with mild cajun spice

Cajun Fries

$8.00
Crab Rangoon

$8.50
Cajun Mushrooms

$9.50

Freshly breaded mushrooms fried to order

Calamari Rings

$10.75
Chicken Wings

$9.50
Potstickers

$8.50
Fried Tofu

$8.75
Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 mozzarella sticks

Fish Ball

$8.75
Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50
Tempura Shrimp

$9.25
Regular Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$8.75
Waffle Fries

$8.00

Desserts

Croissant Waffle

$4.00

A croffle dusted with sugar

Creme Brulee Croissant Waffle

$5.00Out of stock
Pandan Waffle

$4.50

Waffle infused with pandan essence

Churro

$4.50

Caramel Churro

$4.50

Specialty Foods

Egg Rolls

$8.00
Takoyaki

$10.50
Takoyaki Fries

$9.50
Flavored French Fries

$9.00