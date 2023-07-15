Food

Dim Sum

Pork Soup Dumplings

$15.00

Edamame Dumplings

$11.00

Shrimp Dumplings

$12.00

Pork Belly Steam Bun

$7.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Bao Bun

$6.00

Small Plates

Shrimp Toast

$13.00

Korean Chicken Wings

$13.00

Togarashi Tuna

$14.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Duck Egg Rolls

$12.00

Tempura Lobster Tail

$16.00

Vietnamese Summer Roll

$9.00

Entrees

Dan Dan Noodles

$24.00

Pad Thai

$19.00

Cumin Lamb Biang Biang Noodles

$26.00

Spicy Pork Rice Cakes

$22.00

Kim Chi Fried Rice

$19.00

Chicken & Red Chili Ramen

$23.00

Singapore Salted Egg Shrimp

$25.00

Duck Laab

$26.00

Korean Flat Iron

$31.00

Southern Thai Fried Chicken

$25.00

Sides

Scallion Pancake

$5.00

Spicy Cucumbers

$7.00

Szechuan Green Beans

$9.00

Spicy Mango Salad

$9.00

Dessert

Yuzu Ice Box

$9.00

Forbidden Rice Pudding

$8.00

Black Sesame Budino

$8.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Hot Tea

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00